Ind vs Pak Dream11 Prediction for today’s match | Asia Cup 2022 Match 2 Dream 11 Prediction – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Full Dream11 Team Analysis by Experts

IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: In the second match of Asia Cup 2022, it’s the top favourites and long rivals battling out. India and Pakistan have a history of thrillers, especially in the T20 format. The last time they met was in the ICC World T20 2022 where Pakistan defeated India for the very first time in the history of World Cup Cricket. Shaheen Afridi played a pivotal role in that match but he has been ruled out of the Asia Cup which would be a blessing for India. But Pakistan is also relieved that Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, two of the finest T20 bowlers of India are also missing out the tournament. Let’s hope that this match turns out to be another India vs Pakistan classic.

In this blog you will get to know complete details about the squads of both the team, weather forecast, pitch report, importance of toss, dream11 team by experts and much more.

Let’s take a look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s match.

Ind vs Pak Asia Cup – Match 2 | Complete Details

Match Asia Cup Match 2 – IND vs PAK Ind vs Pak Match Date Sunday, August 28, 2022 Ind vs Pak Match Time 7:30 pm IST Venue Dubai International Stadium

Complete Match analysis by experts for Ind vs Pak Asia cup, Match 2

Key Players in Form in IND and PAK teams

India: Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvaneswar Kumar

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf

Weather conditions in IND vs PAK Asia cup match 2

Another hot day in Dubai with the temperature hovering around 39 degree celsius and the humidity around 34 percent.

IND vs PAK Match – Pitch report by experts

Indian players have had a whole IPL in UAE where a fair number of matches happened in Dubai. Dew factor will be present in addition to long dimensions of the ground. Batsmen can trust the surface but once the spinners hit, it is going to be difficult to find boundaries.

Toss factor in IND vs PAK Asia cup match 2

Both India and Pakistan are really good at chasing down targets. The pitch also favours the chasers. So that would be the way to go after winning the toss.

Venue stats – Dubai international stadium

Total T20 matches -74

Matches won Batting First – 34

Matches won Batting second – 39

Average first innings score – 142

Highest score – 211

Lowest score – 55

IND vs PAK Head to head

Played: 9

India won: 7

Pakistan won: 2

Asia cup 2022 Squads – India vs Pakistan

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan. Standby: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali.

Probable Playing XI for IND in Match 2

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Probable Playing XI for PAK in Match 2

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

Ind vs Pak Dream11 Prediction, Asia Cup 2022, Match: 2

Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2022 – dream11 team for today’s match (T1)

Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Rizwan, Babar Azam (c), Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvaneswar Kumar, Shadab Khan, Mohammed Nawaz, Haris Rauf

Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2022 – dream11 team for today’s match (T2)

Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Rizwan (vc), Babar Azam, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Asif Ali, Bhuvaneswar Kumar, Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction | Wicket Keeper Prediction for today’s match

Mohammed Rizwan: One of the pillars of this new generation Pakistan team. Mohammed Rizwan is unbelievably consistent and has a huge set of shots against any bowler.

IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction | Batsmen Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Babar Azam: The world’s best T20 batsman. Babar Azam is the one India should be careful about. He could single handedly lead his team to a win in a chase.

Suryakumar Yadav: Meanwhile, India has the second best T20 batsman, who is more of a magician with the bat. A SKY show would be the last thing Pakistan bowlers want to see.

IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction | All rounder Prediction for today’s dream11 match

Hardik Pandya: Hardik is in blazing hot form both with the ball and with the bat. He gets crucial wickets and bowls extremely economically.

Shadab Khan: The leg-spinner would be that Pakistan bowler who targets big fishes like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav.

Bowlers Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Haris Rauf: Raw pace and clever placement of flowers. Haris Rauf mastered these techniques to be a vital addition to the side.

Bhuvaneswar Kumar: It’s almost time that we should call Bhuvaneswar Kumar a veteran. He is lately in amazing form and if there’s swing on the pitch, he can do unimaginable things.

Captain Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Babar Azam

Vice captain Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Suryakumar Yadav

Must picks for IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Babar Azam

Suryakumar Yadav

Mohammed Rizwan

Hardik Pandya

Bhuvaneswar Kumar

Risky choices for IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Virat Kohli

Khushdil Shah

Avesh Khan

Who will win today’s Ind vs Pak match?

There’s no way that anyone neutral could give any of these teams an edge over the other. Pakistan’s previous encounter against India was impressive and dominant but the Indian side has improved a lot and bolstered a lot of their weaknesses. KreedOn predicts a 50-50 chance for both India and Pakistan to emerge victorious.

