IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction | India vs Australia WT20 WC Final | Ballebaazi

IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction | India vs Australia

Series: ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Final Match Date: 8th February 2020, Sunday Match Timing: 1:30 PM IST Match Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground Expected Crowd Turnout: 75,000

The Indian Women’s cricket team started the quest for their maiden ICC Women’s T20 World Cup title with a victory against Australia in the tournament. They will now have to repeat the feat against the team one last time to achieve their goal.

While the earlier editions have been a challenge, it has been a cakewalk for the Women in Blue this time around. They were unbeaten in the group stage and made it to their first-ever World T20 final without having to play a single ball against England, thanks to the rain god. Ironically, last edition’s top scorers Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana haven’t even hit top form yet!

As for Australia, things started on a nervy note courtesy of the 17-run defeat in the opening fixture against India. However, the hosts have since gone on to win all their group matches followed by the 5-run victory in the semi-finals. Can the World Champions clinch the World T20 title as well? Or will their 2020 campaign end in equal disappointment as it started? Let’s find out…

Here is the complete AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction:

Key Players in form AU-W – Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Megan Schutt IN-W – Poonam Yadav, Shafali Varma, Radha Yadav Weather Conditions Mostly Sunny. 19 °C, 55% Humidity, Winds up to 18 km/hr, 0% Precipitation. Toss Advantage There isn’t an encouraging toss advantage at MCG, with teams batting first winning on 5 occasions as against 7 of teams batting second. However, it is important to note that chasing teams have won five of the last six games. Captains would love to bowl first, then. Pitch Report The pitch MCG is amongst the most balanced around, with a fine advantage to both batsmen and bowlers. It is recommended to have a balanced fantasy team, as a result. Expect an entertaining fixture on Sunday. Venue Stats Total matches 13

Matches won batting first 5

Matches won bowling first 7

Average 1st Inns scores 139

Average 2nd Inns scores 131

Highest total recorded 184/3 (20 Ov) by IND vs AUS

Lowest total recorded 74/10 (17.3 Ov) by IND vs AUS

Highest score chased 172/5 (20 Ov) by SL vs AUS

Lowest score defended 127/10 (18.4 Ov) by AUS vs PAK Injury Updates IND-W: India’s Smriti Mandhana might be a doubt, considering she missed the match against Sri Lanka due to viral fever. AU-W: Ellyse Perry has been ruled out due to a major hamstring injury.

Doubt: Sophie Molineux. H2H AU-W 48 – 54 IN-W Form AU-W– W W W W L (most recent first) IN-W – NR W W W W (most recent first) Squads AU-W – Megan Schutt, Alyssa Healy, Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (C), Delissa Kimmince, Beth Mooney, Molly Strano, Jess Jonassen, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Tayla Vlaeminck, Erin Burns, Annabel Sutherland. IN-W – Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh.

IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction Team 1

Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Shafali Verma, Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning, Jess Jonassen, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Megan Schutt, Radha Yadav.

IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction Team 2

Alyssa Healy (C), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Beth Mooney, Jess Jonassen, Harmanpreet Kaur, Megan Schutt, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Molly Strano.

Fantasy Cricket League Prediction | Tips and Tricks for today’s match between IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction



Wicket-Keepers

Alyssa Healy is hands down the best option here, considering she is Australia’s second-highest run-scorer in the competition. The wicket-keeper has amassed 161 runs in five matches, including a half-century at a respectable average of 32.20.

is hands down the best option here, considering she is Australia’s second-highest run-scorer in the competition. The wicket-keeper has amassed 161 runs in five matches, including a half-century at a respectable average of 32.20. Last but not the least, Healy was the highest run-scorer in the last edition of the T20 World Cup where she 225 runs at an average of 56.25. If that wasn’t enough, here’s another stat – Healy was the top run-scorer in the 2018 edition of the ICC Women’s World T20 with 225 runs.

Batswomen

Beth Mooney forms an explosive opening pair with Alyssa Healy. The opener is the hosts’ highest-run getter (and third overall) this term. Having started on a quiet note in the first two T20s, Mooney scored 81* and 60 in her last two matches to single-handedly take Australia to the semi-finals. Moreover, Beth was also the ‘Player of the Series’ in the recently concluded Tri-series where she scored three half-centuries in four games.

forms an explosive opening pair with Alyssa Healy. The opener is the hosts’ highest-run getter (and third overall) this term. Having started on a quiet note in the first two T20s, Mooney scored 81* and 60 in her last two matches to single-handedly take Australia to the semi-finals. Moreover, Beth was also the ‘Player of the Series’ in the recently concluded Tri-series where she scored three half-centuries in four games. Meg Lanning becomes an obvious choice here, considering the big match player she is. The skipper put a ‘Man of the Match’ performance by hitting an unbeaten 49 from 49 to help her team win in semi finals. Lanning has an impressive average of 58.00 in the ongoing competition. Overall, she has an impressive average of 36.9 in the T20I. Last but certainly not the least, Lanning has a decent catching record at 31 scalps.

