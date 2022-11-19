Saturday, November 19, 2022
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: When and where to watch

By Sneha Ghosh
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: When and where to watch
The Men in Blue will play the second match of the New Zealand T20I on 20 November 2022. The second IND vs NZ match of the T20I series will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday, 20 November. The first T20I match was washed out by the persistent rains in Wellington on Friday. The series has now become a two-match series.

Both the teams are now under pressure and will aim to win the second match to have the upper hand over the series.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Match: Squads

India’s squad for New Zealand T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

New Zealand’s squad for New Zealand T20Is: Kane Williamson (Captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Match: Venue and Time

India will clash against New Zealand in the second T20 International match at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, on Sunday, 20th November. 

The captains of both the teams will face each other for the toss at 11.30 AM (IST). The match will begin around 12 Noon (IST).

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Match: When and Where to Watch Live in India?

DD Sports and Star Sports have the broadcasting rights of the 2nd T20 match between India and New Zealand. The match will be live on both the channels.

The match will be live streamed on Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar. Only the paid subscribers will be able to watch the match live.

