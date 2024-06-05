IND vs IRE ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | India vs Ireland ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

IND vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Team India will start their campaign in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Wednesday (June 5) against Ireland at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium in New York. This match happens to be India’s first in the tournament as they will be looking to clinch their first ICC trophy in 11 years. India last won an ICC trophy in 2013 when they lifted the ICC Champions Trophy under the leadership of MS Dhoni. Rohit Sharma, who lost in the ODI World Cup final to Australia six months ago, is keen to win an ICC trophy.

-- Advertisement --

Rohit Sharma is captaining the side and will be opening the batting. The bigger question is with whom. Yashasvi Jaiswal is there in the squad, but another possibility is Virat Kohli. He can consider himself quite unlucky after he emerged as the highest run-scorer in the IPL this year, amassing 741 runs to receive the Orange Cap.

Rishabh Pant will most likely be the first-choice wicketkeeper-batter in the side. It will be his first appearance for India after returning from injury.

-- Advertisement --

Having warmed up with a big win against Bangladesh, who they defeated by 60 runs in their practice game, India is in a good frame of mind. The opponents could muster only 120 after being given the task of chasing a total of 183. Rishabh Pant scored a half-century on his return. Hardik Pandya also scored a quickfire 40 off 23 balls, and Suryakumar Yadav scored 31 from 18 balls. And a real team effort by the Indian bowlers made it into a comprehensive win for India.

IND vs IRE ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, USA and West Indies, 2024 Match IND vs IRE, 8th Match Venue Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York Match Start Time 8:00 PM IST – Wednesday, 5 June 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming Disney+ Hotstar

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for IND vs IRE ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Probable playing XI for India

Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

Probable playing XI for Ireland

Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Josh Little

-- Advertisement --

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for IND vs IRE ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Paul Stirling, George Dockrell, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Mark Adair, Jasprit Bumrah, Joshua Little, Kuldeep Yadav

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Rishabh Pant, Lorcan Tucker, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Andy Balbirnie, Hardik Pandya, Curtis Campher, Jasprit Bumrah, Joshua Little, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

-- Advertisement --

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Rishabh Pant: The Indian wicket-keeper batter will be playing an international game after a long gap. He has performed pretty well in IPL 2024 and also showcased his ability of scoring runs in the blues against Bangladesh in the warm-up game at the same venue. He scored 53 off just 32 balls and his innings comprised of 4 sixes and 4 fours.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Suryakumar Yadav: SKY has scored 2141 runs in 57 T20I innings and is one of the most dangerous batters when it’s about performing in this format. In the warm-up game against Bangladesh, he played a good hand scoring 31 runs of just 18.

Virat Kohli: The moder day great is going through a purple patch in his career. he was tye leading run scorer in the recently concluded IPL. Talking about his stats in his T20I career, he has scored 4037 runs at an average of 51.75.

Andy Balbirnie: The Irish opener scored 128 runs at an average of 42.67 in three matches against Pakistan. He is capable of providing an aggressive start and eventually putting up a significant score.

Dream11 Allrounder Prediction

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya scored an unbeaten 40 off 23 balls in the warm-up game, hitting two fours and four sixes. Additionally, he bowled three overs, taking one wicket, though he had an economy rate of 10.

Curtis Campher: Curtis Campher is a crucial all-rounder for the Irish team. In the last three matches, he has scored 63 runs. Additionally, he is an effective bowler who can challenge the Indian top order with his left-arm pace deliveries.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah is a match-winner in any conditions, and the New York pitch will certainly enhance his performance. The Irish batters are expected to find facing the right-arm pacer quite challenging.

Joshua Little: The Irish fast bowler has been taking wickets consistently in recent matches, and his performance in the last 3 T20Is against Afghanistan will boost his confidence significantly. He has bagged 6 wickets in his last 3 T20I Innings.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Andy Balbirnie and Hardik Pandya

Must Picks for IND vs IRE ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli

Jasprit Bumrah

Andy Balbirnie

Joshua Little

Risky choices for IND vs IRE ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Shivam Dube

Craig Young

Who will win today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match between India vs Ireland?

India is expected to begin their campaign with a win and extend their unbeaten streak against Ireland.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big