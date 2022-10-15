Saturday, October 15, 2022
ICC T20 WC India Squad: Shami replaces Bumrah

By Sneha Ghosh
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Squad: Shami replaces Bumrah
BCCI declares Mohammed Shami as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement in India’s ICC T20 WC squad on Friday. The 15-member squad for the prestigious tournament is also released; Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur are selected as backups.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Mohammed Shami as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement in India’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad. Shami has reached Australia and will link up with the squad in Brisbane ahead of the warm-up matches,” said Jay Shah as quoted in the news release of BCCI.

Mohammed Shami has reached Australia and will connect with the team in Brisbane, meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur will leave for Australia soon. Shami has also posted updates on Instagram for his fans.

India will commence their world cup venture against Pakistan on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

ICC T20 WC India Squad

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

