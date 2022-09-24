Sunday, September 25, 2022
India vs Australia Dream11 Prediction for today’s T20 match 2022 | IND vs AUS 3rd T20 Match Dream 11 Prediction – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Full Dream11 Team Analysis by Experts

IND VS AUS T20 Dream11 Prediction- KreedOn
Image Source- KreedOn Exclusive
IND VS AUS T20 Dream11 Prediction: The Australia tour of India 2022 is going well so far. It was unfortunate for India to lose the opening match. However, in the second IND vs AUS match, India took their revenge and won the match by 4 wickets. 

India won the toss in this one and chose to bowl first, which might have helped the Blues to win the game. Before that, India bowled well, with Jasprit Bumrah back in form. Nevertheless, in today’s IND vs AUS 3rd T20, India will be looking to end the series with a win. 

In this blog, you will get to know the complete details about the squads of both IND vs AUS 3rd T20, the weather forecast, the pitch report, the importance of toss, the dream11 team by experts, and much more. 

Let’s take a look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s IND vs AUS T20 match. 

IND vs AUS T20 series – Match 3 | Complete Details

Match3rd T20 – IND vs AUS
IND vs AUS Match DateSunday, September 25th, 2022.
IND vs AUS Match Time7:00 pm IST
VenueRajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.
Complete match analysis by experts for IND vs AUS 3rd T20 series

 

Key Players in Form in IND vs AUS teams

  • Australia: Matthew Wade, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith.
Weather conditions in IND vs AUS 3rd T20 match

The weather is clear and the rain won’t be a problem for this fixture. 

 

IND vs AUS 3rd T20 Match – Pitch report by experts

The surface is fairly stable, so batters may enjoy the pace of the ball. After all, it has a history of producing high scores.

 

Toss factor in IND vs AUS 3rd T20I series

In both fixtures, the team that won the toss chose to bowl first, which helped them win the game. Therefore, winning the toss can play a huge part in winning the match. 

 

Venue stats – Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

  • Total T20 matches – 1
  • Matches won Batting First – 0
  • Matches won Batting second – 1
  • Average first innings score – 207
  • Highest score – 209
  • Lowest score – 209

 

IND vs AUS Head-to-Head

  • Played: 25
  • India won: 14
  • Australia won: 11

 

Australia Tour of India 2022 Squads – India vs Australia T20 Series

 

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: Aaron Finch (Captain), Steven Smith, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis.

 

Probable Playing XI for IND in 3rd T20

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel, Chahal.

 

Probable Playing XI for AUS in 3rd T20

Cameron Green, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Pat Cummins.

 

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction | India vs Australia 3rd T20 Match 2022 Dream11 Prediction for today’s match

 

IND vs AUS 3rd T20 match 2022 – Dream11 team for today’s match (T1)

Dinesh Karthik, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Hardik Pandya, Bumrah, Hazlewood, Zampa.

 

IND vs AUS 3rd T20 match 2022 – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T2)

Matthew Wade, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Glenn Maxwell, Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Cameroon Green, Jasprit Bumrah.

 

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction | Wicket Keeper Prediction for today’s match

Matthew Wade: Can be a decent pick in terms of wicket-keeping, as he did an excellent job in the previous fixture. 

 

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction | Batsmen Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Rohit Sharma: Made 46 runs in the previous match and getting his form back. Thus making him an obvious choice in this fixture. 

Aaron Finch: Made 31 runs in the previous campaign against India. He’ll be looking to score more against India in the third test. 

 

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction | All-rounder prediction for today’s dream11 match

Hardik Pandya: He is in brilliant form and has a strike rate of 114. Let’s see what he has to bring to the pitch for India. 

Axar Patel: Has taken 5 wickets so far against Australia, with an economy of 10.75. He’ll be looking to end this series in style. 

 

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction | Bowlers Prediction for today’s dream11 team prediction 

Adam Zampa: Took three wickets in the previous match with an economy of 7.80, thus making him an obvious pick in this one. 

Jaspreet Bumrah: He is a good pick in this one, who made a decent comeback from an injury and also took a wicket in the 2nd T20. 

 

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction | Captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team prediction

Rohit Sharma

 

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction | Vice-captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team

Matthew Wade

 

Must pick for IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

  • Rohit Sharma
  • Hardik Pandya
  • Virat Kohli
  • Matthew Wade
  • Cameron Green 

 

Risky choices for IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar
  • Harshal Patel

 

Who will win today’s IND vs AUS T20 match?

India leveled the series with a win in the previous match. Now both teams will be looking to end the series with a win.  

Where to watch the T20 match between India and Australia?

The T20I match between Ind and Aus is available on the Star Sports Network in India and live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

NotePlaying fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big

