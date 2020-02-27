ICC Womens T20 WC: Young Shefali Verma shines again as India hold late NZ surge, seal spot in SF

Highlights

The Women in Blue are now the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.



16-year-old Verma continued her good start in the tournament as she scored 46 runs in 34 balls, striking at 135.29.



Shikha Pandey held her nerves as she defended 16 runs in the last over, to send India in the semi-finals for the second consecutive year.



Their 👌 performances have won the Indian team plenty of fans this #T20WorldCup 📸🤳 pic.twitter.com/tLYb2scvVm — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 27, 2020

The Indian Women’s Cricket team won a low-scoring close encounter against New Zealand Women on Thursday. The Women in Blue are now the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

Harmanpreet Kaur and co were put to bat first by New Zealand on an overcast day at the Junction Oval in Melbourne. Shifali Verma and Smriti Mandhana opened the innings. However, Smriti fell within the third over of the innings.

2️⃣ Player of the Match awards in 2️⃣ games for Shafali Verma! Only one other teenager – West Indies' Stafanie Taylor – has ever picked up more than one POTM award at the Women's #T20WorldCup#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/WmNn3mJIZi — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 27, 2020

On the other end, 16-year-old Verma continued her good start in the tournament as she scored 46 runs in 34 balls, striking at 135.29. Verma and wicket-keeper batsman Taniya Bhatia pushed India to 70 in the first 10 overs.

Bhatia, however, departed after cutting straight to Amelia Kerr at Backward point. New Zealand bowlers then picked Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet and Verma in three consecutive overs, to gain a strong foothold in the game.

👉 14 off 9 with the bat

👉 1/25 with the ball

👉 2 catches in the field Not a bad first game of the #T20WorldCup for Radha Yadav 👏#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/O5o0Wl8dHI — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 27, 2020

However, tailenders Shikha Pandey (10 of 14) and Radha Yadav (14 off 9) pushed India to 133. Having defended 132 and 142 against Australia and Bangladesh respectively, the Indian bowlers started with beaming confidence. Pandey picked Racheal Priest in the second over before Deepti Sharma bowled the dangerous Suzie Bates.

The ‘White Ferns’ kept losing wickets on a regular basis as Indian bowlers suffocated them to 5 for 90 in the 16th over. However, Kerr faced the Indian bowlers fearlessly. With 34 required in the last two overs, Kerr took on the challenge and hit 18 runs off Poonam Yadav in the 19th over.

Shikha Pandey then held her nerves in the final ball after 11 in the first five balls. Kerr needed a six off the final delivery for a win, or a four for a super over. However, Pandey nailed her yorker, as India won by 4 runs.

Indian women have reached their second consecutive semi-finals. In 2018, the Indian team went on a similar run, winning all of their group stage games, before losing to English women in the finals. Harmanpreet, now, will be able to rest a few players in the game against Sri Lanka. However, India will have to wait before they learn their semifinals opponents.