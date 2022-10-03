India vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction for today’s T20 match | IND vs SA 3rd T20 Dream 11 Prediction – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Full Dream11 Team Analysis by Experts

- Advertisement -

IND VS SA 3rd T20 Dream11 Prediction: On Tuesday, India will face South Africa in the third T20 international. India already has a 2-0 lead in the series. The Rohit Sharma-led side defended 237, despite David Miller’s tenacious unbeaten 106. For the first time on home soil, India crushed South Africa in a T20 bilateral series. Now, India will be aiming for a clean sweep, while the visitors will be hoping for a moral victory.

In this blog, you will get to know the complete details about the squads of both IND vs SA 3rd T20, the weather forecast, the pitch report, the importance of toss, the dream11 team by experts and much more.

Let’s look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s IND vs SA T20 match.

IND vs SA T20 series – Match 3 | Complete Details

Match 3rd T20 – IND vs SA IND vs SA Match Date Tuesday, October 4th, 2022. IND vs SA Match Time 7:00 pm IST Venue Holker Stadium, Indore

Complete match analysis by experts for IND vs SA 3rd T20 Match

Key Players in Form in IND vs SA teams

India: KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli.

South Africa: David Miller, Quinton De Kock, Aiden Markram.

Weather conditions in IND vs SA 3rd T20 match

The weather is clear and the rain won’t be a problem for this fixture.

IND vs SA 3rd T20 Match – Pitch report by experts

The surface is fairly stable, therefore, batters may enjoy the pace of the ball. After all, it has a history of producing high scores.

Toss factor in IND vs SA 3rd T20 Match

Both teams are good at chasing numbers, hence the team that wins the toss can benefit.

Venue stats – Holker Cricket Stadium

Total T20 matches – 2

Matches won Batting First – 1

Matches won Batting second – 1

Average first innings score – 201

Highest score – 260

Lowest score – 172

IND vs SA 3rd t20 dream11 prediction – head-to-head

Played: 22

India won: 13

South Africa won: 9

South Africa Tour of India 2022 Squads – India vs South Africa T20 Series

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammad Siraj.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton De Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo.

Probable Playing XI for IND in IND vs SA 3rd T20

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar

Probable Playing XI for SA in IND vs SA 3rd T20

Temba Buvuma, Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristian Stubbs, Keshav Maharaj, Wayne Parnell, Rabada, Shamsi, Anrich Nortje

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction | India vs South Africa 3rd T20 Match 2022 – Dream11 Prediction for today’s match

IND vs SA 3rd T20 match 2022 – Dream11 team for today’s match (T1)

KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, Arshdeep Singh, Rabada, Axar Patel, Nortje.

IND vs SA 3rd T20 match 2022 – Dream11 team for today’s match (T2)

Quinton de Kock, David Miller, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Aiden Markram, Axar Patel, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar.

Wicket Keeper Prediction for today’s match

Quinton de Kock: can be a decent pick in terms of wicket-keeping, as he has great experience behind the wicket and also scored 69 runs in the previous fixture.

Batsmen Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Virat Kohli: Kohli improved his form really well in the 2nd T20 and scored 49 runs. He is confident enough to score another half-century in the 3rd T20.

David Miller: also performed really well in the previous match and scored 106 runs. He’ll be looking to get a consolation win in the 3rd T20.

All-rounder prediction for today’s dream11 team

Aiden Markram: In a previous T20 match, he scored 33 runs. He has the ability to influence both the bat and the ball.

KL Rahul: was selected as an opener and scored 51 runs. He’ll be looking to score another half-century in this one.

Bowlers Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Kagiso Rabada: He has captured a wicket in a previous campaign. He will be one of the bowling agency’s most important picks.

Arshdeep Singh: is a good pick in this one, who took two wickets in the previous encounter. He has brilliantly filled in for Bhumrah’s absence.

Captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team prediction

Suryakumar Yadav

Vice-captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team

David Miller

Must pick for IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Suryakumar Yadav

Arshdeep Singh

KL Rahul

Aiden Markram

Quinton De Kock

Risky choices for IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Umesh Yadav

Andile Phehlukwayo

Who will win today’s IND vs SA T20 match?

India is expected to win the third match against South Africa, who are in good form and have a home advantage as well.

