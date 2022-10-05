India vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction for today’s ODI match | IND vs SA 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Full Dream11 Team Analysis by Experts

- Advertisement -

IND VS SA 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction | Yesterday, India lost to South Africa but still won the T20 series in style. Now it’s time for an ODI, where India will face South Africa in three consecutive ODIs. On October 6, India will face South Africa in the first of three one-day international (ODI) series. After winning the T20I series in a convincing manner, India will be eager to replicate its success in the ODI format. Shikhar Dhawan will be leading India in the One-Day Internationals.

In this blog, you will get to know the complete details about the squads of both IND vs SA 1st ODI, the weather forecast, the pitch report, the importance of the toss, the dream11 team by experts and much more.

Let’s look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s IND vs SA T20 match.

IND vs SA ODI series – Match 1 | Complete Details

Match 1st ODI – IND vs SA IND vs SA Match Date Thursday, October 6th, 2022. IND vs SA Match Time 1:30 pm IST Venue Ekana Sports City, Lucknow

Complete match analysis by experts for IND vs SA 1st ODI series

Key Players in Form in IND vs SA teams

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Deepak Chahar, Subhuman Gill.

South Africa: David Miller, Quinton De Kock, Aiden Markram.

Weather conditions in IND vs SA 1st ODI match

The weather is clear and the rain won’t be a problem for this fixture.

IND vs SA 1ST ODI Match – Pitch report by experts

The surface is fairly stable. Therefore, batters may enjoy the pace of the ball, as this pitch is known as heaven for batters.

Toss factor in IND vs SA 1st ODI series

Both teams are good at chasing numbers, so the team that wins the toss can benefit. After all, the venue has a history of matches won bowling first.

Venue stats – Ekana Sports City

Total T20 matches – 8

Matches won Batting First – 1

Matches won Batting second – 7

Average first innings score – 215

Highest score – 269

Lowest score – 157

IND vs SA head-to-head

Played: 23

India won: 13

South Africa won: 10

South Africa Tour of India 2022 Squads – India vs South Africa ODI Series

India: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

Probable Playing XI for IND in IND vs SA 1st ODI

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi

Probable Playing XI for SA in IND vs SA 1st ODI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

IND vs SA 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction | Best Dream11 Prediction for today’s match

IND vs SA 1st ODI match 2022 – Dream11 team for today’s match (T1)

Shikhar Dhawan, Malan, Gill, Markram, Sanju Samson, David Miller, Pretorius, Maharaj, Kuldeep Yadav, Chahar, Rabada.

IND vs SA 1st ODI match 2022 – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T2)

Quinton de Kock, Sanju Samson, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Aiden Markram, Deepak Chahar, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Wicket Keeper Prediction for today’s match

Quinton de Kock: can be a decent pick in terms of wicket-keeping, as he has great experience behind the wicket and was great against India in T20.

Batsmen Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Shikhar Dhawan: The veteran batsman will be looking to lead India to a win in yet another series against South Africa under his captaincy.

David Miller: also performed really well in the T20 series and made 125 runs against India. He’ll be looking to take his revenge in this one.

All-rounder prediction for today’s dream11 match

Aiden Markram: In previous T20 fixtures, he had a substantial performance against T20. He has the ability to influence both the bat and the ball.

Dwaine Pretorius: has a decent career in ODI, who has scored 135 runs and 29 wickets with a strike rate of 93.

Bowlers Prediction for today’s dream11 team prediction

Kagiso Rabada: He has captured a wicket in a previous campaign. He will be one of the bowling agency’s most important picks.

Deepak Chahar: is a good pick in this one, who has decent experience in ODI and has taken 4 wickets with an economy of 5.95.

Captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team prediction

Shikhar Dhawan

Vice-captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team

David Miller

Must pick for IND vs SA 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction

Shikhar Dhawan

Kuldeep Yadav

David Miller

Aiden Markram

Quinton De Kock

Risky choices for IND vs SA 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction

Shardul Thakur

Wayne Parnell

Who will win today’s IND vs SA ODI match?

India may have lost the previous match, but they’ll be looking to balance the books in this one, with fresh faces in this series. Whereas, South Africa will be confident after the previous win. Either way, India will come out on top in this one.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big

