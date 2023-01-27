Friday, January 27, 2023
HomeToday Match PredictionCricket PredictionsIND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction | India vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction...

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction | India vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction for 1st T20 | Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, where to watch Ind vs NZ 1st T20, venue, pitch report – All you need to know

-- Advertisement --
KreedOn Network
By KreedOn Network
6 min.
Updated:
Ind vs NZ dream11 prediction - KreedOn
Ind vs NZ 1st ODI
- Advertisement -
-- Advertisement --

IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction: On January 27, the JSCA International Cricket Stadium will host the inaugural Twenty20 International (T20I) between India (IND) and New Zealand (NZ).

Here is all the information you need to understand about the IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction before the game. India and New Zealand will face off in the shortest format after a one-sided ODI series, with the first game taking place in Ranchi.

-- Advertisement --

Despite the absence of its star players, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, India will enter the series with all the momentum.

As they attempt to maintain their dominance in the home series, they will look to players like Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya to step up.

-- Advertisement --

In this blog you’ll get complete details about where to watch Ind vs NZ 1st T20, best dream11 team, weather report, toss factor, pitch report and a lot more.

Let’s take a look at the IND vs NZ Dream 11 prediction for the match. 

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction for today’s match

 

MatchIND vs NZ, – 1st T20I
IND vs NZ Match Date Friday, January 27th, 2023
IND vs NZ Match Time7:00 pm IST
IND vs NZ Venue JSCA International Stadium Complex

 

Best Dream11 team prediction tips by experts for IND vs NZ 1st T20I

 

-- Advertisement --
Key Players in the FormIND top performers: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill

NZ top performers: Tom Latham (c), Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen

Weather forecast for IND vs NZ matchOn matchday, the levels are expected to be around 28°C, with 77 percent humidity and a wind speed of 13 km/hr. During the match, there is no chance of rain.
Pitch Conditions for IND vs NZ matchWith an average first-innings score of 175 the pitch at Ranchi is a good batting surface.
Toss Factor in IND vs NZ matchEither team may benefit from batting early and setting a difficult target for the other. 
Venue statsAverage first innings score – 155

Highest score – 196

Lowest score – 155

IND vs NZ Head-to-headMatches Played: 22

Won by IND: 12

Won by NZ : 9

IND vs NZ T20 squadsIND squad 2023: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami, Umran Malik

NZ squad 2023: Tom Latham (c), Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Henry Shipley.

 

Probable Playing XI for IND

Shubman Gill, SA Yadav, HH Pandya(C), P Shaw, Washington Sundar, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan, KL Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Mavi.

Probable Playing XI for NZ

Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, DJ Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(C), MJG Rippon, Glenn Phillips, LH Ferguson, BM Tickner, Ish Sodhi, BG Lister.

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for IND vs NZ | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1 

  • Wicket Keepers – Devon Conway, Ishan Kishan
  • Batsmen – Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Glenn Phillips
  • All-rounders – Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Hardik Pandya
  • Bowlers – Kuldeep yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2 

  • Wicketkeepers – Devon Conway (vc), Ishan Kishan
  • Batsmen – Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill (c), Finn Allen
  • All-rounders – Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Hardik Pandya
  • Bowlers – Kuldeep yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Devon Conway: New Zealander and left-handed batter Devon Conway. In his 35 T20I outings so far, he has scored 1170 runs. He will be a smart choice to take into account in this situation.

Dream11 Batsmen Prediction

Suryakumar Yadav: One of the top batters in the world, Suryakumar Yadav has a 46.41 average in this style. He has three hundreds in T20 Internationals and a batsman average of 180.34.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Mitchell Santner: With a lot of responsibility on the bowling front, Mitchell Santner is expected to lead the Kiwis in the series. In 80 matches, he has 89 wickets at an average of 21.94.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction 

Arshdeep Singh: who has taken 36 wickets in 23 games, has established himself as a key component of the Indian bowling attack. He has a career bowling strike rate of 12.97 and an 18.19 format average.

Dream11 Captain Prediction 

Virat Kohli 

Dream 11 Vice-captain Prediction

Devon Conway

Must Picks for IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

  • Suryakumar Yadav
  • Hardik Pandya
  • Devon Conway
  • Tom Lathan 
  • Shreyas lyer

Risky choices for IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction 

  •  Shardul Thakur
  • Henry Shipley

Who will win today’s match between India and New Zealand?

India is expected to win this one, although it may face tough competition from New Zealand. 

 

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
KreedOn Network
KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on [email protected] .
Previous article
Dhoni Visits Players in Dressing Room, Hardik Pandya reveals topic of discussion
Next article
SA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction | South Africa vs England 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction | Today’s match prediction | Squads, where to watch SA vs Eng, venue, pitch report – All you need to know

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
SA vs Ban dream11 prediction - KreedOn

South Africa vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction for Today’s Match | SA...

Cricket Predictions
live cricket app - KreedOn

Best Apps to watch live cricket – Watch Indian Cricket Team...

Sports 2.0

Top 25 Best Fitness Apps To Track Your Daily Workout | 2022...

Sports 2.0
Zim vs Ned dream11 prediction - KreedOn

Netherlands vs Zimbabwe Dream11 Prediction for today’s ICC T20 WC match...

Cricket Predictions