Tuesday, October 4, 2022
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Schedule | Fixtures | Venues | All You Need to Know

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Women’s T20 World Cup Fixture- KreedOn
Image Source- ESPNcricinfo
ICC announced the fixtures for the tournament on Monday for the eighth edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 that will take place in South Africa from February 10, 2023.

It will have 23 matches that feature the top 10 women’s teams in the world from 10-26 February. The tournament starts with host South Africa taking on Sri Lanka in Group 1 at Paarl. Gqeberha and Cape Town are the other two venues that will host matches.

Defending Champion Australia will start its campaign against New Zealand on February 11. The tournament will also have an India-Pakistan encounter in Group 2 on February 12.

The semifinals are to be played on February 23 and 24 in Cape Town and the final will be held on February 27 at the same venue.

ICC Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice said

“We are thrilled to be announcing the match schedule for the next ICC Women’s T20 World Cup as we look to build on the success of Australia 2020 and host a uniquely African celebration of cricket.

As a key strategic priority for the sport, women’s cricket continues to build momentum and engage more fans than ever before. With T20 as the growth vehicle for cricket, we are confident that this event and the inaugural U19 Women’s T20 World Cup preceding the senior event will leave a lasting legacy to grow girls and women’s cricket around the world.”

Former India captain Mithali Raj stated that she was very much excited about the tournament being held in South Africa. She said,

“The announcement of the schedule takes us one step closer to the Women’s T20 World Cup. This has been a fantastic period for the growth of the women’s game, and I am sure fans in South Africa will be out in huge numbers to support the players.

“I am fortunate to have had the opportunity to participate in ICC tournaments over the years and know what they mean to players globally. I can’t wait to watch some fast-paced, high-energy cricket and closely fought, exciting matches.”

Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: India Schedule

DATEMATCHVENUE
FEBRUARY 12, 2023INDIA VS PAKISTANCAPE TOWN
FEBRUARY 15, 2023INDIA VS WEST INDIESCAPE TOWN
FEBRUARY 18, 2023INDIA VS ENGLANDGQEBERHA
FEBRUARY 20, 2023INDIA VS IRELANDGQEBERHA

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 – Fixtures

Group Fixtures

10 February – South Africa v Sri Lanka – Cape Town
11 February – West Indies v England – Paarl
11 February – Australia v New Zealand – Paarl
12 February – India v Pakistan – Cape Town
12 February – Bangladesh v Sri Lanka – Cape Town
13 February – Ireland v England – Paarl
13 February – South Africa v New Zealand – Paarl
14 February – Australia v Bangladesh – Gqeberha
15 February – West Indies v India – Cape Town
15 February – Pakistan v Ireland – Cape Town
16 February – Sri Lanka v Australia – Gqeberha
17 February – New Zealand v Bangladesh – Cape Town
17 February – West Indies v Ireland – Cape Town
18 February – England v India – Gqeberha
18 February- South Africa v Australia – Gqeberha
19 February – Pakistan v West Indies – Paarl
19 February – New Zealand v Sri Lanka – Paarl
20 February – Ireland v India – Gqeberha
21 February – England v Pakistan – Cape Town
21 February – South Africa v Bangladesh – Cape Town

Knockouts

23 February – SEMI-FINAL 1 – Cape Town
24 February – SEMI-FINAL 2 – Cape Town
26 February – FINAL – Cape Town
Nidhi Singh
