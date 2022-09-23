Friday, September 23, 2022
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Schedule | Venue | Fixtures | Where to Watch- All You Need to Know

By Ikshaku Kashyap
T20 World Cup Schedule- KreedOn
Image Source- KreedOn Exclusive
The schedule and fixtures for this year’s ICC Men’s T20 World cup have been announced. The tournament is scheduled to be played in Australia from 16 October to 13 November 2022. A total of 16 teams are participating in the tournament. The ICC, in August 2020, announced that Australia would host the tournament in 2022. 

Teams and Qualifications

Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Pakistan, New Zealand, and South Africa had all directly qualified for the Super 12 phase of this tournament, courtesy of their performances and their rankings (as of 15 November 2021). Netherlands, Namibia, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates, Ireland, Scotland, West Indies, and Zimbabwe teams will fight for four spots in the first round.

Men’s T20 World Cup: Venues

The host cities for the tournament are Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney. The Sydney cricket ground and Adelaide oval would host the semifinals, while Melbourne Cricket Ground will host the grand finale.

 

Men’s T20 World Cup Schedule & Fixture 

Round 1 Qualifiers

Match DateMatch CentreTime in ISTStadiumVenue
16-Oct-2022Sri Lanka VS Namibia9:30 AMKardinia ParkGeelong
16-Oct-2022UAE VS Netherlands1:30 PMKardinia ParkGeelong
17-Oct-2022West Indies VS Scotland9:30 AMBellerive OvalHobart
17-Oct-2022Zimbabwe VS Ireland1:30 PMBellerive OvalHobart
18-Oct-2022Namibia VS Netherlands9:30 AMKardinia ParkGeelong
18-Oct-2022Sri Lanka VS the UAE1:30 PMKardinia ParkGeelong
19-Oct-2022Scotland VS Ireland9:30 AMBellerive OvalHobart
19-Oct-2022West Indies VS Zimbabwe1:30 PMBellerive OvalHobart
20-Oct-2022Sri Lanka VS Netherlands9:30 AMKardinia ParkGeelong
20-Oct-2022Namibia VS the UAE1:30 PMKardinia ParkGeelong
21-Oct-2022West Indies VS Ireland9:30 AMBellerive OvalHobart
21-Oct-2022Scotland VS Zimbabwe1:30 PMBellerive OvalHobart
Super 12: Group A Fixture

Match DateMatch CentreTime in ISTStadiumVenue
22-Oct-2022Australia vs New Zealand12:30 PMSydney Cricket GroundSydney
22-Oct-2022England vs Afghanistan4:30 PMPerth StadiumBurswood
23-Oct-2022A1 vs B29:30 AMBellerive OvalHobart
25-Oct-2022Australia vs A14:30 PMPerth StadiumBurswood
26-Oct-2022England vs B29:30 AMMelbourne Cricket GroundMelbourne
26-Oct-2022New Zealand vs Afghanistan1:30 PMMelbourne Cricket GroundMelbourne
28-Oct-2022Afghanistan vs B29:30 AMMelbourne Cricket GroundMelbourne
28-Oct-2022England vs Australia1:30 PMMelbourne Cricket GroundMelbourne
29-Oct-2022New Zealand vs A11:30 PMSydney Cricket groundSydney
31-Oct-2022Australia vs B21:30 PMThe GabbaBrisbane
1-Nov-2022Afghanistan vs A19:30 AMThe GabbaBrisbane
1-Nov-2022England vs New Zealand1:30 PMThe GabbaBrisbane
4-Nov-2022New Zealand vs B29:30 AMAdelaide OvalAdelaide
4-Nov-2022Australia vs Afghanistan1:30 PMAdelaide OvalAdelaide
5-Nov-2022England vs A11:30 PMSydney Cricket groundSydney

 

Super 12: Group B Fixture

Match DateMatch CentreTime in ISTStadiumVenue
23-Oct-2022India vs Pakistan1:30 PMMelbourne Cricket GroundMelbourne
24-Oct-2022Bangladesh vs A29:30 AMBellerive OvalHobart
24-Oct-2022South Africa vs B11:30 PMBellerive OvalHobart
27-Oct-2022South Africa vs Bangladesh8:30 AMSydney Cricket GroundSydney
27-Oct-2022India vs A212:30 PMSydney Cricket GroundSydney
27-Oct-2022Pakistan vs B14:30 PMPerth StadiumPerth
30-Oct-2022Bangladesh vs B18:30 AMThe GabbaBrisbane
30-Oct-2022Pakistan vs A212:30 PMPerth StadiumPerth
30-Oct-2022India vs South Africa4:30 PMPerth StadiumPerth
2-Nov-2022B1 vs A29:30 AMAdelaide OvalAdelaide
2-Nov-2022India vs Bangladesh1:30 PMAdelaide OvalAdelaide
3-Nov-2022Pakistan vs South Africa1:30 PMSydney Cricket GroundSydney
6-Nov-2022South Africa vs A25:30 AMAdelaide OvalAdelaide
6-Nov-2022Pakistan vs Bangladesh9:30 AMAdelaide OvalAdelaide
6-Nov-2022India vs B11:30 PMMelbourne Cricket GroundMelbourne
Knockouts & Finals

Match DateMatch CentreTime in ISTStadiumVenue
9-Nov-2022Semifinal 11:30 PMSydney Cricket GroundSydney
10-Nov-2022Semifinal 21:30 PMAdelaide OvalAdelaide
13-Nov-2022Final1:30 PMMelbourne Cricket GroundMelbourne

 

Where to watch T20 world cup 2022?

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will be broadcast all over the world by different broadcasters. In India, Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hoststar.

