Ind vs Aus Dream11 Prediction for today’s T20 match 2022 | Ind vs Aus 1st T20I Match Dream 11 Prediction – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Today’s Dream11 Team Analysis by Experts

IND VS AUS Dream11 Prediction: The 2022 Asia Cup finally ended and India may not have clinched their hands on the trophy, but they are back to win another T20 series, this time against Australia. The Australia tour of India in 2022 will consist of only a T20I series in which three T20I games will take place on September 20, 23, and 25. After nearly a year and a half, India and Australia will meet in a T20I match.

In this blog, you will get to know the complete details about the squads of both teams, the weather forecast, the pitch report, the importance of toss, the dream11 team by experts and much more.

Let’s take a look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s match in Ind vs Aus 2022.

IND vs AUS T20I series 2022 – Match 1 | Complete Details

Match 1st T20I – IND vs AUS IND vs AUS Match Date Tuesday, September 20th, 2022. IND vs AUS Match Time 7:30 pm IST Venue Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Complete match analysis by experts for IND vs AUS T20I series Match 1

Key Players in Form in IND and AUS teams

India: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvaneswar Kumar

Australia: Jos Hazelwood, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith

Weather conditions in IND vs AUS T20I series

The weather is clear and the rain won’t be a problem in this fixture.

IND vs AUS Match – Pitch report by experts

The surface is fairly stable, hence batters may enjoy the pace of the ball. After all it has a history of producing high scores.

Toss factor in IND vs AUS 1st T20I match

Both teams are good in giving target, hence winning the toss can play a huge part in winning the match.

Venue stats – Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium

Total T20 matches – 5

Matches won Batting First – 2

Matches won Batting second – 3

Average first innings score – 177

Highest score – 211

Lowest score – 180

IND vs AUS Head to head

Played: 23

India won: 13

Australia won: 9

Australia Tour of India 2022 Squads – India vs Australia T20I Series

India

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia

Aaron Finch (Captain), Steven Smith, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis

Probable Playing XI for IND in 1st T20I

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Chahal, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Probable Playing XI for AUS in 1st T20I

Aaron Finch, Josh Inglis, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Daniel Sams, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction | Australia tour of India T20I series 2022

IND vs AUS 1st T20I series 2022 – Dream11 team for today match (T1)

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Steven Smith, Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

IND vs AUS 1st T20I series 2022 – Dream11 team for today match (T2)

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Jasprit Bumrah, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction | Wicket Keeper Prediction for today’s match

Josh Ingis: can be a decent pick in terms of wicket-keeping, as he has done a good job so far and has also made 98 runs in the tournament.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction | Batsmen Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Virat Kohli: So far in this tournament, he has scored 97 runs. He’ll be looking to make another big impact in this game.

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma is without a doubt an obvious pick, who performed brilliantly in Asia Cup.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction | All-rounder prediction for today’s dream11 match

Hardik Pandya: is in brilliant form and has a strike rate of 114. Let’s see what he has to bring to the pitch for India.

Glen Maxwell: we can expect a good performance from Maxwell, who has a good strike rate of 126. He’ll be looking to get back to his business in this fixture.

Bowlers Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: was excellent in Asia Cup, having taken four wickets. He’ll be hoping to break some bails in this tournament.

Pat Cummins: is a good pick in this one due to his 10.69 economy. He’ll be looking to break some wickets.

Captain Prediction for today’s Dream11 team

Rohit Sharma

Vice-captain Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Glenn Maxwell

Must pick for IND vs AUS in today dream 11 prediction

Rohit Sharma

Hardik Pandya

Virat Kohli

Jos Hazelwood

Glenn Maxwell

Risky choices for IND vs AUS in today dream 11 prediction

Matthew Wade

Deepak Chahar

Who will win today’s IND vs AUS T20I match?

India may have disappointed on Asia Cup, but we can’t doubt their form. Hence we expect India to be on winning side on their home soil.

Where to watch the 1st T20I match between India and Australia?

The 1st T20I match between Ind and Aus will be live telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Live streaming of the 1st T20I match between India vs Australia?

The 1st T20I match between India and Australia will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

