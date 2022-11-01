India vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction for today’s ICC T20 WC match | IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Full Today’s Dream11 Team Analysis by Experts

- Advertisement -

IND VS BAN Dream11 Prediction: On Wednesday, November 2, India (IND) will face Bangladesh (BAN) in the 35th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

Both India and Bangladesh have won two of their three T20 World Cup matches. Bangladesh has defeated Zimbabwe and the Netherlands, but they will be eager to defeat their neighbours. Despite the fact that India is coming off a bad result to South Africa.

In this blog, you will get to know the complete details about the squads of both IND vs BAN T20 WC, the weather forecast, the pitch report, the importance of the toss, the dream11 team by experts and much more.

Let’s look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s IND vs BAN T20 match.

IND vs BAN ICC T20 World Cup – Match 35 | Complete Match Details

Match ICC T20 World Cup – IND VS BAN IND VS BAN Match Date Sunday, October 30th, 2022. IND VS BAN Match Time 12:30 pm IST Venue Oval Stadium

Complete match analysis by experts for IND VS BAN ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 match 35

Key Players in Form in IND VS BAN teams

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Afif Hossain

Weather conditions in IND VS BAN ICC T20 World Cup match 35

The weather is clear and the rain won’t be a problem for this fixture.

IND VS BAN T20 World Cup Match – Pitch report by experts

This pitch is an absolute wonderland for hitters. Both sides of the wicket have long boundaries. Because hitters can aim for long boundaries, spinners will enjoy their deliveries.

Toss factor in IND VS BAN T20 World Cup

Both teams are good at chasing numbers, so the team that wins the toss can benefit. After all, the venue has a history of matches won by bowling first.

Venue stats – Oval Stadium

Total T20 matches – 5

Matches won Batting First – 2

Matches won Batting second – 3

Average first innings score – 142

Highest score – 208

Lowest score – 112

IND vs BAN head-to-head

Played: 11

India won: 10

Bangladesh won: 1

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Squads – India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh,Mohammad Shami.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Nurul Hasan, Afif Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Litton Das, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Musaddek Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Yasir Ali, Chowdhury

Probable Playing XI for IND in IND vs BAN T20 World Cup Match 35

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami.

Probable Playing XI for SA in IND vs BAN T20 World Cup Match 35

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Nurul Hasan (wk), Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud and Mustafizur Rahman.

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction | Dream11 Prediction for today’s match

IND vs BAN T20 2022 World Cup Match 35 – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T1)

Liton Das, Virat Kohli (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Afif Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Taskin Ahmed (VC), Arshdeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin

IND vs BAN T20 2022 World Cup Match 35 – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T2)

Litton Das, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Afif Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammed Shami, Taskin Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Mustafizur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh

Wicket Keeper Prediction for today’s match

Litton Das: has already scored 110 runs in this competition, and he will be looking to build on that success in this game as well.

Batsmen Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Virat Kohli: In 108 T20I matches, Virat Kohli has amassed 3172 runs in his career. He will be a crucial option to take into account for this game under pressure.

Suryakumar Yadav: who has already scored 66 runs in this competition, can make a significant contribution once more.

All-rounder prediction for today’s dream11 match

Hardik Pandya: Given his special skill set, Hardik Pandya may be India’s most crucial player. Despite his 148.5 bat strike rate, Hardik’s bowling ability will undoubtedly influence the outcome of this match.

Bowlers Prediction for today’s dream11 team prediction

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: In his 79 T20I outings so far, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has taken 85 wickets in need of a wicket. For this match, he will be a crucial player to have on your fantasy team.

Arshdeep Singh: Since he has already taken five wickets in this event, Arshdeep Singh has the potential to be successful here as well.

Captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team prediction

Virat Kohli

Vice-captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team

Taskin Ahmed

Must picks for IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

KL Rahul

Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli

Taskin Ahmed

Litton Das

Risky choices for IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Soumya Sarkar

Deepak Hooda

Who will win today’s IND vs BAN T20 World Cup match?

India is the favourite to win this fixture, who might expect a tough battle against Bangladesh.

