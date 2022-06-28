Ind vs IRE Dream11 Prediction | India vs Ireland 2nd T20 Dream11 Prediction Tips by experts – Today’s match prediction | Fantasy cricket tips by experts

IND vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: In a match cut short to 12 overs, India took total advantage over Ireland’s batting and bowling departments.
Although the performances of each player lasted too short to make notes, some of them already made their point clear.
Harry Tector and Deepak Hooda were leading their respective batting sides from the frontline while Yuzvendra Chahal and Craig Young were the bowling heads.
The two-match series is safe for India now and Ireland needs to do a hard job to stop the Indians from winning it all the way.
Match Details of IND vs IRE 2nd T20 Dream11 Prediction
|Match
|IND vs IRE – 2nd T20I
|Match Date
|Tuesday, 28 June 2022
|Match Time
|9:00 pm IST
|Venue
|The Village, Dublin
Best dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for IND vs IRE 2nd T20
|Key Players in Form
IND: Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda

IRE: Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Craig Young
IRE: Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Craig Young
|Weather conditions in IND vs IRE match
|High chances of rain in Dublin on matchday. The temperature will be around 19 degrees celsius and it might once again be a match cut short or even canceled.
|IND vs IRE Pitch report
|The dimensions of the ground are very small which makes it easier for the batsmen. There is absolutely no pace from the pitch.
|Toss factor in IND vs IRE match
|Chases are most successful in Dublin and that’s the way to go after the toss.
|Venue T20I stats
|Total T20I matches – 19
Matches won Batting First – 7
Matches won Batting second -12
Average first innings score – 153
Highest score – 252
Lowest score – 70
|IND vs IRE Head to head
|Played: 4
IND won: 4
IRE won: 0
|Ind vs IRE Squads
|India: Hardik Pandya (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi
Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Stephen Doheny, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Craig Young
Probable Playing XI for IND in 2nd T20 vs IRE
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Umran Malik, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
Probable Playing XI for IRE in 2nd T20 vs IND
Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Curtis Campher
Dream 11 Fantasy Cricket Team for IND vs IRE
Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1
- Paul Stirling
- Andrew Balbirnie
- Ishan Kishan (c)
- Deepak Hooda
- Harry Tector
- Dinesh Karthik
- Hardik Pandya (vc)
- Craig Young
- Yuzvendra Chahal
- Harshal Patel
- Umran Malik
Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2
- Paul Stirling
- Andrew Balbirnie
- Ishan Kishan (vc)
- Suryakumar Yadav
- Deepak Hooda
- Harry Tector
- Dinesh Karthik
- Hardik Pandya (c)
- Yuzvendra Chahal
- Harshal Patel
- Craig Young
IND vs IRE Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction
Dinesh Karthik: Although DK couldn’t get enough balls to play a fine cameo, it is always expected from him given the form he is playing in.
Dream 11 Batsmen Prediction
Ishan Kishan: Ishan seemed dangerous at the start of the innings, throwing the bat at every ball possible. It won’t be easy for the Irish to curtain him.
Deepak Hooda: It was a surprise opener and he surprised everyone by his 29 ball 47 knock.
Harry Tector: Probably the best batting performance of the night despite defeat. Harry was experimenting with all kinds of shots.
Dream 11 All rounder Prediction for today’s match
Hardik Pandya: 1st win as an international captain and claimed the record of being the first Indian captain to take a wicket in T20I.
Dream 11 Bowlers Prediction for today’s match
Harshal Patel: Harshal didn’t get a chance to feature in the first T20. He is expected to play in the 2nd and take a few wickets as he always does.
Yuzvendra Chahal: Chahal won the man of the match award for giving away just 11 runs from his 3 overs and clinching a wicket on his way.
Dream 11 Captain Prediction
Ishan Kishan
Dream 11 Vice-captain Prediction
Hardik Pandya
Must picks for IND vs IRE 2nd T20 Dream 11 Prediction
- Ishan Kishan
- Deepak Hooda
- Harry Tector
- Yuzvendra Chahal
- Hardik Pandya
Risky choices for IND vs IRE 2nd T20 Dream 11 Prediction
- Gareth Delany
- Axar Patel
- Paul Stirling
Who will win today’s Ind vs IRE match?
India have the strength and players who can safely lead the team to a whitewash. Ireland on the other side gave no competition to India and missed the areas to take advantage of. KreedOn predicts that India would remain unbeaten against Ireland and whitewash the series.