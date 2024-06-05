Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsCricketIND vs IRE ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction |...
-- Advertisement --

IND vs IRE ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | India vs Ireland ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

IND vs IRE ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images
KreedOn Network
By KreedOn Network
5 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

IND vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Team India will start their campaign in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Wednesday (June 5) against Ireland at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium in New York. This match happens to be India’s first in the tournament as they will be looking to clinch their first ICC trophy in 11 years. India last won an ICC trophy in 2013 when they lifted the ICC Champions Trophy under the leadership of MS Dhoni. Rohit Sharma, who lost in the ODI World Cup final to Australia six months ago, is keen to win an ICC trophy.

-- Advertisement --

Rohit Sharma is captaining the side and will be opening the batting. The bigger question is with whom. Yashasvi Jaiswal is there in the squad, but another possibility is Virat Kohli. He can consider himself quite unlucky after he emerged as the highest run-scorer in the IPL this year, amassing 741 runs to receive the Orange Cap.

Rishabh Pant will most likely be the first-choice wicketkeeper-batter in the side. It will be his first appearance for India after returning from injury.

-- Advertisement --

Having warmed up with a big win against Bangladesh, who they defeated by 60 runs in their practice game, India is in a good frame of mind. The opponents could muster only 120 after being given the task of chasing a total of 183. Rishabh Pant scored a half-century on his return. Hardik Pandya also scored a quickfire 40 off 23 balls, and Suryakumar Yadav scored 31 from 18 balls. And a real team effort by the Indian bowlers made it into a comprehensive win for India.

IND vs IRE ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, USA and West Indies, 2024 
Match IND vs IRE, 8th Match
Venue Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
Match Start Time 8:00 PM IST – Wednesday, 5 June 2024
TV Channel Star Sports Network
Live Streaming Disney+ Hotstar

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for IND vs IRE ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Key Players in the Form IND: Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah

IRE: Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Joshua Little
Weather forecast for IND vs IRE match Temperature: 25°C

Precipitation: 5%

Humidity: 70%

Wind: 9 km/h
Pitch conditions for IND vs IRE The wicket at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium presents quite a challenge for a T20 match. The pitch exhibits two-paced behavior, variable bounce, and makes stroke-making difficult. Additionally, the slow outfield complicates scoring runs for batters.
Toss Factor in IND vs IRE Teams winning the toss may prefer to bowl first.
IND vs IRE Head-to-head India – 7

Ireland – 0

No Result – 1
T20 World Cup 2024 – IND vs IRE Squads IND squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube

IRE Squad: Paul Stirling(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Ross Adair, Barry McCarthy, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Benjamin White, Neil Rock, Graham Hume

Probable playing XI for India

Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

Probable playing XI for Ireland

Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Josh Little

-- Advertisement --

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for IND vs IRE ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

IND vs IRE ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Paul Stirling, George Dockrell, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Mark Adair, Jasprit Bumrah, Joshua Little, Kuldeep Yadav

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

IND vs IRE ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

Rishabh Pant, Lorcan Tucker, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Andy Balbirnie, Hardik Pandya, Curtis Campher, Jasprit Bumrah, Joshua Little, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

-- Advertisement --

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Rishabh Pant: The Indian wicket-keeper batter will be playing an international game after a long gap. He has performed pretty well in IPL 2024 and also showcased his ability of scoring runs in the blues against Bangladesh in the warm-up game at the same venue. He scored 53 off just 32 balls and his innings comprised of 4 sixes and 4 fours.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Suryakumar Yadav: SKY has scored 2141 runs in 57 T20I innings and is one of the most dangerous batters when it’s about performing in this format. In the warm-up game against Bangladesh, he played a good hand scoring 31 runs of just 18.

Virat Kohli: The moder day great is going through a purple patch in his career. he was tye leading run scorer in the recently concluded IPL. Talking about his stats in his T20I career, he has scored 4037 runs at an average of 51.75.

Andy Balbirnie: The Irish opener scored 128 runs at an average of 42.67 in three matches against Pakistan. He is capable of providing an aggressive start and eventually putting up a significant score.

Dream11 Allrounder Prediction

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya scored an unbeaten 40 off 23 balls in the warm-up game, hitting two fours and four sixes. Additionally, he bowled three overs, taking one wicket, though he had an economy rate of 10.

Curtis Campher: Curtis Campher is a crucial all-rounder for the Irish team. In the last three matches, he has scored 63 runs. Additionally, he is an effective bowler who can challenge the Indian top order with his left-arm pace deliveries.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah is a match-winner in any conditions, and the New York pitch will certainly enhance his performance. The Irish batters are expected to find facing the right-arm pacer quite challenging.

Joshua Little: The Irish fast bowler has been taking wickets consistently in recent matches, and his performance in the last 3 T20Is against Afghanistan will boost his confidence significantly. He has bagged 6 wickets in his last 3 T20I Innings.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Andy Balbirnie and Hardik Pandya

Must Picks for IND vs IRE ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 

  • Virat Kohli
  • Jasprit Bumrah
  • Andy Balbirnie
  • Joshua Little

Risky choices for IND vs IRE ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Who will win today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match between India vs Ireland?

India is expected to begin their campaign with a win and extend their unbeaten streak against Ireland.

NotePlaying fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big


Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
KreedOn Network
KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on [email protected] .
Previous article
NED vs NEP ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Netherlands vs Nepal ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report
Next article
Norway Chess Highlights: Magnus Carlsen Defeats R Praggnanandhaa, Vaishali’s Stunning Victory!

RELATED ARTICLES

Cricket

AUS vs OMN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Australia vs OMN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips...

KreedOn Network -
AUS vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: Australia, the 2021 champions will open their Group B campaign with a match against...
Cricket

PNG vs UGA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Papua New Guinea vs Uganda ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction |...

KreedOn Network -
PNG vs UGA Dream11 Prediction: Papua New Guinea (PNG) will lock horns with Uganda in Match 9 of the...
Football

Kylian Mbappe Completes Dream Move to Real Madrid with Five-Year Contract

Saiman Das -
Renowned footballer Kylian Mbappe’s has inked a five-year contract with Real Madrid, commencing this season. According to reports, the...
Cricket

West Indies Cricket Chief Prioritizes Indian Viewership for T20 World Cup Schedule

Saiman Das -
The T20 World Cup, currently being co-hosted by the West Indies and the USA, features matches scheduled at various...
Chess

Norway Chess Highlights: Magnus Carlsen Defeats R Praggnanandhaa, Vaishali’s Stunning Victory!

Saiman Das -
Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa put up a valiant fight but ultimately lost to top seed Magnus Carlsen of Norway,...
Cricket

NED vs NEP ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Netherlands vs Nepal ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips...

KreedOn Network -
NED vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Netherlands will lock horns with Nepal in the 7th match of ICC T20 World...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019