IND vs CAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | India vs Canada ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

IND vs CAN Dream11 Prediction: India and Canada will face off in Lauderhill on Saturday in the 33rd match of the T20 World Cup 2024. This will be the third match played in this Florida city. India has won all three of its matches so far and has already qualified for the Super 8. Canada has very little chance of moving on to the next round. They need to beat India by a huge margin and hope that the USA loses their last match badly, while Pakistan also needs to lose their last game.

It will be interesting to see if India changes their line-up since they have already advanced. The Indian team hopes their star player, Virat Kohli, regains his form before the Super 8. Kohli has had three low scorers at the start of this tournament. India has won their last five matches, while Canada has lost four of their last five.

IND vs CAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, USA and West Indies, 2024 Match India vs Canada, 33rd Match Venue Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Park Turf Ground, Florida Match Start Time 8:00 PM IST – Saturday 15 June 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming Disney+ Hotstar

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for IND vs CAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Key Players in the Form IND Rohit Sharma , Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant CAN: Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva, Jeremy Gordon and Aaron Johnson Weather forecast for IND vs CAN match Temperature: 26°C Precipitation: 77% Humidity: 92% Wind: 10 km/h Pitch conditions for IND vs CAN Good for the batsmen at the Central Broward Regional Park Turf Ground in Lauderhill, but as the game goes on the pitch gets slower and helps the spinners. Toss Factor in IND vs CAN The team winning the toss is likely to bat first to take advantage of the conditions. IND vs CAN Head-to-head This will be their first H2H match. IND vs CAN Squads India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja , Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh , Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj Canada: Saad Bin Zafar (c), Aaron Johnson, Dilon Heyliger, Dilpreet Bajwa, Rishiv Joshi, Jeremy Gordon, Junaid Siddiqui, Kaleem Sana, Kanwarpal Tathgur (wk), Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Pargat Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Rayyankhan Pathan, Shreyas Movva (wk).

Probable playing XI for India

Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

Probable playing XI for Canada

Aaron Johnson, NS Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (wk), Ravinderpal, Saad Bin Zafar (C), Dillon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Jeremy Gordon, Junaid Siddiqui

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for IND vs CAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Movva, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Nicholas Kirton, Hardik Pandya, Dillon Heyliger, Saad Bin Zafar, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Jeremy Gordon

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Aaron Johnson, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Dillon Heyliger, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Jeremy Gordon

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Rishabh Pant: Rishabh Pant went aggressive in his shot-making, garnering 36 from 26 deliveries vs Ireland with 3 fours and 2 maximums and his 42 against Pakistan showed his form but he was failed to deliver against, for today’s match is the best choice for wicketkeeper

Shreyas Movva: The wicketkeeper for Canada has emerged as a reliable presence behind the stumps in T20Is. With a T20I career that showcases his ability to handle pressure situations, Movva has been a consistent performer for his team.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli is a very important part of the Indian batting order and has been successful in the T20 World Cup. Although he is yet to show his class in that first three matches, but surely, he will score runs in upcoming match against Canada

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma scored a wonderful 52 off 37 balls against Ireland on a tricky surface. The veteran opener started the campaign on a high and would look to continue further on it. He failed to deliver against Pakistan and USA so there is high chance he might play big inning today.

Nicholas Kirton: The top run-scorer for Canada, Kirton’s ability to build partnerships will be vital. He has accumulated 101 runs in the tournament so far, so his is the best option if you are looking for a batter from Canada’s side.

Dream11 Allrounder Prediction

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya did not get chance to showcase his batting abilities, but he has been brilliant with the ball in the last match against USA he picked two wickets, from allrounder section he is the best option.

Saad Bin Zafar: Saad has been a consistent performer, scoring 282 runs at an average of 22.66 and a strike rate of 133.99. With the ball, Saad has been equally impressive, taking 43 wickets in 40 matches at an average of 20.06 and an economy rate of 6.53.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah is the chief destroyer. The paceman was the Man of the Match against Ireland for scalping two wickets at a sensational economy rate of just 2 and against Pakistan he bowled a brilliant spell to help India secure a victory he bowled really well against USA but did not get any wicket. Bumrah will be expected to come good again in overcast conditions.

Arshdeep Singh: The left arm fast bowler was the player of the match in the last match and for today’s match he is the best option, you can also give him captain or vice-captain of your team.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Rishabh Pant and Arshdeep Singh

Must Picks for IND vs CAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli

Jasprit Bumrah

Arshdeep Singh

Hardik Pandya

Dillon Heyliger

Aaron Johnson

Risky choices for IND vs CAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Who will win today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match between India vs Canada?

If we talk about the IND vs CAN Dream 11 Prediction all the analysis is inclined toward team India because they have a strong team on paper, but Indian need to be serious in the match if they want to make a mark on the match. But overall, India is on the higher side to win the match.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big