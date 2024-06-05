IND vs IRE ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | India vs Ireland ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

Table of Contents
IND vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Team India will start their campaign in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Wednesday (June 5) against Ireland at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium in New York. This match happens to be India’s first in the tournament as they will be looking to clinch their first ICC trophy in 11 years. India last won an ICC trophy in 2013 when they lifted the ICC Champions Trophy under the leadership of MS Dhoni. Rohit Sharma, who lost in the ODI World Cup final to Australia six months ago, is keen to win an ICC trophy.
Rohit Sharma is captaining the side and will be opening the batting. The bigger question is with whom. Yashasvi Jaiswal is there in the squad, but another possibility is Virat Kohli. He can consider himself quite unlucky after he emerged as the highest run-scorer in the IPL this year, amassing 741 runs to receive the Orange Cap.
Rishabh Pant will most likely be the first-choice wicketkeeper-batter in the side. It will be his first appearance for India after returning from injury.
Having warmed up with a big win against Bangladesh, who they defeated by 60 runs in their practice game, India is in a good frame of mind. The opponents could muster only 120 after being given the task of chasing a total of 183. Rishabh Pant scored a half-century on his return. Hardik Pandya also scored a quickfire 40 off 23 balls, and Suryakumar Yadav scored 31 from 18 balls. And a real team effort by the Indian bowlers made it into a comprehensive win for India.
IND vs IRE ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction
|Series
|ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, USA and West Indies, 2024
|Match
|IND vs IRE, 8th Match
|Venue
|Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
|Match Start Time
|8:00 PM IST – Wednesday, 5 June 2024
|TV Channel
|Star Sports Network
|Live Streaming
|Disney+ Hotstar
Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for IND vs IRE ICC Men’s T20 World Cup
|Key Players in the Form
|IND: Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah
IRE: Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Joshua Little
|Weather forecast for IND vs IRE match
|Temperature: 25°C
Precipitation: 5%
Humidity: 70%
Wind: 9 km/h
|Pitch conditions for IND vs IRE
|The wicket at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium presents quite a challenge for a T20 match. The pitch exhibits two-paced behavior, variable bounce, and makes stroke-making difficult. Additionally, the slow outfield complicates scoring runs for batters.
|Toss Factor in IND vs IRE
|Teams winning the toss may prefer to bowl first.
|IND vs IRE Head-to-head
|India – 7
Ireland – 0
No Result – 1
|T20 World Cup 2024 – IND vs IRE Squads
|IND squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube
IRE Squad: Paul Stirling(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Ross Adair, Barry McCarthy, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Benjamin White, Neil Rock, Graham Hume
Probable playing XI for India
Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh
Probable playing XI for Ireland
Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Josh Little
Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for IND vs IRE ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Today’s Match Prediction
Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1
Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Paul Stirling, George Dockrell, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Mark Adair, Jasprit Bumrah, Joshua Little, Kuldeep Yadav
Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2
Rishabh Pant, Lorcan Tucker, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Andy Balbirnie, Hardik Pandya, Curtis Campher, Jasprit Bumrah, Joshua Little, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction
Rishabh Pant: The Indian wicket-keeper batter will be playing an international game after a long gap. He has performed pretty well in IPL 2024 and also showcased his ability of scoring runs in the blues against Bangladesh in the warm-up game at the same venue. He scored 53 off just 32 balls and his innings comprised of 4 sixes and 4 fours.
Dream11 Batters Prediction
Suryakumar Yadav: SKY has scored 2141 runs in 57 T20I innings and is one of the most dangerous batters when it’s about performing in this format. In the warm-up game against Bangladesh, he played a good hand scoring 31 runs of just 18.
Virat Kohli: The moder day great is going through a purple patch in his career. he was tye leading run scorer in the recently concluded IPL. Talking about his stats in his T20I career, he has scored 4037 runs at an average of 51.75.
Dream11 Allrounder Prediction
Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya scored an unbeaten 40 off 23 balls in the warm-up game, hitting two fours and four sixes. Additionally, he bowled three overs, taking one wicket, though he had an economy rate of 10.
Curtis Campher: Curtis Campher is a crucial all-rounder for the Irish team. In the last three matches, he has scored 63 runs. Additionally, he is an effective bowler who can challenge the Indian top order with his left-arm pace deliveries.
Dream11 Bowlers Prediction
Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah is a match-winner in any conditions, and the New York pitch will certainly enhance his performance. The Irish batters are expected to find facing the right-arm pacer quite challenging.
Joshua Little:
Dream11 Captain Prediction
Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah
Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction
Andy Balbirnie and Hardik Pandya
Must Picks for IND vs IRE ICC Men’s T20 World Cup
- Virat Kohli
- Jasprit Bumrah
- Andy Balbirnie
- Joshua Little
Risky choices for IND vs IRE ICC Men’s T20 World Cup
- Shivam Dube
- Craig Young
Who will win today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match between India vs Ireland?
India is expected to begin their campaign with a win and extend their unbeaten streak against Ireland.
Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.
The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big