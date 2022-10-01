India vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction for today’s T20 match 2022 | IND vs SA 2nd T20 Dream11 Prediction – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Full Dream11 Team Analysis by Experts

- Advertisement -

IND VS SA 2nd T20 Dream11 Prediction: On Sunday, India will face South Africa in the second T20 International. The hosts defeated South Africa by eight wickets and now lead the three-match T20 series 1-0. India has gained momentum and will now attempt to win the series in the second game. South Africa will be attempting a comeback.

In this blog, you will get to know the complete details about the squads of both IND vs SA 2nd T20, the weather forecast, the pitch report, the importance of toss, the dream11 team by experts and much more.

Let’s look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s IND vs SA T20 match.

IND vs SA T20 series – Match 2 | Complete Details

Match 2nd T20 – IND vs SA IND vs SA Match Date Sunday, October 2nd, 2022. IND vs SA Match Time 7:30 pm IST Venue Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Complete match analysis by experts for IND vs SA 2nd T20 Match

Key Players in Form in IND vs SA teams

India: Rohit Sharma, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma, Quinton De Kock, David Miller.

Weather conditions in IND vs SA 2nd T20 match

The weather is clear and the rain won’t be a problem for this fixture.

IND vs SA 2nd T20 Dream11 Prediction – Pitch report by experts

The surface is fairly stable, so batters may enjoy the pace of the ball. After all, it has a history of producing high scores.

Toss factor in IND vs SA 2nd T20 series

Both teams are good in chasing numbers, hence the team that wins the toss, can benefit.

Venue stats – Barsapara Cricket Stadium

Total T20 matches – 5

Matches won Batting First – 2

Matches won Batting second – 2

Average first innings score – 127

Highest score – 160

Lowest score – 118

IND vs SA head-to-head

Played: 21

India won: 12

South Africa won: 8

South Africa Tour of India 2022 – Squads Details – India vs South Africa T20 Series

India

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammad Siraj.

South Africa

Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton De Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo.

Probable Playing XI for IND in IND vs SA 2nd T20

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ashwin, Arshdeep, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar.

Probable Playing XI for SA in IND vs SA 2nd T20

Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristian Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Shamsi, Anrich Nortje

IND vs SA 2nd T20 Dream11 Prediction | India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Match 2022 Dream11 Prediction for today’s match

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction – today’s dream11 team (T1)

Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Virat Kohli, Aiden Markram, Suryakumar Yadav, David Miller, Axar Patel, Shamsi, Rabada, Arshdeep, Nortje

IND vs SA dream11 prediction – today’s dream11 team (T2)

Quinton de Kock, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, David Miller, Axar Patel, Aiden Markram, Wayne Parnell, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Wicket Keeper Prediction for today’s match

Quinton de Kock: can be a decent pick in terms of wicket-keeping, who has a great experience behind the wicket.

Batsmen Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Virat Kohli: Kohli only scored three runs in the 1st T20 against SA. He’ll be looking to improve his form in this fixture.

Rohit Sharma: also performed really well on the Australian tour. He’ll be looking to win this series once again.

All-rounder prediction for today’s dream11 match

Aiden Markram: In 23 T20I matches, he has scored 722 runs and taken 6 wickets. He has the ability to influence both the bat and the ball.

KL Rahul: was selected as an opener and scored 51 runs. He’ll be looking to score another half century.

Bowlers Prediction for today’s dream11 team prediction

Kagiso Rabada: He has captured a wicket in previous campaign. He will be one of the bowling agency’s most important picks.

Arshdeep Singh: is a good pick in this one, who took three wickets in the previous encounter. He’ll be looking to fill in for Bhumrah’s absence.

Captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team prediction

Suryakumar Yadav

Vice-captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team

Aiden Markram

Must pick for IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Suryakumar Yadav

Arshdeep Singh

KL Rahul

Aiden Markram

Quinton De Kock

Risky choices for IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Umesh Yadav

Andile Phehlukwayo

Who will win today’s IND vs SA T20 match?

India is expected to win the second match against South Africa, who are in good form and have home advantage as well.

