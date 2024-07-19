‘I’m going all out for gold medal at 2024 Paris Olympics’ : PV Sindhu Prior To Paris Olympics

- Advertisement -

PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medalist, is striving for the only medal color that has eluded her at the Games. During an appearance on Jio Cinema’s ‘The Dreamers’ series, the badminton star, PV Sindhu discussed her lofty goals for Paris 2024 Olympics and her preparation efforts.

Sindhu, who secured a silver medal in women’s singles at the Rio Olympics and a bronze in the subsequent Tokyo edition, expressed:

“That third medal at Paris definitely motivates me, and I am going all-out to get that gold medal. For me, the Olympics is where I give my 200%.”

The five-time BWF World Championship medalist, who has also earned gold, silver, and bronze medals at the Commonwealth Games, as well as silver and bronze at the Asian Games, stands out as a leading figure in the Indian team for Paris 2024.

Since winning gold at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games two years ago, her performance has been a concern. The 29-year-old has struggled with injuries and a series of defeats, but she is determined to return to a podium finish at the major event.

