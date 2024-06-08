Saturday, June 8, 2024
IND vs PAK ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | India vs Pakistan ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

IND vs PAK ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images
5 mins read
Updated:
IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: The highly anticipated T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 9, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. India started their tournament with a convincing eight-wicket victory over Ireland, while Pakistan suffered a disappointing loss to the USA in the Super Over.

This defeat has hit the Pakistan team’s morale, but all the hype is surrounding this clash. At this point in time, India should be the favorites, but an IND-PAK clash is always something fascinating and, with that, more intriguing. Another win will take India pretty close to qualifying for the Super 8s, while another loss will make it virtually impossible for Pakistan to qualify.

Playing at the same venue is an added bonus to India. The pitch in New York is slower and shall assist the bowlers. So, Pakistan will have to depend on its pace battery to provide them with a win.

IND vs PAK ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, USA and West Indies, 2024 
Match India vs Pakistan, 19th Match
Venue Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
Match Start Time 8:00 PM IST – Sunday, 9 June 2024
TV Channel Star Sports Network
Live Streaming Disney+ Hotstar

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for IND vs PAK ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Key Players in the Form India: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Shadab Khan
Weather forecast for IND vs PAK match Temperature: 21°C

Precipitation: 26%

Humidity: 60%

Wind: 10 km/h
Pitch conditions for IND vs PAK Nassau County Stadium is known for its slow pitch, which makes it challenging for batters to score runs. The three games played there have all been low-scoring affairs, with two of them failing to reach 100 runs. The pitch favors pace bowlers more than spinners.   
Toss Factor in IND vs PAK The team winning the toss is likely to bat first.
IND vs PAK Head-to-head India – 9

Pakistan – 3
IND vs PAK Squads India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra ChahalSanju Samson, Shivam Dube

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan

Probable playing XI for India

Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

Probable playing XI for Pakistan

Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for IND vs PAK ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Mohammad Rizwan, Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Shadab Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Arshdeep Singh

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Fakhar Zaman, Hardik Pandya, Shadab Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Arshdeep Singh

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Rishabh Pant: Rishabh Pant went aggressive in his shot-making, garnering 36 from 26 deliveries vs Ireland with 3 fours and 2 maximums. The ability to destabilize the middle overs might do the trick against the archrivals as well.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma scored a wonderful 52 off 37 balls against Ireland on a tricky surface. The veteran opener started the campaign on a high and would look to continue further on it.

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli is a very important part of the Indian batting order and has been successful against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. Although he scored only one run in that first match, he showed top form in the 2024 IPL.

Babar Azam: In the first encounter with the USA, Babar Azam was second on the scorecard for his team with 44 runs, but his strike rate caused some concern. The Pakistan captain is very determined to set an example for his team in the crucial game ahead.

Dream11 Allrounder Prediction

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya, once again, showed his mettle of excelling in mega-events by coming out good with the willow and ball in the warm-up game against Ireland, scoring some quick runs and also picking three wickets by conceding 27 runs. Pandya has a good record when playing against Pakistan.

Shadab Khan: Shadab Khan has proven to be a formidable force in T20I cricket, with an impressive record of 107 wickets in 95 innings. In the last game against USA, he showcased his all-round abilities by also contributing 40 runs with the bat. Known for his skillful bowling and ability to turn the game in his team’s favor, Shadab Khan has the potential to be a game changer in any match he plays.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah is the chief destroyer. The paceman was the Man of the Match against Ireland for scalping two wickets at a sensational economy rate of just 2. Bumrah will be expected to come good again in overcast conditions.

Mohammad Amir: The left-arm pacer in the side who can trouble the Indian top order with swing variation is Mohammad Amir. He has given some discomfort to the Indian batters in the past and is tipped to have an effective outing in the bowling-friendly conditions.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Virat Kohli and Arshdeep Singh

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Hardik Pandya and Mohammad Amir

Must Picks for IND vs PAK ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 

Risky choices for IND vs PAK ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Who will win today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match between West Indies and Uganda?

It is anticipated that the match will be closely contested, but India holds a clear advantage and is likely to emerge victorious, solidifying their position in the group.

NotePlaying fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big


