IND vs BAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | India vs Bangladesh ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

Image Source: Getty Images
IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: The T20 World Cup 2024 battle between India and Bangladesh will be Kaufman on Saturday, 22 June 2024. It will take place at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

This game is part of Super Eight – Match 7, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. Both teams are going good, so this game should be an entertaining encounter. The key to India’s success will be its batting. Players like Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant can provide a lot of impetus to the batting lineup. On the other side, Bangladesh shall bank on their bowlers to make things happen. The likes of Mustafizur Rahman and Rishad Hossain shall be the keys. Let us see who comes out.

IND vs BAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, USA and West Indies, 2024 
Match India vs Bangladesh, 45th Match (Super 8, Group 1)
Venue Sir Vivian Richard Stadium. North Sound, Antigua
Match Start Time 8:00 PM IST – Saturday, 22 June 2024
TV Channel Star Sports Network
Live Streaming Disney+ Hotstar

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for IND vs BAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Key Players in the Form IND: Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah

WI: Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mustafizur Rahman
Weather forecast for IND vs BAN match Temperature: 27°C

Precipitation: 45%

Humidity: 71%

Wind: 17 km/h
Pitch conditions for IND vs BAN The pitch at Sir Vivian Richard Stadium has seen some high scores in past but it has decreased in the recent past. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 132.26. Both pacer and spinners are expected to get good purchase at this venue.
Toss Factor in IND vs BAN Team winning the toss will prefer to bowl first.
IND vs BAN Head-to-head India – 12

Bangladesh – 1
IND vs BAN Squads IND: Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Siraj, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal

BAN: Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Tanvir Islam, Towhid Hridoy, Rishad Hossain, Tanzid Hasan and Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Probable playing XI for India

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav

Probable playing XI for Bangladesh

Towhid Hridoy, Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Jaker Ali, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for IND vs BAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Hardik Pandya, Rishad Hossain, Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Arshdeep Singh

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Hardik Pandya, Rishad Hossain, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Rishabh Pant: The left-handed wicketkeeper batter from India plays attacking cricket and keep the score board running. Even in the last game against Afghanistan, Pant scored 20 runs off just 11 balls and provided the momentum to the Indian batting.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Suryakumar Yadav: Despite a poor start of the tournament, Suryakumar Yadav attained his from in the last two games. With two back-to-back half-centuries, both coming at a different pace, SKY has proven his worth. He is a must have player in your fantasy team.

Towhid Hridoy: Hridoy has been consistent with the bat for Bangladesh in this tournament. He has failed to convert the start into a big score. In 5 matches so far, Hridoy has scored 135 runs. He is expected to perform well against India as well.

Dream11 Allrounder Prediction

Hardik Pandya: The all-rounder has scalped 7 wickets in 4 matches of this tournament. Also, in the last game, he gained some rhythm with bat as he scored 32 crucial runs. He is a must have player for your fantasy team.

Shakib Al Hasan: The veteran from Bangladesh is kind of a player who can win the game on his own. In his last 3 matches, he has scored 89 runs and has scalped 2 wickets. He should get a place in your fantasy team.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah, arguably the best bowler, has 8 wickets to his name in the tournament. He does not give away too many runs and is expected to continue his merry run against Bangladesh.

Mustafizur Rahman: Mustafizur Rahman, the left-arm medium pacer has troubled the Indian top order in the past. In his tournament, he has bagged 7 wickets. He might make it difficult for the batters to score.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Jasprit Bumrah and Shakib Al Hasan

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Suryakumar Yadav and Rishad Hossain

Must Picks for IND vs BAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 

  • Suryakumar Yadav
  • Jasprit Bumrah
  • Rishad Hossain
  • Towhid Hridoy

Risky choices for IND vs BAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Who will win today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match between the India and Bangladesh?

Given their superior experience, resources, and player quality, India is favored to win the match. However, upsets are always possible in T20 cricket, as demonstrated in this World Cup.

NotePlaying fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big


