IN-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction, 1st Semi Final Women’s T20 World Cup | Ballebaazi

Series: ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Semi-Final 1 Match Date: 5th March 2020, Thursday Match Timing: 9:30 am IST Match Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground Expected Crowd Turnout: 40,000

The first semi-final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 will see a replay of last edition’s semi-final as India take on England on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The Indian Women’s team showed why they are the favourites for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 with an impeccable performance in the group stage. The Women in Blue won all the four games to top the group. They might not have the best of Net Run Rates (+0.979), but the team has been extremely clinical. However, Thursday’s battle against England will be at a different level all-together, considering the odds stacked against India. They have won just four of the 20 T20Is against their European counterparts. Can the Women in Blue avenge the last edition’s 8-wicket defeat at the hands of England on Thursday?

Last edition’s semi-finalists, on the other hand, started the 2020 campaign on a nervy note with a 6-wicket defeat at the hands of South Africa. However, the Europeans did well in the following games before making it to the knockouts with a 46-run victory over West Indies. Can the World Champions repeat their performances in 2018 against India this time around?

Let’s find out…

Here is complete IN-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction :

Key Players in form IN-W: Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav EN-W: Heather Knight, Natalie Sciver Weather Conditions Wind & Rain. 23°C, 77% Humidity, Winds up to 35 km/hr. 95% Precipitation. There’s a heavy possibility that Thursday’s encounter will be washed out due to heavy rain. Toss Advantage Going by the recent trends, teams batting first have had much success, with defending teams winning all the last four matches. Captains will look to win the toss and choose to bat first as well. Pitch Report Sydney has a great batting wicket. Having said that, there’s something in store for the spinners as well. Expect a score between 150-170. Venue Stats Total matches 7 Matches won batting first 2 Matches won bowling first 4 Average 1st Inns scores 156 Average 2nd Inns scores 134 Highest total recorded 221/5 (20 Ov) by AUS vs ENG Highest score chased 200/3 (20 Ov) by IND vs AUS Lowest score defended 150/7 (20 Ov) by AUS vs NZ Injury Updates IN-W doubt – Smriti Mandhana (Viral Fever) No significant injuries on either side. Watch this space for more updates regarding injuries. H2H IN-W15 – 4 EN-W Form IN-W – W W W W W (most recent first) EN-W – W W W W L (most recent first) Squads India Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Taniya Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy. England Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (C), Tammy Beaumont, Natalie Sciver, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield, Fran Wilson, Sophie Ecclestone, Mady Villiers, Kate Cross, Sarah Glenn, Georgia Elwiss, Freya Davis.

IN-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction Team 1

A Jones, S Mandhana, Shafali Verma, V Krishnamurthy, H Knight, N Sciver, P Yadav, S Pandey, R Yadav, S Ecclestone, S Glenn

IN-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction Team 2

A Jones, V Krishnamurthy, Shafali Verma, H Knight, N Sciver, H Kaur, D Sharma, P Yadav, S Ecclestone, S Pandey, A Shrubsole

Fantasy Cricket League Prediction | Tips and Tricks for today’s match between India W vs England W Team Dream11 Prediction | World T20 1st Semi-Final

Wicket-Keepers

Amy Jones remains our No.1 choice here for many reasons. First, she opens the innings, handing her a better probability of scoring runs as compared to Tania Bhatia. Secondly, Jones has been a better run-scorer than Bhatia, having collected 38 runs as compared to the latter’s 25. Lastly, Jones entered the T20 World Cup at the back of a ‘Player of the Series’ performance in the 3-match T20I series against Pakistan.

Batswomen

Heather Knight becomes an obvious choice considering the form that she is at the moment. The cricketer hit an unbeaten century against Thailand followed by a well-deserved half-century against Pakistan. Knight is the 2020 edition’s second-highest run-getter with 193 runs, which she managed at an impressive average of 64.33.

Talking about form, one player from the other side of the crease who possesses a decent momentum is the 16-year-old Shafali Verma. Many expected the youngster to buckle on the big stage. But pressure has indeed brought the best out of her. Verma is the tournament's third-highest run-scorer with 161 runs at an average of 40.25. Expect a good innings from here on Thursday.

Smriti Mandhana would be our surprise choice here. Surprise, because not many would choose her given the form that she is in. Big things were expected from. However, Mandhana could manage just 38 runs in her first three games before missing out on the fourth T20I because of a viral infection. Nonetheless, she remains a big-match player, as was on full display in the recently concluded Tri-series. Not to forget Mandhana was also last edition's third-highest run-scorer.

Veda Krishnamurthy completes our batting order. The lower-order batswoman is an economical choice at 8 credits.

All-rounders

Natalie Sciver has been arguably the best player in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The all-rounder has hit 202 runs at an amazing average of 67.33 while scalping two wickets. She was also effective in the Women’s Tri-series, where she registered figures of 3/23 against Australia before hitting a half-century against India. Sciver is a strong candidate for the role of captaincy as well.

Deepti Sharma is India's answer to Sciver. The all-rounder hit an unbeaten 49 in the tournament opener against Australia, helping India post a target of 132. She then hit the winning runs in the last match against Sri Lanka. The 22-year-old has already amassed 42 T20I wickets in 38 innings at an impressive economy of 5.72.

Harmanpreet Kaur is another name that might surprise many, considering her dismal form in this tournament. However, like Smriti, Harmanpreet too is a big-match star. Not to forget she was the second-highest run-scorer in the 2018 World T20.

Bowlers

Poonam Yadav would be an obvious choice considering her form this season. The veteran returned from her long-term injury to a massive impact. In the first game itself, Yadav scalped four wickets to single-handedly stop Australia from chasing the modest target of 132. The performance earned her the ‘Player of the Match’ award. Poonam then went on to take 5 more wickets to become the most lethal bowler of the 2020 edition.

Sophie Ecclestone and Anya Shrubsole have been in good form as well, accounting for 8 wickets each. In fact, it's because of them that England's bowling attack has eclipsed the batting department to become their biggest strength.

and have been in good form as well, accounting for 8 wickets each. In fact, it’s because of them that England’s bowling attack has eclipsed the batting department to become their biggest strength. The young Radha Yadav put in a ‘Player of the Match’ performance in the last match with figures of 4/23 to wrap Sri Lanka for just 113/9 – a target India chased down with 32 balls to spare. In just 28 T20I matches, the 19-year-old has taken 38 wickets at a stunning average of 15. Radha will love Sydney’s rough pitch.

Sarah Glenn & Shikha Pandey are impressive options here as well. The two have taken 7 & 6 wickets respectively and would look to add to that tally on Thursday.

Captain & Vice-Captain Choices