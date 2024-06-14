IIT Madras Introduces Sports Excellence-Based UG Course Entries

- Advertisement -

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has launched the ‘Sports Excellence Admission’ (SEA) starting from the academic year 2024-2025. This initiative makes IIT Madras the first IIT in India to offer undergraduate program admissions specifically for sportspersons.co

-- Advertisement --

To be eligible for SEA, students must qualify for JEE (Advanced). However, unlike the traditional process managed by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), this admission will be through a separate portal managed by IIT Madras.

Candidates who have secured a position in the Common Rank List (CRL) or category-wise rank list in JEE (Advanced) 2024 and have won at least one medal in a National or International sports competition in the past four years are encouraged to apply.

-- Advertisement --

A unique ‘Sports Rank List’ (SRL) will be created, ranking candidates based on their performance in specified sports. Seat allocation will be based on this list.

This initiative aims to acknowledge and reward students who have demonstrated exceptional talent in sports, encouraging them to pursue higher education while continuing their athletic pursuits. As part of this initiative, the Institute will provide two additional seats in each of its undergraduate programs for Indian Nationals, with one seat specifically reserved for female students.

Also Read | Top 10 Nike sports shoes | Best shoes for the max performances