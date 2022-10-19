ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Sachin Tendulkar makes predictions | #SachinTendulkar #T20WorldCup – KreedOn Banter

- Advertisement -

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar aka ‘God of Cricket’ makes daring predictions about the ongoing tournament of ICC T20 World Cup ahead of the face-off between India and Pakistan on October 23 at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia.

Sachin said in an interview with the Telegraph,

“India is favourite. Yes, of course. My heart is with India and I would always want India to win. Not just because I am an Indian, I truly believe we have the firepower to perform well in these conditions”

Sachin also foretells the four semi-finalists of this tournament, naming Australia and England along with India and Pakistan, and further adds,

“I would obviously want India to be the champions but my top four would be India, Pakistan, Australia, and England. New Zealand is the dark horse, and so is South Africa. India has a very good chance. This team is well-balanced and we have the combination to go out and deliver. In fact, I am quite hopeful of our chances and going the full distance.”

