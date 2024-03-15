ICC Set to Finalize Stop Clock Rule in Limited-Overs Cricket

- Advertisement -

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is close to deciding to keep the Stop Clock rule in limited-overs cricket for good. They tried it out in December 2023, and now it’s probably going to stay. They might use it in the next T20 World Cup, starting on June 1, too.

The rule helps the teams keep the game moving smoothly. When it’s the bowling team’s turn, they have 60 seconds to get ready for the next over. They need to start bowling before the time runs out, or they’ll get in trouble. The third umpire will control the timer. If the bowling team takes too long, the on-field umpires will warn them twice before giving them a five-run penalty.

According to Cricbuzz, they were testing the Stop Clock rule until April 2024, but ICC officials are pleased with how it’s going and will make it a permanent rule for all limited overs matches soon.

No Decision on ICC Champions Trophy Yet

There hasn’t been a decision made about the Champions Trophy yet. Pakistan is supposed to host it in 2025, but the Indian cricket board might not join. They haven’t officially said anything, but it’s thought that they’re worried about safety. The head of the Pakistani cricket board might talk to the ICC about it, but they haven’t talked about it yet.

India denied going to Pakistan for the Asia Cup in 2023, and they might skip the Champions Trophy too. If India decides not to go, the tournament’s location might change because India brings in a lot of revenue. But Pakistan wants to keep the venue the same, hoping India and other teams will come.

