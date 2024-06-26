IND vs ENG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | India vs England ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: India will take on the defending champions England in 2nd semi-final game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday, June 27, at Guyana National Stadium, Providence, Guyana. Rohit Sharma-led India will look to avenge their defeat against England in the last edition.

India goes into the match with confidence after defeating Australia by 24 runs in their latest game. The win sealed the top spot for India in Group 1 of the Super 8s. India defended a total of 205 by restricting Australia to 181 runs. Rohit Sharma was back in form, scoring 92 runs off 41 balls. The powerplay was well utilized by him, as he scored 29 runs in an over by Mitchell Starc.

Meanwhile, Jos Buttler led England back from the very close defeat at the hands of South Africa with a big ten-wicket win over the USA. England became the first such team to make it through to the semifinals and will face one of the outright favorites, India on a ground where England does not hold good records in what is going to be a tough match.

IND vs ENG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, USA and West Indies, 2024 Match India vs ENG, 2nd Semi-Final Venue Providence Stadium, Guyana Match Start Time 8:00 PM IST – Thursday, 27 June 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming Disney+ Hotstar

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for IND vs ENG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Probable playing XI for India

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav

Probable playing XI for England

Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for IND vs ENG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Jos Buttler, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Arshdeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Kuldeep Yadav

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Moeen Ali, Jasprit Bumrah, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Kuldeep Yadav

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Rishabh Pant: This condition will suit the batting style of Rishabh Pant as he loves to take on the spinners. Against Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid, Pant scores at a strike rate of 165.2.

Jos Buttler: The English skipper is in a great form as he is coming with the runs on his back. At an average of 33.92 and a strike rate of 145.25, Buttler has scored 475 runs in the T20I against India which shows his caliber to dismantle the Indian bowling line-up.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Shamra will be high on confidence after the knock of 92 runs against Australia in the last game. Moreover, the Indian skipper enjoys batting against the English side. The opener has scored 410 T20I runs against England at average of 34.16.

Jonny Bairstow: Bairstow’s numbers against India while batting at number 5 or below in the shortest format of the game isn’t that pleasing. However, his record while batting at 4 or above is pretty decent as the batter have 118 runs in 5 innings while batting in the top order against India.

Dream11 Allrounder Prediction

Hardik Pandya: The all-rounder has scalped 8 wickets in this tournament. Also, in the last 3 game, he gained some rhythm with bat as he scored 109 runs. He is a must have player for your fantasy team.

Moeen Ali: So far in the tournament, Ali has not been in a great touch. However, considering the nature of the pitch and his experience, we would recommend you to include Ali in your side.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah, arguably the best bowler, has 11 wickets to his name in the tournament. He does not give away too many runs and is expected to continue his merry run against England.

Chris Jordan: Jordan has scalped 7 wickets in the last 3 matches. In the last game, he bagged a hat-trick to restrict the USA at a low score.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Jasprit Bumrah and Jos Buttler

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Kuldeep Yadav and Adil Rashid

Must Picks for IND vs ENG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma

Jasprit Bumrah

Jos Buttler

Chris Jordan

Risky choices for IND vs ENG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Who will win today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match between the India and England?

The biggest fear for England is the possibility of a shower intervening in the semi-final. There could be disruption to play, and India would go through as the team has finished higher in the group standings.

If the match goes ahead, the toss would be of utmost importance as it looks on paper to be a keenly varied battle. India has been more consistent in this competition than England, who have lost to both Australia and South Africa. Thus, India automatically finds favor with in this semifinal encounter.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big