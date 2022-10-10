India vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction for today’s ODI match | IND vs SA 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Full Dream11 Team Analysis by Experts

- Advertisement -

IND VS SA 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction | India evened the series with South Africa in Ranchi thanks to a strong batting performance. Mohammed Siraj and Shreyas Iyer, for example, have excelled and are motivated to win the series. Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer scored 93 and 113 runs, respectively, to lead the Blues to a vital victory as they effectively chased down the mark in the 46th over alone. However, due to their expertise and star power, South Africa will enter this game as the favourite.

In this blog, you will get to know the complete details about the squads of both IND vs SA 3rd ODI, the weather forecast, the pitch report, the importance of the toss, the dream11 team by experts and much more.

Let’s look at the Dream11 prediction for today’s IND vs SA T20 match.

IND vs SA ODI series – Match 3 | Complete Details

Match 3rd ODI – IND vs SA IND vs SA Match Date Tuesday, October 11th, 2022. IND vs SA Match Time 1:30 pm IST Venue Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Complete match analysis by experts for IND vs SA 3rd ODI

Weather conditions in IND vs SA 3rd ODI match

The weather is clear and the rain won’t be a problem for this fixture.

IND vs SA 3rd ODI Match – Pitch report by experts

The outfield is also not particularly speedy, and the boundaries are not particularly big. The pitch here was once good for spinners, but it has changed significantly in recent years.

Toss factor in IND vs SA 3rd ODI series

Both teams are good at chasing numbers, so the team that wins the toss can benefit. After all, the venue has a history of matches won by bowling first.

Venue stats – Arun Jaitley Stadium

Total T20 matches – 5

Matches won Batting First – 2

Matches won Batting second – 2

Average first innings score – 215

Highest score – 288

Lowest score – 157

IND vs SA head-to-head

Played: 24

India won: 13

South Africa won: 11

South Africa Tour of India 2022 – Squads Details of India vs South Africa ODI Series

India: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Probable Playing XI for IND in IND vs SA 3rd ODI

Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan

Probable Playing XI for SA in IND vs SA 3rd ODI

Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

IND vs SA 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction | Best Dream11 Prediction for today’s match

IND vs SA 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction – Dream11 team for today’s match (T1)

Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks (C), David Miller, Shreyas Iyer, Wayne Parnell, Aiden Markram, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj (VC), Kagiso Rabada.

IND vs SA 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction – Dream11 team for today’s match (T2)

Quinton de Kock (c), Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill (vc), Reeza Hendricks, Wayne Parnell, Aiden Markram, Washington Sundar, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Anrich Nortje

Wicket Keeper Prediction for today’s match

Quinton de Kock: can be a decent pick in terms of wicket-keeping, as he has great experience behind the wicket and was great against India in T20.

Batsmen Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Shreyas Iyer: Indian right-handed batsman Shreyas Iyer plays the game. He scored 50 runs in the previous game and will be one of the key players in this one as well.

David Miller: also performed really well in the T20 series and made 125 runs against India. He’ll be looking to take his revenge in this one.

All-rounder prediction for today’s dream11 match

Aiden Markram: In previous T20 fixtures, he had a substantial performance against T20. He has the ability to influence both the bat and the ball.

Dwaine Pretorius: has a decent career in ODI, who has scored 135 runs and 29 wickets with a strike rate of 93.

Bowlers Prediction for today’s dream11 team prediction

Kagiso Rabada: Pacers are likely to gain given the pitch conditions, hence in this vital game for his team, Kagiso Rabada will strive to perform at his highest level.

Lungi Ngidi: He was successful in the previous game, taking three wickets, and he could be here as well.

Captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team prediction

Reeza Hendricks

Vice-captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team

Kagiso Rabada

Must pick for IND vs SA 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction Team

Shubhman Gill

Kuldeep Yadav

David Miller

Aiden Markram

Quinton De Kock

Risky choices for IND vs SA 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction Team

Tabraiz Shamsi

Wayne Parnell

Who will win today’s IND vs SA ODI match?

India may have lost the previous match, but they’ll be looking to balance the books in this one, with fresh faces in this series. Whereas, South Africa will be confident after the previous win. Either way, India will come out on top in this one.

