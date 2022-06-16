IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction for 4th T20 – Best Prediction Tips by Experts | Complete Match Analysis | Todays Match Prediction

- Advertisement -

IND vs SA 4th T20 Dream11 Prediction Tips and tricks by experts for winning results

A magnificent comeback from the Men in Blues against South Africa in the 3rd T20 and the series is back in sight. A 48-run victory against the Proteas, courtesy of the openers Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad who got themselves each a half-century man of the match performance by Yuzvendra Chahal

The leg spinner got 3 wickets conceding just 20 runs in his 4-over quota. South Africa at the moment has no reason to panic but India’s win would pressure them a bit as they head towards the 4th T20

Certainly, they would hate to bottle a 2-0 lead in the series and India wouldn’t mind giving it all.

Let’s have a look at Ind vs SA 3rd T20 Dream11 Prediction.

Ind vs SA 4th T20 Dream11 Prediction

Match IND vs SA – 4th T20 Ind vs SA Match Date Friday, 17 June 2022 Ind vs SA Match Time 7:00 pm IST Ind vs SA Venue Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium

Match Analysis of Ind vs SA 4th T20

Best dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts

Key Players in Form Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal IND: Ishan Kishan SA: Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Dwaine Pretorius Weather conditions in Ind vs SA match On matchday, the temperature is forecast to be around 34°C, with 57 percent humidity and a wind speed of 21 km/hr. During the game, there is a 20% probability of precipitation. Ind vs SA Pitch report Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium has a batting-friendly pitch, and the batsmen are expected to benefit greatly in both innings. Early on, the pacers will have limited support, and the spinners will be devastating in the middle overs. Ind vs SA Toss factor Batting first would be a good choice. A big target can be set in such a batting pitch and impose early pressure on the opposition. Venue T20I stats Total T20I matches – 3 Matches won Batting First – 1 Matches won Batting second – 2 Average first innings score – 183 Highest score – 202 Lowest score – 196 IND vs SA Head to head Played:18 IND won: 10 SA won: 8 Ind vs SA 4th match Squads India: KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen.

Probable Playing XI for IND in 4th T20 vs SA

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk) (c), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik

Probable Playing XI for SA in 4th T20 vs IND

Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Dream 11 Fantasy Cricket Team for IND vs SA

Ind vs SA Dream11 Team 1

Ishan Kishan(c)

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Rassie van der Dussen

David Miller

Dinesh Karthik

Heinrich Klaasen

Hardik Pandya (vc)

Yuzvendra Chahal

Anrich Nortje

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Kagiso Rabada

Ind vs SA Dream11 Team 2

Ishan Kishan (vc)

Rassie van der Dussen

David Miller (c)

Dinesh Karthik

Hardik Pandya

Dwaine Pretorius

Heinrich Klaasen

Temba Bavuma

Anrich Nortje

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Yuzvendra Chahal

IND vs SA Dream 11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Heinrich Klaasen: Klaasen can turn the match on its head by himself. He is one of those players who makes the SA middle-order formidable.

Dream 11 Batsmen Prediction

David Miller: We didn’t see a lot of Miller in the last two matches but Miller has the firepower if he gets a good opportunity.

Ishan Kishan: Three consecutive good innings by the Indian opener. Ishan Kishan is delivering what India expected from him.

Dream 11 All rounder Prediction for today’s match

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya has become the responsible middle-order batsman. Now he can play as a striking finisher and also play mature innings when needed.

Dream 11 Bowlers Prediction for today’s match

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s powerplay overs are crucial for India now. Trailing back a series, early wickets are important.

Yuzvendra Chahal: Almost everyone knew Chahal would return with an impactful performance. Now it’s time to be consistent for the leggie.

Dream 11 Captain Prediction

Ishan Kishan

Dream 11 Vice-captain Prediction

David Miller

Must picks for IND vs SA 4th T20 Dream 11 Prediction

Ishan Kishan

David Miller

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Yuzvendra Chahal

Hardik Pandya

Risky choices for IND vs SA 4th T20 Dream 11 Prediction

Shreyas Iyer

Rishabh Pant

Axar Patel

Avesh Khan

Tabraiz Shamsi

Who will win today’s Ind vs SA match?

Now that the series is 2-1, both teams have to battle with high heats. India has a long way yet to go and SA cannot be sloppy once again or the series is going to be even. Pressure is on both sides.

KreedOn predicts a 50-50 chance for both sides to win.

