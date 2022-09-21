Wednesday, September 21, 2022
India vs Australia Head-to-Head Stats | Ind vs Aus stats- T20, ODI...

India vs Australia Head-to-Head Stats | Ind vs Aus stats- T20, ODI & Test

By Ikshaku Kashyap
Updated:
India vs Australia Head-to-Head Stats | Ind vs Aus- T20, ODI & Test
Image Source- The quint
Australia and India, the two giants of the cricketing world, have faced each other several times over the years. Some of their matches scripted some monumental moments. The two national teams faced each other for the first time back in 1947 in a Test match, which was won by Australia. Let us go through Ind vs Aus head-to-head statistics given below:

Ind vs Aus: Test Statistics 

Series-wise Statistics

The first test cricket series was played between India and Australia way back in 1947/48 and the series was won by Australia.

To date, India and Australia played a total of 26 series against each other. These were not all bilateral series. Out of the 26 series, Australia has won 12 series with India only managing 9 Test series victories. There have been five series that have been drawn so far.

Total No. of SeriesWon by IndiaWon by AustraliaDrawn
269125

In 1996, the test series between India and Australia has renamed the Border-Gavaskar trophy, in honor of the two cricketing legends from the two nations respectively.

Match-wise Statistics

In terms of the number of Test matches played, Australia has come out on top. Of the 74 Test matches played between these two nations, only 29 have been won by India and Australia has managed to emerge victorious on 43 of these occasions. The remaining ended with one tie.

Total No. of MatchesWon by IndiaWon by AustraliaDrawnTied
1012943281

Ind vs Aus: ODI Statistics

Series-wise Statistics

With the first ODI match being played between these two teams in 1980, India and Australia played their first ODI series in 1984/85. It was won by Australia.

India and Australia played a total of 59 ODI series against each other to date. (These were not all bilateral series).

Out of the 59 series played so far, 15 have been won by India and Australia has been able to win on 27 occasions. Out of the remaining, one has been shared between the two, and 16 have been won by another country.

Total No. of SeriesWon by IndiaWon by AustraliaSharedWon by Another Team (Non-bilateral Series)
591527116

Ind vs Aus match-wise statistics

In terms of the number of ODI matches played, again Australia National cricket team has won more matches. In 133 ODI matches played between these two nations, Australia won 80 matches and India managed to win only 53 games.

Total No. of MatchesWon by IndiaWon by AustraliaNo ResultAbandoned/Cancelled
133538000

India vs Australia at the ODI World Cup

India and Australia have faced each other on a total of twelve occasions at the ODI World Cup. They met at the center for the first time at the World Cup in 1983. That game was won by Australia.

Out of the total 12 times, these two teams have faced each other in the World Cup, Australia has come out victorious 8 times while India has been able to manage a win only 4 times.

Total No. of MatchesWon by IndiaWon by Australia
1248

Ind vs Aus: T20I Statistics

Image Source- DNA India

The first T20 series was played between Australia and India in 2008/09 and was won by India.

Till date, India and Australia played a total of 24 T20I against each other (not all were bilateral series). India won on 13 occasions while Australia won 10 matches.

Total No. of MatchesWon by IndiaWon by AustraliaNo Result
2413101

Best innings played by Indian batsmen against Australia in T20I  

Indian Player Best Innings
Virat Kohli 82* from 51 Balls (Mohali, 2016)
Yuvraj Singh 70 from 30 Balls (Durban, 2007)
Virat Kohli61* from 41 Balls (Sydney, 2018)

 Read More | Top 10 Leading Test Run Scorers in Cricket

Ikshaku Kashyap
