India vs Australia Dream11 Prediction for today’s T20 match 2022 | IND vs AUS 2nd T20 Match Dream 11 Prediction – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Full Dream11 Team Analysis by Experts

IND VS AUS T20 Dream11 Prediction: The Australia tour of India 2022 is going well so far. It was unfortunate for India to lose the opening match. In the first T20I, Australia crushed India by having to chase down a massive 208, thanks to Green’s 61 and Wade’s 45. Before that, India scored well, with Hardik Pandya scoring 71 runs and KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav contributing 55 and 46 runs, respectively. India’s bowling was not up to par. Nevertheless, in today’s IND vs AUS 2nd T20, India will be looking to bounce back.

In this blog, you will get to know the complete details about the squads of both IND vs AUS 2nd T20, the weather forecast, the pitch report, the importance of toss, the dream11 team by experts, and much more.

Let’s take a look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s IND vs AUS T20 match.

IND vs AUS T20 series – Match 2 | Complete Details

Match 2nd T20I – IND vs AUS IND vs AUS Match Date Friday, September 23rd, 2022. IND vs AUS Match Time 7:30 pm IST Venue Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Maharashtra

Complete match analysis by experts for IND vs AUS 2nd T20 series

Key Players in Form in IND and AUS teams

India : Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya.

: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya. Australia: Jos Hazelwood, Cameroon Green, Steven Smith.

Weather conditions in IND vs AUS T20 series

The weather is clear and the rain won’t be a problem in this fixture.

IND vs AUS Match – Pitch report by experts

The surface is fairly stable, so batters may enjoy the pace of the ball. After all, it has a history of producing high scores.

Toss factor in IND vs AUS 2nd T20I series

Both teams are good at giving targets, hence winning the toss can play a huge part in winning the match.

Venue stats – Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium

Total T20 matches – 11

Matches won Batting First – 8

Matches won Batting second – 3

Average first innings score – 151

Highest score – 215

Lowest score – 79

IND vs AUS Head-to-Head

Played: 24

India won: 13

Australia won: 10

Australia Tour of India 2022 Squads – India vs Australia T20 Series

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: Aaron Finch (Captain), Steven Smith, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis

Probable Playing XI for IND in 2nd T20

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Chahal, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Probable Playing XI for AUS in 2nd T20

Aaron Finch, Josh Inglis, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Daniel Sams, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction | India vs Australia 2nd T20 Match 2022 Dream11 Prediction for today’s match

IND vs AUS 2nd T20 match 2022 – Dream11 team for today’s match (T1)

Mathew Wade, Suryakumar Yadav, Steven Smith, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Cameron Green, Axar Patel (C), Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Ellis (VC), Umesh Yadav

IND vs AUS 2nd T20 match 2022 – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T2)

KL Rahul, Cameron Green, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Glenn Maxwell, Hardik Pandya, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel,

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction | Wicket Keeper Prediction for today’s match

Matthew Wade: can be a decent pick in terms of wicket-keeping, as he did an excellent job in the previous fixture.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction | Batsmen Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Surya Kumar Yadav: made 46 runs in the previous match, thus making him an obvious choice in this fixture.

Steve Smith: made 35 runs in the previous campaign against India. He’ll be looking to score more against India.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction | All-rounder prediction for today’s dream11 match

Hardik Pandya: is in brilliant form and has a strike rate of 114. Let’s see what he has to bring to the pitch for India.

Cameron Green: scored 61 runs and took a wicket in the previous match. He will be in full confidence to face India in the second fixture.

Bowlers Prediction for today’s dream11 team prediction

Axar Patel: took three wickets in the previous match. He will also be an important pick to try for this game.

Josh Hazelwood: is a good pick in this one, as he took two important wickets in the previous fixture. Let’s see if he can repeat his magic once again.

Captain Prediction for today’s Dream11 team prediction

Glenn Maxwell

Vice-captain Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Axar Patel

Must pick for IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Rohit Sharma

Hardik Pandya

Virat Kohli

Josh Hazelwood

Cameeron Green

Risky choices for IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Harshal Patel

Who will win today’s IND vs AUS T20 match?

India may have been disappointed in the previous fixture, So we expect India to be on the winning side on their home soil.

Where to watch the T20I match between India and Australia?

The T20I match between Ind and Aus is available on the Star Sports Network in India and live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgement before playing.

Above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big

