Wednesday, February 1, 2023
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction | India vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction | Tips by experts – Today's Match Prediction | Squads, Toss factor, weather, venue, pitch report

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction | Tips By Experts | KreedOn
Image Source- Prabhat Khabar
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction: On Wednesday in Ahmedabad, there will be a match between India and New Zealand. In the first two games of this three-match T20I series, each team has won a game, leaving the series at a level of 1-1. India made a comeback in the series by winning 2nd game. Arshdeep Singh picked up a few scalps, and each of the other bowlers secured a wicket as the Indian bowlers dismissed the Kiwis at only 99 runs.

  • Let’s take a look at the IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Dream 11 prediction for the match. 

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction

MatchIND vs NZ, – 3rd T20I
IND vs NZ Match Date Wednesday, February 1st, 2023
IND vs NZ Match Time7:00 pm IST
IND vs NZ Venue Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India

Best Dream11 team prediction | Tips by Experts for IND vs NZ 3rd T20I

Key Players in the FormIND top performers: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill

NZ top performers: Tom Latham (c), Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen

Weather forecast for IND vs NZ matchOn matchday, the levels are expected to be around 28°C, with 77 percent humidity and a wind speed of 13 km/hr. During the match, there is no chance of rain.
Pitch Conditions for IND vs NZ matchWith an average first-innings score of 175 the pitch at here is a good batting surface. 
Toss Factor in IND vs NZ matchEither team may benefit from batting early and setting a difficult target for the other. 
Venue statsAverage first innings score – 155

Highest score – 196

Lowest score – 155

IND vs NZ Head-to-headMatches Played: 23

Won by IND: 12

Won by NZ: 10

IND vs NZ T20 SquadsIND squad 2023: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami, Umran Malik

NZ squad 2023: Tom Latham (c), Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Henry Shipley.

Probable Playing XI for IND

Shubman Gill, SA Yadav, HH Pandya(C), P Shaw, Washington Sundar, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan, KL Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Mavi.

Probable Playing XI for SL

Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, DJ Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(C), MJG Rippon, Glenn Phillips, LH Ferguson, BM Tickner, Ish Sodhi, BG Lister.

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for IND vs NZ | Today’s Match Prediction

Best Fantasy Prediction Team for IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction | Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1 

Keepers – Devon Conway, Ishan Kishan

Batsmen – Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Glenn Phillips

All-rounders – Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers – Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2 

Wicketkeepers – Devon Conway (VC), Ishan Kishan

Batsmen – Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill (C), Finn Allen

All-rounders – Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers – Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Devon Conway: New Zealander and left-handed batter Devon Conway. In his 35 T20I outings so far, he has scored 1170 runs. He will be a smart choice to take into account in this situation.

Dream11 Batsmen Prediction

Suryakumar Yadav: One of the top batters in the world, Suryakumar Yadav has a 46.41 average in this style. He has three hundred in T20 Internationals and a batsman average of 180.34.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Mitchell Santner: With a lot of responsibility on the bowling front, Mitchell Santner is expected to lead the Kiwis in the series. In 80 matches, he has 89 wickets at an average of 21.94.

Dream 11 Bowlers Prediction 

Arshdeep Singh: who has taken 36 wickets in 23 games, has established himself as a key component of the Indian bowling attack. He has a career bowling strike rate of 12.97 and an 18.19 format average.

Dream11 Captain Prediction 

Virat Kohli 

Dream 11 Vice-captain Prediction

Devon Conway

Must Picks for IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Suryakumar Yadav

Hardik Pandya

Devon Conway

Tom Lathan 

Shreyas lyer

Risky choices for IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction 

Shardul Thakur

Henry Shipley

Who will win today’s match between India and New Zealand?

India is expected to win this one, although it may face tough competition from New Zealand

NotePlaying fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big

 

