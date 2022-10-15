ICC T20 WC India Squad: Shami replaces Bumrah

- Advertisement -

BCCI declares Mohammed Shami as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement in India’s ICC T20 WC squad on Friday. The 15-member squad for the prestigious tournament is also released; Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur are selected as backups.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Mohammed Shami as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement in India’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad. Shami has reached Australia and will link up with the squad in Brisbane ahead of the warm-up matches,” said Jay Shah as quoted in the news release of BCCI.

http://

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohammad Shami , محمد الشامي (@mdshami.11)

-- Advertisement --

Mohammed Shami has reached Australia and will connect with the team in Brisbane, meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur will leave for Australia soon. Shami has also posted updates on Instagram for his fans.

India will commence their world cup venture against Pakistan on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

ICC T20 WC India Squad

-- Advertisement --

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --