Ind vs IRE Dream11 Prediction | India vs Ireland 2nd T20 Dream11 Prediction Tips by experts – Today’s match prediction | Fantasy cricket tips by experts

IND vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: In a match cut short to 12 overs, India took total advantage over Ireland’s batting and bowling departments.

Although the performances of each player lasted too short to make notes, some of them already made their point clear.

Harry Tector and Deepak Hooda were leading their respective batting sides from the frontline while Yuzvendra Chahal and Craig Young were the bowling heads.

The two-match series is safe for India now and Ireland needs to do a hard job to stop the Indians from winning it all the way.

Match Details of IND vs IRE 2nd T20 Dream11 Prediction

Match IND vs IRE – 2nd T20I Match Date Tuesday, 28 June 2022 Match Time 9:00 pm IST Venue The Village, Dublin

Best dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for IND vs IRE 2nd T20

Probable Playing XI for IND in 2nd T20 vs IRE

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Umran Malik, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Probable Playing XI for IRE in 2nd T20 vs IND

Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Curtis Campher

Dream 11 Fantasy Cricket Team for IND vs IRE

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Paul Stirling

Andrew Balbirnie

Ishan Kishan (c)

Deepak Hooda

Harry Tector

Dinesh Karthik

Hardik Pandya (vc)

Craig Young

Yuzvendra Chahal

Harshal Patel

Umran Malik

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Paul Stirling

Andrew Balbirnie

Ishan Kishan (vc)

Suryakumar Yadav

Deepak Hooda

Harry Tector

Dinesh Karthik

Hardik Pandya (c)

Yuzvendra Chahal

Harshal Patel

Craig Young

IND vs IRE Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Dinesh Karthik: Although DK couldn’t get enough balls to play a fine cameo, it is always expected from him given the form he is playing in.

Dream 11 Batsmen Prediction

Ishan Kishan: Ishan seemed dangerous at the start of the innings, throwing the bat at every ball possible. It won’t be easy for the Irish to curtain him.

Deepak Hooda: It was a surprise opener and he surprised everyone by his 29 ball 47 knock.

Harry Tector: Probably the best batting performance of the night despite defeat. Harry was experimenting with all kinds of shots.

Dream 11 All rounder Prediction for today’s match

Hardik Pandya: 1st win as an international captain and claimed the record of being the first Indian captain to take a wicket in T20I.

Dream 11 Bowlers Prediction for today’s match

Harshal Patel: Harshal didn’t get a chance to feature in the first T20. He is expected to play in the 2nd and take a few wickets as he always does.

Yuzvendra Chahal: Chahal won the man of the match award for giving away just 11 runs from his 3 overs and clinching a wicket on his way.

Dream 11 Captain Prediction

Ishan Kishan

Dream 11 Vice-captain Prediction

Hardik Pandya

Must picks for IND vs IRE 2nd T20 Dream 11 Prediction

Ishan Kishan

Deepak Hooda

Harry Tector

Yuzvendra Chahal

Hardik Pandya

Risky choices for IND vs IRE 2nd T20 Dream 11 Prediction

Gareth Delany

Axar Patel

Paul Stirling

Who will win today’s Ind vs IRE match?

India have the strength and players who can safely lead the team to a whitewash. Ireland on the other side gave no competition to India and missed the areas to take advantage of. KreedOn predicts that India would remain unbeaten against Ireland and whitewash the series.

For more interesting content on Indian Sports stay tuned with KreedOn.