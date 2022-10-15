ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit-Babar ‘Best Friends’ reel viral

Saturday, October 15, 2022
By Sneha Ghosh
Updated:
Image Source: ICC
ICC’s ‘Best Friends’ reel featuring Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam make the netizens split their sides. ICC posted a fun reel with the photographs of the two captains from the  latest photoshoot using a background sound, “What? Did we just become best friends? Yup.”

Netizens react hilariously to this amusing reel posted ahead of the awaited face-off of both the teams. India will play against Pakistan on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. ICC organised a Captains’ Day and gathered all 16 skippers of the participating teams for a photoshoot and media session on Saturday.

As per the official website of ICC, Rohit Sharma opens up about Bumrah, “We spoke to a lot of the specialists about his (Jasprit Bumrah) injuries, but we did not get a decent response. This World Cup is important, but his career is more important. He is only 27-28, there is a lot of cricket in front of him. So, we can’t take such a risk. All the specialists we spoke to were of the same opinion. There is a lot of cricket ahead of him, he will play a lot more and help India win matches. There is no doubt that he will be missed.”

Meanwhile, the captains also celebrate the birthday of Pakistani captain, Babar Azam. ICC shares a fun-filled video clip and photos of the celebration on its official website and also took to social media to share the same.

Sneha Ghosh
