Friday, October 7, 2022
IND v SA, 1st ODI: Meme fest begins after India’s defeat | #IndvsSA – KreedOn Banter

By Sneha Ghosh
IND vs SA, 1st ODI: Meme fest begins after India’s defeat | #IndvsSA - KreedOn Banter
Image Source: Zee Business
Ind vs SA 1st ODI: South Africa wins the first ODI against India, played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Thursday. Indian cricketers Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, and Shardul Thakur strived for the win but fell short of mere 9 runs. South Africa set a target of 250 runs ahead of Team India, meanwhile, their bowlers also exerted pressure on the Indian batsmen right from the start, and a late fightback from the Indian team also couldn’t earn the victory.

The official handle of the BCCI tweeted, “Things went right down to the wire but it’s South Africa won the first #INDvSA ODI. Team India will look to bounce back in the second ODI.”

Shikhar Dhawan said in the post-match presentation,

“I thought that it was a bit of too many runs. I feel that we could have done better with bowling even fielding-wise as well. That’s where we leaked a few runs but that’s the part of the process and for the young boys, it was a good experience for them”,

Meanwhile, South African skipper Temba Bavuma added,

“Got a bit tight at the end, obviously Sanju hitting the ball. But I think we stuck to our guns and fortunately, we were able to get the result in our favor.”

Image Source: NDTV Sports
Both teams will encounter each other in the upcoming second ODI to be held on October 9 in Ranchi.

Amidst this defeat of Team India, netizens went ahead with their meme fest on Ind vs SA 1st ODI match, spreading humor across social media. Let’s take a look how fans reacted on Twitter.

