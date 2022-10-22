India vs Pakistan Dream11 Prediction for today’s match | IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction for ICC T20 WC – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Today’s Dream11 Team Analysis by Experts

- Advertisement -

IND VS PAK Dream11 Prediction for ICC T20 WC| Get the experts analysis on best Dream11 team for today match: On Sunday, October 23, at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), India (IND) and Pakistan (PAK) will play in the 16th game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. In the lead-up to the competition, Pakistan has been outstanding, outperforming both New Zealand and England. Team India is one of the favourites going into the competition. In addition to a versatile bowling arsenal that can compete with the best, India’s batting squad has been in excellent shape over the past several months.

In this blog, you will get to know the complete details about the squads of both IND vs PAK T20 WC, the weather forecast, the pitch report, the importance of the toss, the dream11 team by experts and much more.

Let’s look at the Best Dream11 prediction today match – IND vs PAK T20 match.

IND vs PAK ICC T20 World Cup – Match 16 | Complete Match Details

Match ICC T20 World Cup – IND VS PAK IND VS PAK Match Date Sunday, October 23rd, 2022. IND VS PAK Match Time 1:30 pm IST Venue Melbourne Cricket Ground

Complete match analysis by experts for IND VS PAK ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 match 16

Key Players in Form in IND VS PAK teams

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali

Weather conditions in IND VS PAK ICC T20 World Cup match 16

The weather is clear and the rain won’t be a problem for this fixture.

IND VS PAK T20 World Cup Match – Pitch report by experts

This pitch is an absolute wonderland for hitters. Both sides of the wicket have long boundaries. Because hitters can aim for long boundaries, spinners will enjoy their deliveries.

Toss factor in IND VS PAK T20 World Cup

Both teams are good at chasing numbers, so the team that wins the toss can benefit. After all, the venue has a history of matches won by bowling first.

Venue stats – Melbourne Cricket Ground

Total T20 matches – 18

Matches won Batting First – 7

Matches won Batting second – 10

Average first innings score – 139

Highest score – 184

Lowest score – 74

IND vs PAK head-to-head

Played: 11

India won: 8

Pakistan won: 3

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Squads – India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood.

Probable Playing XI for IND in IND vs PAK dream11 team for today match

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Probable Playing XI for PAK in IND vs PAK dream11 team for today match

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.

IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction | Best Dream11 team for today match

IND vs PAK Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T1)

Suryakumar Yadav, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammed Rizwan, Babar Azam, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Shadab, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

IND vs PAK Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T2)

Mohammad Rizwan, Virat Kohli (VC), Suryakumar Yadav, Babar Azam, Hardik Pandya (C), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Shami, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

Wicket Keeper Prediction for today’s match

Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan has displayed excellent form, scoring 821 runs in 18 games. Despite having a 54.73 average this year, he frequently has a slower strike rate.

Batsmen Prediction for today dream11 team

Virat Kohli: In 108 T20I matches, Virat Kohli has amassed 3172 runs in his career. He will be a crucial option to take into account for this game under pressure.

Babar Azam: In 92 T20I games so far, Babar Azam has amassed 3231 runs. He’ll be trying to succeed in this game once more.

All-rounder prediction for today dream11 match

Mohammad Nawaz: In his 48 T20I matches, Mohammad Nawaz has scored 354 runs and claimed 44 wickets. He has the ability to rack up points using both the bat and the gloves.

Hardik Pandya: Given his special skill set, Hardik Pandya may be India’s most crucial player. Despite his 148.5 bat strike rate, Hardik’s bowling ability will undoubtedly influence the outcome of this match.

Bowlers Prediction for today dream11 team prediction

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: In his 79 T20I outings so far, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has taken 85 wickets in need of a wicket. For this match, he will be a crucial player to have on your fantasy team.

Shaheen Afridi: Following an injury earlier in the year, Shaheen Afridi is about to play in his first international cricket match since then. In this format, the left-arm bowler had a strong record, taking 47 wickets at an average of 24.32.

Captain prediction for today Dream11 team prediction

Hardik Pandya

Vice-captain prediction for today Dream11 team prediction

Virat Kohli

Must picks for IND vs PAK Dream 11 prediction today

KL Rahul

Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli

Mohammad Rizwan

Babar Azam

Risky choices for IND vs PAK Dream 11 prediction today

Iftikhar Ahmed

Deepak Hooda

Who will win today’s IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match?

India are the favourites to win this fixture, who might expect a tough battle against Pakistan.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big

