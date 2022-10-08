India vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction for today’s ODI match | IND vs SA 2nd ODI Dream 11 Prediction – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Full Dream11 Team Analysis by Experts

- Advertisement -

IND VS SA 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction | India was defeated by South Africa in the first ODI, giving South Africa a 1-0 series lead after three games.

In the first game, with South Africa batting first, they scored 249 runs while losing 4 wickets after 40 overs (D/L), which the Indian team was unable to follow down and ultimately lost by a slim margin of 9 runs. Sanju Samson scored a valiant 86, but he was unable to push India over the finish line.

In this blog, you will get to know the complete details about the squads of both IND vs SA 2nd ODI, the weather forecast, the pitch report, the importance of the toss, the dream11 team by experts and much more.

Let’s look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s IND vs SA T20 match.

IND vs SA ODI series – Match 2 | Complete Details

Match 2nd ODI – IND vs SA IND vs SA Match Date Sunday, October 9th, 2022. IND vs SA Match Time 1:30 pm IST Venue Jharkhand International Cricket Stadium

Complete match analysis by experts for IND vs SA 2nd ODI

Key Players in Form in IND vs SA teams

Weather conditions in IND vs SA 2nd ODI match

The weather is clear and the rain won’t be a problem for this fixture.

IND vs SA 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction – Pitch report by experts

The field at JSCA International Stadium Complex has a batting-friendly surface. Although teams scored 280+ runs overall in the most recent ODI here in 2019, the average first innings score here is 247 runs.

Toss factor in IND vs SA 2nd ODI

Both teams are good at chasing numbers, so the team that wins the toss can benefit. After all, the venue has a history of matches won bowling first.

Venue stats – Jharkhand International Cricket Stadium

Total T20 matches – 5

Matches won Batting First – 2

Matches won Batting second – 2

Average first innings score – 215

Highest score – 288

Lowest score – 157

IND vs SA head-to-head

Played: 24

India won: 13

South Africa won: 11

South Africa Tour of India 2022 Squads – India vs South Africa ODI Series

India: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Probable Playing XI for IND in IND vs SA 2nd ODI

Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan

Probable Playing XI for SA in IND vs SA 2nd ODI

Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

IND vs SA 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction | India vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction for today’s match

IND vs SA 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction – Dream11 team for today’s match (T1)

Quinton de Kock, Shikar Dhawan, Shubman Gill (C), Shreyas Iyer, David Miller, Shardul Thakur, Keshav Maharaj, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi (VC), Kagiso Rabada, Ravi Bishnoi

IND vs SA 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T2)

Shikhar Dhawan, Quinton de Kock, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (C), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller (VC), Shardul Thakur, Kagiso Rabada, Kuldeep Yadav, Keshav Maharaj, Wayne Parnell.

Wicket Keeper Prediction for today’s match

Quinton de Kock: can be a decent pick in terms of wicket-keeping, as he has great experience behind the wicket and was great against India in T20.

Batsmen Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Shreyas Iyer: Indian right-handed batsman Shreyas Iyer plays the game. He scored 50 runs in the previous game and will be one of the key players in this one as well.

David Miller: also performed really well in the T20 series and made 125 runs against India. He’ll be looking to take his revenge in this one.

All-rounder prediction for today’s dream11 match

Aiden Markram: In previous T20 fixtures, he had a substantial performance against T20. He has the ability to influence both the bat and the ball.

Dwaine Pretorius: has a decent career in ODI, who has scored 135 runs and 29 wickets with a strike rate of 93.

Bowlers Prediction for today’s dream11 team prediction

Keshav Maharaj: In the previous match, he had one wicket. He will be a key player to take into account for this game.

Lungi Ngidi: He was successful in the previous game, taking three wickets, and he could be here as well.

Captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team prediction

Shubhman Gill

Vice-captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team

Shardul Thakur

Must pick for IND vs SA 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction

Shubhman Gill

Kuldeep Yadav

David Miller

Aiden Markram

Quinton De Kock

Risky choices for IND vs SA 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction

Tabraiz Shamsi

Wayne Parnell

Who will win today’s IND vs SA 2nd ODI match?

India may have lost the previous match, but they’ll be looking to balance the books in this one, with fresh faces in this series. Whereas, South Africa will be confident after the previous win. Either way, India will come out on top in this one.

