IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction: South Africa is now one win away from clinching the away series from India. Heinrich Klaasen came in as a surprise package and hit a 46-ball 81 to seal the affairs at Barabati Stadium.
The Indian side is evidently malfunctioning without their marquee players. Except for the exceptional spell of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, none of the others were impressive.
Now as the series is slipping away from hands, India is pressured to leave out a few players. They are yet to try players like Ravi Bishnoi, Venkatesh Iyer, and Umran Malik. South Africa also might want to give a match for a few benched players but it would possibly be after securing the series.
Three out of three is what India needs and it is not going to be an easy task against this Protean side.
Let’s have a look at Ind vs SA 3rd T20 Dream11 Prediction.
Ind vs SA 3rd T20 Dream11 Prediction
|Match
|IND vs SA – 3rd T20
|Ind vs SA Match Date
|Tuesday, 14 June 2022
|Ind vs SA Match Time
|7:00 pm IST
|Ind vs SA Match Venue
|ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium
Match Analysis of Ind vs SA 3rd T20
Best dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts
-- Advertisement --
|Key Players in Form
|IND: Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dinesh Karthik, Umran Malik
SA: Temba Bavuma, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Dwaine Pretorius
|Weather conditions in Ind vs SA match
|An expected temperature of 31 degree celsius with a humidity of 75% is forecasted. No chance of precipitation.
|Pitch Conditions in IND vs SA
|Bowlers will have the upper hand in the 3rd T20I. Fast bowlers will get swing and momentum while spinners can make use of the moisture in the pitch due to recent overcast conditions.
|Toss factor in IND vs SA match
|Big scores aren’t associated with this ground. Bowling first is the ideal choice.
|Venue T20I stats
|Total T20I matches – 2
Matches won Batting First – 0
Matches won Batting second – 2
Average first innings score – 104
Highest score – 127
Lowest score – 82
|IND vs SA Head to head
|Played:17
IND won: 9
SA won: 8
|Ind vs SA Squads
|India: KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen.
Probable Playing XI for IND in 3rd T20 vs SA
- Ruturaj Gaikwad
- Ishan Kishan
- Shreyas Iyer
- Rishabh Pant (wk) (c)
- Dinesh Karthik
- Hardik Pandya
- Ravi Bishnoi
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar
- Harshal Patel
- Yuzvendra Chahal
- Umran Malik
Probable Playing XI for SA in 3rd T20 vs IND
Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Tristan Stubbs, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje
Dream 11 Fantasy Cricket Team for IND vs SA
Fantasy cricket Team 1
Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller (c), Dinesh Karthik, Heinrich Klaasen (vc), Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik, Anrich Nortje, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kagiso Rabada
Fantasy cricket Team 2
Ishan Kishan (vc), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller (c), Dinesh Karthik, Temba Bavuma, Dwaine Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen, Umran Malik, Anrich Nortje, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kagiso Rabada
IND vs SA Dream 11 Wicket Keeper Prediction
Heinrich Klaasen: In just a single match, Heinrich Klaasen is a big shark. He single-handedly won the match for SA with his magnificent 81.
Dream 11 Batsmen Prediction
David Miller: You just cannot leave out Miller at this point of the series. He performs consistently and is probably a contender for the player of the series.
Ishan Kishan: Ishan Kishan somehow became India’s leading run-scorer of the series when we least expected. His opening knocks are valuable for India.
Dream 11 All rounder Prediction for today’s match
Hardik Pandya: Hardik needs to contribute a little with the ball as well. India needs that crucial partnership breaker.
Dream 11 Bowlers Prediction for today’s match
Bhuvneshwar Kumar: After a long rotten stint, Bhuvi got his match to clutch on. 4 wickets should take him back to his old prime.
Umran Malik: The wait continues for Umran. India is in desperate need of a speciality in bowling and Umran could provide it.
Dream 11 Captain Prediction
David Miller
Dream 11 Vice-captain Prediction
Heinrich Klaasen
Must picks for IND vs SA 3rd T20 Dream 11 Prediction
- Ishan Kishan
- David Miller
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar
- Rassie van der Dussen
- Heinrich Klaasen
Risky choices for IND vs SA 3rd T20 Dream11 Prediction
- Ruturaj Gaikwad
- Rishabh Pant
- Axar Patel
- Avesh Khan
- Tabraiz Shamsi
Who will win today’s match between Ind and SA?
With no changes in the squad, India might suffer a defeat again. South Africa has become so strong that none of the matches are even going down to the last over. This backlash was definitely unexpected for India and trying a different combination is the easiest way to get back to the series. KreedOn predicts a 60-40 chance of winning in favor of South Africa.