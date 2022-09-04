Ind vs Pak Dream11 Prediction for today’s match | Asia Cup 2022 – India vs Pakistan Match 8, Today Dream11 Team Prediction – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Full Dream11 Team Analysis by Experts

- Advertisement -

IND VS PAK Dream11 Prediction: The 2022 Asia Cup is going pretty well so far and cricket fans around the world are getting increasingly ecstatic for more. India and Pakistan will square off once more in the Super4 round. Both teams have met in the tournament before where India defeated their arch-rivals by five wickets in the opening game between the two teams.

In this blog, you will get to know the complete details about the squads of both teams, the weather forecast, the pitch report, the importance of toss, the dream11 team by experts and much more.

Let’s take a look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s match.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup – Match 8 | Complete Details

Match Asia Cup Match 8 – IND vs PAK IND vs PAK Match Date Sunday, September 4TH, 2022. IND vs PAK Match Time 7:30 pm IST Venue Dubai International Stadium

Complete match analysis by experts for IND vs PAK Asia cup, Match 8

Key Players in Form in IND and PAK teams

India: Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvaneswar Kumar

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf

Weather conditions in IND vs PAK Asia cup match 8

Another hot day in Dubai with the temperature hovering around 39-degree celsius and the humidity around 34 per cent.

IND vs PAK Match – Pitch report by experts

The dew factor will be present in addition to the long dimensions of the ground. Batsmen can trust the surface, but once the spinners hit, it is going to be difficult to find boundaries.

Toss factor in IND vs PAK Asia cup match 8

Both India and Pakistan are really good at chasing down targets. The pitch also favours the chasers. So that would be the way to go after winning the toss.

Venue stats – Dubai International Stadium

Total T20 matches – 80

Matches won Batting First – 34

Matches won Batting second – 39

Average first innings score – 142

Highest score – 211

Lowest score – 55

IND vs PAK Head to head

Played: 10

Sri Lanka won: 8

Afghanistan won: 2

Asia Cup 2022 Squads – India vs Pakistan

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan. Standby: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali.

Probable Playing XI for IND in Match 8

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Probable Playing XI for PAK in Match 8

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani.

IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Asia Cup 2022, Match 8

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 – dream11 team for today’s match (T1)

Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Rizwan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Naseem Shah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 – dream11 team for today’s match (T2)

Mohammad Rizwan, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Virat Kohli (VC), Fakhar Zaman, Lokesh Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Naseem Shah, Arshdeep Singh

Wicket Keeper Prediction for today’s match

Mohammad Rizwan: can be a decent pick in terms of wicket-keeping, as he has done a good job so far by taking 6 wickets.

Batsmen Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Virat Kohli: So far in this tournament, he has scored 97 runs. He’ll be looking to make another big impact in this game.

Fakhar Zaman: is in average form and has made 66 runs in the tournament. we can expect some magic from him.

All-rounder prediction for today’s dream11 match

Hardik Pandya: is in brilliant form and has a strike rate of 114. Let’s see what he has to bring to the pitch for India.

Mohammad Nawaz: is in good form and has an average strike rate of 101. Let’s hope it continues that way for him.

Bowlers Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: has been excellent in this tournament, having taken four wickets so far. He’ll be hoping to break some bails in this tournament.

Naseem Shah: has an economy of 7.43 and has taken two wickets against India. Let’s see if can pose a problem for India

Captain Prediction for today’s Dream11 team

Suryakumar Yadav

Vice-captain Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Virat Kohli

Must pick for IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Suryakumar Yadav

Hardik Pandya

Mohammad Rizwan

Risky choices for IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Usman Qadir

Ravi Bishnoi

Who will win today’s IND vs PAK match?

After defeating Pakistan in the group league game, India will be optimistic. While Pakistan will indeed search to vindicate their defeat and maintain their winning streak following their thrashing of Hong Kong. Therefore, we reckon India to win this one, once again.

Where to watch Ind vs Pak asia cup 2022?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast channels of Asia Cup 2022. Hence, you can watch the Ind vs Pak match’s live streaming from the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sony network or access it on the Disney+Hostar app from 7.30 pm (IST).

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgement before playing.

Above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, Win Big