becomes an obvious choice here, considering the big match player she is. The skipper put a ‘Man of the Match’ performance by hitting an unbeaten 49 from 49 to help her team win in semi finals. Lanning has an impressive average of 58.00 in the ongoing competition. Overall, she has an impressive average of 36.9 in the T20I. Last but certainly not the least, Lanning has a decent catching record at 31 scalps. The 16-year-old Shafali Verma has been this edition’s standout young talent. Many expected the youngster to buckle on the big stage. But pressure has indeed brought the best out of her. Verma is the tournament’s third-highest run-scorer with 161 runs at an average of 40.25. Expect a good innings from her on Thursday.

has been this edition’s standout young talent. Many expected the youngster to buckle on the big stage. But pressure has indeed brought the best out of her. Verma is the tournament’s third-highest run-scorer with 161 runs at an average of 40.25. Expect a good innings from her on Thursday. Smriti Mandhana would be our surprise choice here. Surprise, because not many would choose her given the form that she is in. Big things were expected from her. However, Mandhana could manage just 38 runs in her first three games before missing out on the fourth T20I because of a viral infection. Nonetheless, she remains a big-match player, as was on full display in the recently concluded Tri-series. Not to forget Mandhana was also last edition’s third-highest run-scorer.

would be our surprise choice here. Surprise, because not many would choose her given the form that she is in. Big things were expected from her. However, Mandhana could manage just 38 runs in her first three games before missing out on the fourth T20I because of a viral infection. Nonetheless, she remains a big-match player, as was on full display in the recently concluded Tri-series. Not to forget Mandhana was also last edition’s third-highest run-scorer. Rachel Haynes completes our batting order. The batswoman has scored 102 runs from four games at an average of 34.00. With Ellyse Perry injured, Haynes will have a major role to play on Sunday.

All-rounders

Jess Jonassen is living up to her set expectations in the 2020 World T20. The Aussie all-rounder has managed to take 7 wickets in five games although she is yet to show her colours with the bat.

is living up to her set expectations in the 2020 World T20. The Aussie all-rounder has managed to take 7 wickets in five games although she is yet to show her colours with the bat. Deepti Sharma hit an unbeaten 49 in the tournament opener against Australia, helping India post a target of 132. She then hit the winning runs in the last match against Sri Lanka. The 22-year-old has already amassed 42 T20I wickets in 38 innings at an impressive economy of 5.72.

hit an unbeaten 49 in the tournament opener against Australia, helping India post a target of 132. She then hit the winning runs in the last match against Sri Lanka. The 22-year-old has already amassed 42 T20I wickets in 38 innings at an impressive economy of 5.72. Harmanpreet Kaur is another name that might surprise many, considering her dismal form in this tournament. However, like Smriti, Harmanpreet too is a big-match star. Not to forget she was the second-highest run-scorer in the 2018 World T20.

Bowlers

Poonam Yadav would be an obvious choice considering her form this season. The veteran returned from her long-term injury to a massive impact. In the first game itself, Yadav scalped four wickets to single-handedly stop Australia from chasing the modest target of 132. The performance earned her the ‘Player of the match’ award. Poonam then went on to take 5 more wickets to become the most lethal bowler of the 2020 edition.

Megan Schutt is an equally great choice to have in the bowling department, considering she has scalped 9 wickets as well. Although she had a dry spell in the first two games, Schutt has managed to the following numbers in the three games – 3/21, 3/28, 2/17. Right-arm fast bowler’s figures in T20I are quite impressive as well. In 65 matches, she has accounted for 83 wickets at an average of 15.85.

is an equally great choice to have in the bowling department, considering she has scalped 9 wickets as well. Although she had a dry spell in the first two games, Schutt has managed to the following numbers in the three games – 3/21, 3/28, 2/17. Right-arm fast bowler’s figures in T20I are quite impressive as well. In 65 matches, she has accounted for 83 wickets at an average of 15.85. Rajeshwari Gayakwad has been in some good form, having picked five wickets in the last four matches. Her numbers before the World T20 read something like this- 2/19, 2/18, 3/23, 1/34, 2/32. A highly recommended player.

has been in some good form, having picked five wickets in the last four matches. Her numbers before the World T20 read something like this- 2/19, 2/18, 3/23, 1/34, 2/32. A highly recommended player. Radha Yadav is the rising star in India’s bowling department. She scalped four wickets in the last match against Sri Lanka to help India progress to the semi finals. In her T20I career, the 19-year-old youngster has taken 38 wickets in just 28 matches at a stunning average of 15. Another great left-arm leg spin option.

Molly Strano and Shikha Pandey present a cost-effective but high-impact options here, thus getting our nod.

Captain & Vice-Captain Choices