IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction: On January 27, the JSCA International Cricket Stadium will host the inaugural Twenty20 International (T20I) between India (IND) and New Zealand (NZ).

Here is all the information you need to understand about the IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction before the game. India and New Zealand will face off in the shortest format after a one-sided ODI series, with the first game taking place in Ranchi.

Despite the absence of its star players, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, India will enter the series with all the momentum.

As they attempt to maintain their dominance in the home series, they will look to players like Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya to step up.

In this blog you’ll get complete details about where to watch Ind vs NZ 1st T20, best dream11 team, weather report, toss factor, pitch report and a lot more.

Let’s take a look at the IND vs NZ Dream 11 prediction for the match.

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction for today’s match

Match IND vs NZ, – 1st T20I IND vs NZ Match Date Friday, January 27th, 2023 IND vs NZ Match Time 7:00 pm IST IND vs NZ Venue JSCA International Stadium Complex

Best Dream11 team prediction tips by experts for IND vs NZ 1st T20I

Key Players in the Form IND top performers: Shubman Gill Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan NZ top performers: Tom Latham (c), Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen Weather forecast for IND vs NZ match On matchday, the levels are expected to be around 28°C, with 77 percent humidity and a wind speed of 13 km/hr. During the match, there is no chance of rain. Pitch Conditions for IND vs NZ match With an average first-innings score of 175 the pitch at Ranchi is a good batting surface. Toss Factor in IND vs NZ match Either team may benefit from batting early and setting a difficult target for the other. Venue stats Average first innings score – 155 Highest score – 196 Lowest score – 155 IND vs NZ Head-to-head Matches Played: 22 Won by IND: 12 Won by NZ : 9 IND vs NZ T20 squads IND squad 2023: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami, Umran Malik NZ squad 2023: Tom Latham (c), Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Henry Shipley.

Probable Playing XI for IND

Shubman Gill, SA Yadav, HH Pandya(C), P Shaw, Washington Sundar, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan, KL Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Mavi.

Probable Playing XI for NZ

Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, DJ Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(C), MJG Rippon, Glenn Phillips, LH Ferguson, BM Tickner, Ish Sodhi, BG Lister.

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for IND vs NZ | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Wicket Keepers – Devon Conway, Ishan Kishan

Batsmen – Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Glenn Phillips

All-rounders – Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers – Kuldeep yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Wicketkeepers – Devon Conway (vc), Ishan Kishan

Batsmen – Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill (c), Finn Allen

All-rounders – Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers – Kuldeep yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Devon Conway: New Zealander and left-handed batter Devon Conway. In his 35 T20I outings so far, he has scored 1170 runs. He will be a smart choice to take into account in this situation.

Dream11 Batsmen Prediction

Suryakumar Yadav: One of the top batters in the world, Suryakumar Yadav has a 46.41 average in this style. He has three hundreds in T20 Internationals and a batsman average of 180.34.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Mitchell Santner: With a lot of responsibility on the bowling front, Mitchell Santner is expected to lead the Kiwis in the series. In 80 matches, he has 89 wickets at an average of 21.94.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Arshdeep Singh: who has taken 36 wickets in 23 games, has established himself as a key component of the Indian bowling attack. He has a career bowling strike rate of 12.97 and an 18.19 format average.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Virat Kohli

Dream 11 Vice-captain Prediction

Devon Conway

Must Picks for IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Suryakumar Yadav

Hardik Pandya

Devon Conway

Tom Lathan

Shreyas lyer

Risky choices for IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Shardul Thakur

Henry Shipley

Who will win today’s match between India and New Zealand?

India is expected to win this one, although it may face tough competition from New Zealand.