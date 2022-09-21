Complete List of T20 World Cup 2022 Squad of all Team | Where to Watch ICC T20 WC 2022 – All you need to Know

- Advertisement -

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 is scheduled to start on October 16 and culminate on November 13 with the final being held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Squads have been announced for Men’s T20 World cup 2022 and 45 games will be played during the T20 World Cup 2022 which includes the qualifier and super 12 rounds.

The eighth edition of the T20 World Cup will see eight teams across two groups – Netherlands, Namibia, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates, Ireland, Scotland, West Indies, and Zimbabwe. Teams will fight for four spots in the first round.

The Super 12 round consists of India, Afghanistan, Australia, England, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and South Africa spread across two groups. In the opening game, Sri Lanka and Namibia will face each other, and UAE and Netherlands will square off in the other match.

Let’s take a look at all the squads announced so far for T20 World Cup 2022.

T20 World Cup 2021 Winner

Last year, Australia claimed the T20 World Cup 2021 trophy by defeating New Zealand in the final.

T20 WC 2022: Qualifier Round Groups

Group A Group B Sri Lanka West Indies Namibia Scotland UAE Zimbabwe Netherlands Ireland

T20 WC 2022: Super 12 Round Groups

Group 1 Group 2 Australia India New Zealand Pakistan Afghanistan Bangladesh England South Africa A1 A2 B2 B1

T20 World Cup 2022- Squad List

First Round Group A

Namibia

Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Divan la Cock, Stephan Baard, Nicol Loftie Eaton, Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni, Lungameni, Michael van Lingen, Ben Shikongo, Karl Birkenstock, Lohan Louwrens, Helao Ya France.

Sri Lanka

Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera (subject to fitness), Lahiru Kumara (subject to fitness), Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan.

Standby Players: Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrema, Dinesh Chandimal, Binura Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando.

United Arab Emirates

C P Rizwaan (c), Vriitya Aravind, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Basil Hameed, Aryan Lakra, Zawar Farid, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Ahmed Raza, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Sabir Ali, Alishan Sharafu, Aayan Khan.

Standby Players: Sultan Ahmed, Fahad Nawaz, Vishnu Sukumaran, Adithya Shetty, Sanchit Sharma.

Netherlands

Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh

First Round Group B

Ireland

Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

Scotland

Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace (wk), Mark Watt, Brad Wheal, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Kyle Coetzer (captain), Richard Berrington (Vice-Captain), Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross (wk), Chris Sole.

West Indies

Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed Mccoy, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith.

Zimbabwe

Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams.

Standby Players: Tanaka Chivanga, Innocent Kaia, Kevin Kasuza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Victor Nyauchi.

Super 12 Group A

Afghanistan

Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi, Usman Ghani. Standby Players: Afsar Zazai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib.

Australia

Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

England

Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales.

Standby Players: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills.

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen.

Super 12 Group B

India Squad T20 World Cup 2022

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby Players: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mossadek Hossain, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain, Nasum Ahmed.

Standby Players: Shoriful Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Soumya Sarkar.

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir.

Standby Players: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.

South Africa

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Standby Players: Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo.

Where to watch T20 world cup 2022?

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will be broadcast all over the world by different broadcasters. In India, Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hoststar.

