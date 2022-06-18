IND vs SA 5th T20 Dream11 Prediction – Best Prediction Tips by Experts | Complete Match Analysis | Todays Match Prediction

- Advertisement -

IND vs SA Dream 11 Prediction – Finally, it came down to the wire. India won the 4th T20 in absolute fashion by 82 runs.

A collective performance by the Men in Blue as batsmen rose up to the dire situations and bowlers never let the game drift away from their hold.

-- Advertisement --

Dinesh Karthik was the man of the match for his incredible 27 ball 55 while Avesh Khan got 4 wickets alongside Chahal who got two. None of the South African batsmen could mend a good innings and the result was the Proteans crumbling for 87 runs.

The series is level at 2-2 and the decider is all set to be a cracking encounter.

-- Advertisement --

Let’s have a look at the dream11 prediction tips and match analysis by experts for the 5th T20

Ind vs SA Dream 11 Prediction

-- Advertisement --

Match IND vs SA – 5th T20 Ind vs SA Match Date Sunday, 18 June 2022 Ind vs Sa Match Time 7:00 pm IST Ind vs SA Venue M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

Match Analysis of Ind vs SA Dream11 Prediction

-- Advertisement --

Best dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts

Key Players in Form IND: Ishan Kishan Hardik Pandya , Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal SA: Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Dwaine Pretorius Weather conditions in Ind vs SA match There is a chance of a thunderstorm in Bangalore on matchday. The temperature is forecasted to be 27 degree celsius and there is a 70% chance of precipitation. Ind vs SA Pitch report Largely a batting pitch, Chinnaswamy ground has witnessed some of the highest T20 scores due to the small dimensions. Fast bowlers are expected to get swing due to the overcast conditions. Toss factor in Ind vs SA Chasing has been effective at Chinnaswamy. Winning the toss and bowling first is the suitable option. Venue T20I stats Total T20I matches – 8 Matches won Batting First – 3 Matches won Batting second – 5 Average first innings score – 153 Highest score – 202 Lowest score – 127 IND vs SA Head to head Played:19 IND won: 11 SA won: 8 Squads India: KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen.

Probable Playing XI for IND in 5th T20 vs SA

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk) (c), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

Probable Playing XI for SA in 5th T20 vs IND

Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Dream 11 Fantasy Cricket Team for IND vs SA

IND vs SA Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Ishan Kishan(c) ,Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Dinesh Karthik, Heinrich Klaasen, Hardik Pandya (vc), Dwaine Pretorius, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi.

IND vs SA Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Ishan Kishan(vc) ,Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Dinesh Karthik (c), Heinrich Klaasen, Hardik Pandya , Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Avesh Khan.

IND vs SA Dream 11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Dinesh Karthik: Everyone has been waiting for Dinesh Karthik to play an innings like this. A half-century in phenomenal style would seal his spot in the T20 side for long,

Dream 11 Batsmen Prediction

Ishan Kishan: A sloppy dismissal for Ishan Kishan in the 4th T20 but he is the only batsman who has scored decent runs in all the matches of the series

Dream 11 All rounder Prediction for today’s match

Hardik Pandya: Pandya is an asset at the middle order. His batting has improved amazingly.

Dream 11 Bowlers Prediction for today’s match

Harshal Patel: South Africa is having a rough time facing Harshal at any point of the match. They are still far from anticipating his slowers.

Yuzvendra Chahal: Two wickets in the last match as well. Chahal is instrumental in India’s defence.

Dream 11 Captain Prediction

Ishan Kishan

Dream 11 Vice captain Prediction

Dinesh Karthik

Must picks for IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Ishan Kishan

Harshal Patel

Dinesh Karthik

Yuzvendra Chahal

Hardik Pandya

Risky choices for IND vs SA 5th T20 Dream 11 Prediction

Shreyas Iyer

Rishabh Pant

Tabraiz Shamsi

Quinton de Kock

Temba Bavuma

Who will win today’s IND vs SA match?

It is the decider. Both teams will be under enormous pressure and South Africa has lost their winning momentum as well. India needs to stay on the track. Shreyas Iyer and captain Rishab Pant are unreliable as of now and someone has to step up for South Africa.

KreedOn predicts a 50-50 chance for both sides.

For more interesting content on Indian Sports, and IPL 2022 stay tuned with KreedOn.