Ind vs Aus Test 2023: Rahul Dravid believes “realistic” approach can help the batters perform well

Indian cricket head coach Rahul Dravid believes that a “realistic” approach during ongoing Ind vs Aus 2023 Test series can help the Indian batters perform well on the challenging tracks. Hosts India has only one century among top-order batters, scored by Indian captain Rohit Sharma. Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara is the only other player with a score above a half-century.

Dravid admitted that the wicket has been challenging, and said even a half-century or a nearby contribution could be helpful on such tracks. Head Coach Dravid, in a press conference ahead of the fourth and final India vs Australia Test, said,

“You need to be realistic as to what is a good performance on these challenging wickets, not only here but if you look at last three to four years, wickets have generally got challenging everywhere.”

He further added,

“So you need to be realistic what the bench-marks are now, what standards are on these kinds of surfaces just one good performance can change the game. We saw that with Rohit’s performance (in Nagpur) and we have seen that.”

Dravid added,

“It might not be a double hundred, but a 50-60 or 70 somewhere, but could actually be a very very good score in some conditions.”

Moreover, the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, and Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese will watch the fourth Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 of India vs Australia, together at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Hon'ble Prime Minister of India🇮🇳 Shri @narendramodi and Prime Minister of Australia🇦🇺 @AlboMP will watch the fourth Test of the #BorderGavaskarTrophy2023 between #INDvsAUS together at the 🏟️ Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 🏏 pic.twitter.com/yS3HaeXE1Q — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) March 7, 2023 -- Advertisement --

