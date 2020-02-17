ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020: Schedule, Live Broadcast, Squads, Ticket

Two years after the disappointing defeat in the 2018 Women’ World T20 semifinals, the Indian Women’s Cricket team will look to make a strong comeback in the 2020 edition of the competition that will commence on 21st February.

The Women in Blue will take on hosts Australia in a blockbuster opener at the Showground Stadium, Sydney. The visitors will be looking to get the better of the Kangaroos this time around, having lost in the finals of the tri-nation T20I series last week.

Here’s all you need to know about the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020:

Groups

A total of 10 teams, divided into two groups, will be playing in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020.

Group A

Australia

India

Sri Lanka

New Zealand

Bangladesh

Group B

England

South Africa

West Indies

Pakistan

Thailand (Debutants)

The groups are fairly balanced, with the last season’s semi-finalists – India, Australia, England, and West Indies are divided equally into their respective groups.

Indian Team

The Indian squad will be entering the tournament as an early favourite, along with Australia, considering their squad quality and past performance. The team has a fine blend of exciting young talent matched with the experienced performers amongst the ranks.

The exciting prospects include the likes of Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues, who have been in a great form off late. It will be an ICC tournament debut for the 16-year-old Shafali though.

She might just have started her career, but the youngster has already turned heads in the trade by becoming the youngest Indian to hit an international 50 at the age of 15. In the process, she also eclipsed batting legend’s Sachin Tendulkar’s 30-year-old record.

The veterans, including Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, have been in good form as well.

Harleen Deol looks all set for the #T20WorldCup 😀 pic.twitter.com/gXqLohNR5A — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 16, 2020

The latter, in particular, was the standout performer in the recently concluded tri-nation T20I series. She smashed two 50s apart from a 40-plus score in the tournament, helping India make it to the finals.

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Harleen Deol, Tanya Bhatia, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey, Arundathi Reddy, Richa Ghosh, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Yadav.

Schedule (IST)

21 February – Group A | 1.30 pm

Australia Women vs India Women, Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney.

22 February – Group B | 11.30 am

West Indies Women vs Thailand Women, WACA Stadium, Perth –

Group A | 4.30 pm

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women, WACA Stadium, Perth.

23 February – Group B | 4.30 pm

England Women vs South Africa Women, WACA Stadium, Perth

24 February – Group A | 11.30 am

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women, WACA Stadium, Perth

Group A | 4.30 pm

India Women vs Bangladesh Women, WACA Stadium, Perth

26 February – Group B | 8.30 am

England Women vs Thailand Women, Manuka Oval, Canberra

Group B | 1.30 pm

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women, Manuka Oval, Canberra

27 February – Group A | 8.30 am

India Women vs New Zealand Women, Manuka Oval, Canberra

Group A | 1.30 pm

Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women, Manuka Oval, Canberra

28 February – Group B | 8.30 am

South Africa Women vs Thailand Women, Manuka Oval, Canberra

Group B | 1.30 pm

England Women vs Pakistan Women, Manuka Oval, Canberra

29 February – Group A | 8.30 am

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women, Junction Oval, Melbourne

Group A | 1.30 pm

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Junction Oval, Melbourne

1 March – Group B | 8.30 am

South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women, Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

Group B | 1.30 pm

England Women vs West Indies Women, Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

2 March – Group A | 8.30 am

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women, Junction Oval, Melbourne

Group A | 1.30 pm

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women, Junction Oval, Melbourne

3 March – Group B | 8.30 am

Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women, Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

Group B | 1.30 pm

West Indies Women vs South Africa Women, Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

5 March

First semi-final | 8.30 am

Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Second semi-final | 1.30 pm

Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.

8 March | 1.30 pm

Final, Melbourne Cricket Ground

Live Broadcast

All the matches of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 will be broadcasted live on Star Sports network. Online streaming will happen through Hotstar. India’s games are likely to be broadcasted by Doordarshan as well. You can also tune in to ICC’s official website for live updates.

Tickets

Tickets for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 can be bought on ICC’s official website here.

Full Squads

Australia

Meg Lanning (captain), Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy, Nicola Carey, Erin Burns, Jess Jonassen, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck.

New Zealand

Sophie Devine (captain), Maddy Green, Hayley Jensen, Lauren Down, Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Holly Huddleston, Leigh Kasperek, Anna Peterson, Rachel Priest, Katey Martin, Lea Tahuhu.

Sri Lanka

Chamari Atapattu (captain), Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Hansima Karunaratne, Nilakshi de Silva, Dilani Manodara, Sathya Sandeepani, Anushka Sanjeewani, Hasini Perera, Ama Kanchana, Umesha Thimeshani, Shashikala Siriwardena, Udeshika Prabodani.

Bangladesh

Salma Khatun (captain), Fargana Hoque Pinky, Fahima Khatun, Ayasha Rahman, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam, Murshida Khatun, Ritu Moni, Rumana Ahmed, Nigar Sultana Joty, Panna Ghosh, Sobhana Mostary, Sanhida Islam, Shamima Sultana, Khadiza Tul Kubra.

England

Heather Knight (captain), Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Anya Shrubsole, Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Lauren Winfield, Danni Wyatt, Nat Sciver, Fran Wilson, Kate Cross, Mady Villiers.

South Africa

Dane van Niekerk (captain), Mignon du Preez, Shabnim Ismail, Nadine de Klerk, Trisha Chetty, Masabata Klaas, Lizelle Lee, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Nondumiso Shangase, Tumi Sekhukhune, Sune Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Chloe Tryon, Laura Wolvaardt.

🏏🏉 The 🇿🇦 skipper says that South Africa's triumph at the Rugby World Cup has inspired them ahead of the 2020 #T20WorldCup. pic.twitter.com/JUWOHVcyTu — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 17, 2020

West Indies

Stafanie Taylor (captain), Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Aliyah Alleyne, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Anisa Mohammed, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Hayley Matthews, Shakera Selman, Chedean Nation, Lee-Ann Kirby, Britney Cooper.

Find someone who looks at you like Stafanie Taylor looks at koalas 😍 #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/lS83TNHoqF — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 17, 2020

Thailand

Sornnarin Tippoch (captain), Onnicha Kamchomphu, Rosenanee Kanoh, Naruemol Chaiwai, Natthakan Chantam, Soraya Lateh, Nattaya Boochatham, Suwanan Khiaoto, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Thipatcha Putthawong, Nannapat Khoncharoenkai Suleeporn Laomi, Chanida Sutthiruang, Phannita Maya.

Don't sleep on Thailand at this tournament!#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/7Gqd8GtRFS — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 17, 2020

Pakistan

Bismah Maroof (captain), Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Aiman Anwar, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Sadia Iqbal, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Diana Baig, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah.