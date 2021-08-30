India at Tokyo Paralympics | Medals Galore for India on Day 6 | Shooter Avani Lekhara clinches India’s 1st Gold medal

Tokyo Paralympics: An eventful Day for India. Avani Lekhara scripted history. She clinched a historic gold for India in the shooting. Discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya and Javelin star Devendra Jhajharia clinched a Silver. While Sundar Singh Gurjar bagged a bronze in the Javelin throw.

Shooting

Youngster Avani Lekhara became the 1st female Indian on the top step of the podium. She secured India’s 1st Gold at the Games. And the national anthem was played yet again in Tokyo. She equalled the world record in the women’s 10m air rifle standing Final SH1. Lekhara qualified 7th for the final with a score of 621.7. Only the Top 8 qualify for the final. In the final, the 19-year-old went on a charge and scored 249.6. And secured a historic Gold for the nation.

Discus throw

Yogesh Kathuniya clinched a silver medal. India’s 4th silver in the Games. Yogesh registered a throw of 44.38m on his 6th attempt to clinch the silver in the Men’s discus throw F56 final. Claudiney Batista of Brazil won the Gold with a throw of 45.59m. Leonardo Diaz of Cuba bagged the bronze with a 43.36m throw.

Javelin Throw

In the Men’s Javelin throw F46 final, India made it a double podium. As veteran Devendra Jhajaria took the silver home. Sundar Singh Gurjar bagged the Bronze medal. World record holder and Rio 2016 Gold medalist Jhajharia registered a throw of 60.28m in his first attempt. In the third attempt, a throw of 64.35m clinched the silver. Breaking his personal best as well.

Gurjar registered 60.28m to bag the bronze and ensure a double podium for India. Dinesh Priyan of Sri Lanka broke Jhajharia’s World Record throw of 63.97m. He registered a 67.79m throw to win the Gold medal.

India’s medal tally now sits at 7 medals equalling The Olympic games medal tally. With Indian para-athletes clinching 1 Gold, 4 silver, and 2 Bronze medals so far. India is ranked 34th in the medal tally table at the moment.

