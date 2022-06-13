- Advertisement -

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction: South Africa is now one win away from clinching the away series from India. Heinrich Klaasen came in as a surprise package and hit a 46-ball 81 to seal the affairs at Barabati Stadium.

The Indian side is evidently malfunctioning without their marquee players. Except for the exceptional spell of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, none of the others were impressive.

Now as the series is slipping away from hands, India is pressured to leave out a few players. They are yet to try players like Ravi Bishnoi, Venkatesh Iyer, and Umran Malik. South Africa also might want to give a match for a few benched players but it would possibly be after securing the series.

Three out of three is what India needs and it is not going to be an easy task against this Protean side.

Let’s have a look at Ind vs SA 3rd T20 Dream11 Prediction.

Ind vs SA 3rd T20 Dream11 Prediction

Match IND vs SA – 3rd T20 Ind vs SA Match Date Tuesday, 14 June 2022 Ind vs SA Match Time 7:00 pm IST Ind vs SA Match Venue ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium

Match Analysis of Ind vs SA 3rd T20

Best dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts

Probable Playing XI for IND in 3rd T20 vs SA

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ishan Kishan

Shreyas Iyer

Rishabh Pant (wk) (c)

Dinesh Karthik

Hardik Pandya

Ravi Bishnoi

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Harshal Patel

Yuzvendra Chahal

Umran Malik

Probable Playing XI for SA in 3rd T20 vs IND

Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Tristan Stubbs, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje

Dream 11 Fantasy Cricket Team for IND vs SA

Fantasy cricket Team 1

Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller (c), Dinesh Karthik, Heinrich Klaasen (vc), Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik, Anrich Nortje, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kagiso Rabada

Fantasy cricket Team 2

Ishan Kishan (vc), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller (c), Dinesh Karthik, Temba Bavuma, Dwaine Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen, Umran Malik, Anrich Nortje, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kagiso Rabada

IND vs SA Dream 11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Heinrich Klaasen: In just a single match, Heinrich Klaasen is a big shark. He single-handedly won the match for SA with his magnificent 81.

Dream 11 Batsmen Prediction

David Miller: You just cannot leave out Miller at this point of the series. He performs consistently and is probably a contender for the player of the series.

Ishan Kishan: Ishan Kishan somehow became India’s leading run-scorer of the series when we least expected. His opening knocks are valuable for India.

Dream 11 All rounder Prediction for today’s match

Hardik Pandya: Hardik needs to contribute a little with the ball as well. India needs that crucial partnership breaker.

Dream 11 Bowlers Prediction for today’s match

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: After a long rotten stint, Bhuvi got his match to clutch on. 4 wickets should take him back to his old prime.

Umran Malik: The wait continues for Umran. India is in desperate need of a speciality in bowling and Umran could provide it.

Dream 11 Captain Prediction

David Miller

Dream 11 Vice-captain Prediction

Heinrich Klaasen

Must picks for IND vs SA 3rd T20 Dream 11 Prediction

Ishan Kishan

David Miller

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Rassie van der Dussen

Heinrich Klaasen

Risky choices for IND vs SA 3rd T20 Dream11 Prediction

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Rishabh Pant

Axar Patel

Avesh Khan

Tabraiz Shamsi

Who will win today’s match between Ind and SA?

With no changes in the squad, India might suffer a defeat again. South Africa has become so strong that none of the matches are even going down to the last over. This backlash was definitely unexpected for India and trying a different combination is the easiest way to get back to the series. KreedOn predicts a 60-40 chance of winning in favor of South Africa.

For more interesting content on Indian Sports, and IPL 2022 stay tuned with KreedOn.