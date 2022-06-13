Monday, June 13, 2022
IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction for 3rd T20 – Best Prediction Tips by Experts | Complete Match Analysis

By KreedOn Network
ind vs sa dream11 prediction - KreedOn
IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction: South Africa is now one win away from clinching the away series from India. Heinrich Klaasen came in as a surprise package and hit a 46-ball 81 to seal the affairs at Barabati Stadium.

The Indian side is evidently malfunctioning without their marquee players. Except for the exceptional spell of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, none of the others were impressive.

Now as the series is slipping away from hands, India is pressured to leave out a few players. They are yet to try players like Ravi Bishnoi, Venkatesh Iyer, and Umran Malik. South Africa also might want to give a match for a few benched players but it would possibly be after securing the series.

Three out of three is what India needs and it is not going to be an easy task against this Protean side.

Let’s have a look at Ind vs SA 3rd T20 Dream11 Prediction.

 

Ind vs SA 3rd T20 Dream11 Prediction

MatchIND vs SA – 3rd T20
Ind vs SA Match DateTuesday, 14 June 2022
Ind vs SA Match Time7:00 pm IST
Ind vs SA Match VenueACA VDCA Cricket Stadium

 

Match Analysis of Ind vs SA 3rd T20

Best dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts

 

Key Players in FormIND: Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dinesh Karthik, Umran Malik

SA: Temba Bavuma, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Dwaine Pretorius

Weather conditions in Ind vs SA matchAn expected temperature of 31 degree celsius with a humidity of 75% is forecasted. No chance of precipitation.
Pitch Conditions in IND vs SA Bowlers will have the upper hand in the 3rd T20I. Fast bowlers will get swing and momentum while spinners can make use of the moisture in the pitch due to recent overcast conditions.
Toss factor in IND vs SA matchBig scores aren’t associated with this ground. Bowling first is the ideal choice.
Venue T20I statsTotal T20I matches – 2

Matches won Batting First – 0

Matches won Batting second – 2

Average first innings score – 104

Highest score – 127

Lowest score – 82

IND vs SA Head to headPlayed:17

IND won: 9

SA won: 8

Ind vs SA Squads India: KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen.

 

Probable Playing XI for IND in 3rd T20 vs SA

  • Ruturaj Gaikwad
  • Ishan Kishan
  • Shreyas Iyer
  • Rishabh Pant (wk) (c)
  • Dinesh Karthik
  • Hardik Pandya
  • Ravi Bishnoi
  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar
  • Harshal Patel
  • Yuzvendra Chahal
  • Umran Malik

Probable Playing XI for SA in 3rd T20 vs IND

Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Tristan Stubbs, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje

Dream 11 Fantasy Cricket Team for IND vs SA

Fantasy cricket Team 1

Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller (c), Dinesh Karthik, Heinrich Klaasen (vc), Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik, Anrich Nortje, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kagiso Rabada

Fantasy cricket Team 2

Ishan Kishan (vc), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller (c), Dinesh Karthik, Temba Bavuma, Dwaine Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen, Umran Malik, Anrich Nortje, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kagiso Rabada

IND vs SA Dream 11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Heinrich Klaasen: In just a single match, Heinrich Klaasen is a big shark. He single-handedly won the match for SA with his magnificent 81.

Dream 11 Batsmen Prediction

David Miller: You just cannot leave out Miller at this point of the series. He performs consistently and is probably a contender for the player of the series.

Ishan Kishan: Ishan Kishan somehow became India’s leading run-scorer of the series when we least expected. His opening knocks are valuable for India.

Dream 11 All rounder Prediction for today’s match

Hardik Pandya: Hardik needs to contribute a little with the ball as well. India needs that crucial partnership breaker.

Dream 11 Bowlers Prediction for today’s match

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: After a long rotten stint, Bhuvi got his match to clutch on. 4 wickets should take him back to his old prime. 

Umran Malik: The wait continues for Umran. India is in desperate need of a speciality in bowling and Umran could provide it.

Dream 11 Captain Prediction

David Miller

Dream 11 Vice-captain Prediction

Heinrich Klaasen

Must picks for IND vs SA 3rd T20 Dream 11 Prediction

  • Ishan Kishan
  • David Miller
  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar
  • Rassie van der Dussen
  • Heinrich Klaasen

Risky choices for IND vs SA 3rd T20 Dream11 Prediction

  • Ruturaj Gaikwad
  • Rishabh Pant
  • Axar Patel
  • Avesh Khan
  • Tabraiz Shamsi

Who will win today’s match between Ind and SA?

With no changes in the squad, India might suffer a defeat again. South Africa has become so strong that none of the matches are even going down to the last over. This backlash was definitely unexpected for India and trying a different combination is the easiest way to get back to the series. KreedOn predicts a 60-40 chance of winning in favor of South Africa.

For more interesting content on Indian Sports, and IPL 2022 stay tuned with KreedOn.

KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on contact@kreedon.com .
