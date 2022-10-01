IEM Major Rio 2022 | First CS:GO Major in Brazil Announced

- Advertisement -

CS:GO Major in Rio 2022: What Should We Expect?

The IEM Rio Major 2022 is the most prestigious Counter-Strike competition ever sponsored by Valve. The autumn championship will take place in the heart of Latin America – Rio de Janeiro. The first major in the history of Brazil is scheduled for the period from October 31 to November 13 this year. The upcoming event will feature 24 cybersports teams. Another 8 teams will start in the CS:GO tournament, starting with the Legends stage.

Stages of CS:GO Major in Rio 2022

The CS:GO World Championship will be contested for $1,000,000 USD. It will be divided into 3 stages:

The Challengers , a competition based on the Swiss system in a 16-team format. The qualifying bouts are of the Bo3 type and the other events are of the Bo1 format. The eight teams that find themselves at the bottom of the standings will be eliminated.

Legends – second leg of the tournament, with the structure similar to the previous one: only 8 teams from a field of 16 will make it to the final games.

Champions – matches in the Boo3 format are played on a Single-Elimination grid.

The Candidates stage is played over 8 days at the Riocentro Arena. The Legends stage is scheduled from October 31 to November 3, and the CS:GO Major finals will take place from November 5 to 8.

The player who is crowned major champion will earn 400,000 USD + 4,000 pts and will automatically qualify for the BLAST Premier: World Final 2022.

Qualifications

Like previous championships, the 18th edition of the Major has been announced in Legends and Challengers format. But due to the 14-month gap between competitions, Valve was forced to announce a modified qualification system. Now none of the title contenders can expect to be automatically invited based on their performance in the previous CS:GO World Championship. Instead, 24 teams will take part in regional competitions known as the Road to Rio.

The organisers of the cybersport event have scheduled 6 qualifying games to be held in Asia, South and North America, Europe and Oceania. In each of them will be drawn a certain number of tickets to CS:GO Major 2022. Their number is determined by the number of teams that participated in the Berlin Major. Valve has announced that qualifiers will continue until a new start date has been set.

Get Tickets

Event organisers have chosen a centre stage with a 360 degree view so that as many fans as possible can watch any teams from the Jeunesse Arena play. The invitations to the cyber sport event ensure access to the Fan Fest only for the date shown on the tickets.

Jeunesse Arena

The IEM Rio Major play-offs will take place at the Jeunesse Arena, formerly known as the Rio Olympic Arena, with a capacity of 18,700 spectators. This multi-purpose arena is used for showcasing matches in sports such as rhythmic gymnastics, martial arts and basketball. NBA level matches, UFC fights as well as cyber sport tournaments such as Rainbow Six Siege and League of Legends have been hosted here.

RioCentro Hall

The Riocentro Hall is the largest exhibition centre in all of Latin America. It was used as the headquarters of the International Broadcasting Centre during the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Hall 6 of the Riocentro Hall will host the two stages of the IEM Rio Major – Challengers and Legend. There will be 4,000 spectators watching the cyber players play.

IEM Fan Fest ft. Gaules

During the Champions Stage, which takes place on the final weekend of the tournament, there will be a massive Fan Fest ft. Gaules. The event will take place at the Jeunesse Arena so that every fan can feel part of the grand festivities. Join Gaules to watch the game on the big screen.

Tickets for the upcoming event can be purchased from 15 September. Keep in mind that they do not entitle you to attend Challengers & Legends at RioCentro Hall 6.

Where to Bet on CS:GO?

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is one of the most popular eSports disciplines in the world and is featured in the lines of many betting companies. But not every betting site offers a wide range of marquee games and high odds.

Parimatch is a reliable online CS:GO betting platform that offers an impressive range of eSports events. The bookmaker’s website offers not only international tournaments like the Major, but also smaller regional and national events. The Parimatch line-up features a wide range of titles:

ECS

FaceIt

Major

ELeague

ESL One

SLTV StarSeries

DreamHack

ESEA

Fans who plan to visit Jeunesse Arena and RioCentro Hall to watch their favourites play in person will be able to place their bets via the Parimatch mobile app. The Android and iOS software can be downloaded for free at – Parimatch Download.

