Monday, March 2, 2020
Inaugural edition of Khelo University Games gets a thrilling end

Khelo University Games KreedOn
Credits: Twitter

Highlights

  • The inaugural season of Khelo India University games came to an entertaining end after Panjab University surpassed Pune on the final day to emerge as champions.
  • Panjab's pugilists won 2 golds to see their Alma Mater level terms with Savitribai Phule Pune University on 17 gold medals.
  • However, the university had a superior medal tally, helping it earn the crown.

The Panjab University won two gold medals on the final day of the Khelo India University Games to emerge as inaugural edition’s champion in Orissa on Sunday.

Panjab’s pugilists won 2 golds to see their Alma Mater level terms with Savitribai Phule Pune University on 17 gold medals. However, its overall medal tally of 46 as against Pune’s 37 gave it the title. Patiala’s Punjabi University came at the third spot with 33 medals.

“The first edition of the KIUG has been truly successful. We aim to organise the Khelo India University Games regularly and make it, along with the Youth Games, the platform that paves the way for our future Olympic medallists. Our aim is to get into the top 10 in the medals tally after the 2028 Olympics,” Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, said at the closing ceremony.

The ceremony was graced by dignitaries such as Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Indian Olympics Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra.

Although a few records were broken, it was swimmers Panjab’s Siddhant Sejwal and Pune’s Sadhvi, who were adjudged the best. Both of them won five gold medals each.

The other top performers included long-distance runner Narendra Pratap, winner of the long-distance double (5,000m & 10,000m) and Harmila Bains, who completed the 800-1500m double.

Weightlifter Sanket Mahadev Sargar impressed everyone by breaking the National Record in the men’s 55kg by lifting a total of 244 on his way to win gold.

The biggest name to feature at the Games, Olympian Dutee Chand set a new National University record on her way to the 100m title. She followed the suit with a top finish in the 200m as well.

“I feel it was a great competition and was well organised. It was on par with the Asian Games. All the participants were happy with the food, accommodation and training facilities. All the competitions began on time and the participants got enough rest. There were no complaints at all,” said Dutee.

