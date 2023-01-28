IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction for 2nd T20 | India vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction tips by experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, where to watch, venue, pitch report

- Advertisement -

IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction for 2nd T20: On Sunday, the second T20I between India and New Zealand will take place (January 29).

The first T20I in Ranchi ended in a crushing defeat for Team India. Now, hosts will be eager to recover and bring Lucknow back to parity.

At the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, the Kiwis will be looking to clinch the T20 series, buoyed by their first victory on the India Tour.

As a result, Rahul Dravid and Hardik Pandya will need to make some difficult decisions when choosing the team for the second T20I.

Check out the IND vs. NZ Dream11 Top Fantasy Picks.

In this blog you’ll get complete details of best Dream11 team, squad, players in form, weather report, injury updates and a lot more.

Let’s take a look at the IND vs NZ Dream 11 prediction for the match.

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction for 2nd T20

Match IND vs NZ, – 2nd T20I IND vs NZ Match Date Saturday, January 29th, 2023 IND vs NZ Match Time 7:00 pm IST IND vs NZ Venue Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, India

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for IND vs NZ T20I

Key Players in the Form IND top performers: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill NZ top performers: Tom Latham (c), Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen Weather forecast for IND vs NZ match On matchday, the levels are expected to be around 28°C, with 77 percent humidity and a wind speed of 13 km/hr. During the match, there is no chance of rain. Pitch Conditions for IND vs NZ match With an average first-innings score of 175 the pitch at Ranchi is a good batting surface. Toss Factor in IND vs NZ match Either team may benefit from batting early and setting a difficult target for the other. Venue stats Average first innings score – 155 Highest score – 196 Lowest score – 155 IND vs NZ Head-to-head Matches Played: 22 Won by IND: 12 Won by NZ : 9 IND vs NZ T20 squads IND squad 2023: Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan Suryakumar Yadav , KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami, Umran Malik NZ squad 2023: Tom Latham (c), Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Henry Shipley.

Probable Playing XI for IND

Shubman Gill, SA Yadav, HH Pandya(C), P Shaw, Washington Sundar, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan, KL Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Mavi.

Probable Playing XI for NZ

Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, DJ Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(C), MJG Rippon, Glenn Phillips, LH Ferguson, BM Tickner, Ish Sodhi, BG Lister.

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for IND vs NZ | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Keepers – Devon Conway, Ishan Kishan

Batsmen – Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Glenn Phillips

All-rounders – Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers – Kuldeep yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Wicketkeepers – Devon Conway (vc), Ishan Kishan

Batsmen – Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill (c), Finn Allen

All-rounders – Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers – Kuldeep yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Devon Conway: New Zealander and left-handed batter Devon Conway. In his 35 T20I outings so far, he has scored 1170 runs. He will be a smart choice to take into account in this situation.

Dream11 Batsmen Prediction

Suryakumar Yadav: One of the top batters in the world, Suryakumar Yadav has a 46.41 average in this style. He has three hundreds in T20 Internationals and a batsman average of 180.34.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Mitchell Santner: With a lot of responsibility on the bowling front, Mitchell Santner is expected to lead the Kiwis in the series. In 80 matches, he has 89 wickets at an average of 21.94.

Dream 11 Bowlers Prediction

Arshdeep Singh: who has taken 36 wickets in 23 games, has established himself as a key component of the Indian bowling attack. He has a career bowling strike rate of 12.97 and an 18.19 format average.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Virat Kohli

Dream 11 Vice-captain Prediction

Devon Conway

Must Picks for IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Suryakumar Yadav

Hardik Pandya

Devon Conway

Tom Lathan

Shreyas lyer

Risky choices for IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Shardul Thakur

Henry Shipley

Who will win today’s match between India and New Zealand?

India is expected to win this one, although it may face tough competition from New Zealand.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big