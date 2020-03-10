IND vs SA 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction | India vs South Africa | Ballebaazi

IND vs SA 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction

Series: South Africa tour of India, 2020 Match Date: 11th March 2020, Wednesday Match Timing: 1:30 pm IST Match Venue: HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala. Expected Crowd Turnout: 18,000

A bruised Indian squad will look to banish the dreadful whitewashes in New Zealand with a victory in the 3-match ODI series against South Africa before the IPL commences. However, that might be easier said than done, considering the Proteas are returning after having given Australians their share of ODI whitewash.

Can Virat Kohli & Co. beat South Africa on home soil? Let’s find out…

Here is complete SA vs AUS 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction:

Key Players in form India: KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer South Africa: Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, JJ Smuts. Weather Conditions Thunderstorm. 11°C, 81% Humidity, Winds up to 11 km/hr. 86% Precipitation. Toss Advantage The chasing sides have had relative success at the HPCA Stadium in the recent past. 3 of the 4 ODIs played here have seen the teams batting second win the contest. So bowling is the wise option captains will look to opt for, especially considering the dew factor creeping in in the second innings. Pitch Report Dharamshala’s is a very unpredictable surface. While it has proven to be a heaven for batsmen in the T20I format, the average runs in ODIs has been a lowly 214 (first innings). In terms of bowling, expect pacers to benefit from the windy Himalayan conditions. Venue Stats Total matches 4 Matches won batting first 1 Matches won bowling first 3 Average 1st Inns scores 214 Average 2nd Inns scores 201 Highest total recorded 330/6 (50 Ov) by IND vs WI Lowest total recorded 112/10 (38.2 Ov) by IND vs SL Highest score chased 227/3 (47.2 Ov) by ENG vs IND Lowest score defended 330/6 (50 Ov) by IND vs WI Injury Updates IND: No major injuries. SA: Kagiso Rabada. Stay tuned to this space for more injury updates. H2H SA 46 – 35 IND Form IND – L L L W W (most recent first, only ODI stats) SA – W W W L NR (most recent first, only ODI stats) Squad India Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav. South Africa Quinton de Kock (c&wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Jon-Jon Smuts, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Keshav Maharaj, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, George Linde, Janneman Malan.

IND vs SA 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction Team 1

Q d Kock (wk), H Klassen, KL Rahul, F d Plessis, V Kohli, S Iyer, H Pandya, JJ Smuts, L Ngidi, Y Chahal, N Saini.

IND vs SA 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction Team 2

Q d Kock (wk), KL Rahul, Heinrich Klassen, V Kohli, S Iyer, D Miller, A Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Y Chahal, J Bumrah, A Nortje.

Fantasy Cricket League Prediction | Tips and Tricks for today’s match between India vs South Africa 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-Keepers

We are going with both the wicket keepers on offer – Quinton De Kock and KL Rahul .The latter is an obvious choice, considering the kind of form he is in. The 27-year-old hit an unbeaten 88 against NZ in the series’ first game, followed by a fighting 112 in the third. Not to forget, Rahul knows this pitch well, having played a few games here while at KingsXI Punjab.

and .The latter is an obvious choice, considering the kind of form he is in. The 27-year-old hit an unbeaten 88 against NZ in the series’ first game, followed by a fighting 112 in the third. Not to forget, Rahul knows this pitch well, having played a few games here while at KingsXI Punjab. The South African skipper, on the other hand, brings in loads of experience and remains one of the consistent performers against India. De Kock has scored 784 runs against India at an average of 60.30.

Batsmen

Virat Kohli might have had a worse season in NZ, but he will look to make things straight this time around and that’s why we have selected him. Kohli has amassed 1287 runs against the Proteas at an average of 64.31. Moreover, he is also the highest run-scorer at the HPCA stadium at 212 runs scored at an average of 106.00.

might have had a worse season in NZ, but he will look to make things straight this time around and that’s why we have selected him. Kohli has amassed 1287 runs against the Proteas at an average of 64.31. Moreover, he is also the highest run-scorer at the HPCA stadium at 212 runs scored at an average of 106.00. Heinrich Klaasen is in great form. He was declared the ‘Man of the Series’ for the recently concluded 3-match Australia Tour of South Africa. In the series, the South African hit knocks of 123*, 51, and 68* to help his team dump a clean sweep on the Australians.

Talking about form, Shreyas Iyer had an interesting debut series on New Zealand soil. The middle-order batsman hit a century in the first ODI, followed by knocks of 52 and 62 in the next two, although his exploits were in losing causes, unlike Klaasen.

David Miller hit 64 in the first ODI against Australia before backing it up with an unbeaten knock of 37. The batsman has good experience of playing in these conditions (courtesy KingsXI Punjab).

hit 64 in the first ODI against Australia before backing it up with an unbeaten knock of 37. The batsman has good experience of playing in these conditions (courtesy KingsXI Punjab). Last but not the least, Faf Du Plessis completes our batting order. The veteran has vast experience against India. Statistically speaking, he has hit 696 runs past India at an impressive average of 58.00.

All-rounders

Hardik Pandya is hands down the top choice to here. Pandya has scalped four ODI wickets at HPCA Stadium, the joint-highest amongst Indians. The fit-again all-rounder has set the domestic circle on fire with great performances, both with the bat and ball. Although it remains to be seen how he will convert that momentum on the international stage.

Andile Phehlukwayo also had an impressive series against Australia and remains the visitor’s star all-round-performer.

JJ Smuts surprised everyone with his performances in the last ODI against the Aussies. The 31-year-old first scalped two wickets to help SA restrict the visitors to 254 before hitting 84 in the second innings. He rightfully won the ‘Man of the Match’ award. At 8 credits, he is a lot cost-effective as well.

Bowlers

Lungi Ngidi produced a mind-boggling performance on Wednesday by scalping 6 wickets to stop Australia at 271 runs itself. He was the most successful bowler in the first ODI as well, having returned with figures of 3/30. The pacer has momentum on his side, with a total of 15 wickets from his last seven games, six of which have been T20Is. The absence of Rabada has brought a new impetus to Ngidi’s performances.

produced a mind-boggling performance on Wednesday by scalping 6 wickets to stop Australia at 271 runs itself. He was the most successful bowler in the first ODI as well, having returned with figures of 3/30. The pacer has momentum on his side, with a total of 15 wickets from his last seven games, six of which have been T20Is. The absence of Rabada has brought a new impetus to Ngidi’s performances. Yuzvendra Chahal is India’s best weapon in the bowling department against the Proteas. The spinner has scalped 20 wickets in just 7 innings against South Africa (the most by any active Indian), at a strike-rate of 18.6 and an incredibly low average of 15.65.

is India’s best weapon in the bowling department against the Proteas. The spinner has scalped 20 wickets in just 7 innings against South Africa (the most by any active Indian), at a strike-rate of 18.6 and an incredibly low average of 15.65. Jasprit Bumrah remains India’s most lethal pacers in the ODIs. The 26-year-old has managed to amass 104 wickets in just 64 games. He’ll surely love to add to that tally on the windy Dharamsala pitch.

Anrich Nortje consistently picked two wickets in the last three ODIs and presents a great choice here at 8.5 credits.

consistently picked two wickets in the last three ODIs and presents a great choice here at 8.5 credits. Our bowling attack is completed by the talented Indian pacer Navdeep Saini.

Captain & Vice-Captain Choices