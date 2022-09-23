ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022: Schedule | Venue | Fixtures | Where to Watch- All You Need to Know

- Advertisement -

The schedule and fixtures for this year’s ICC Men’s T20 World cup have been announced. The tournament is scheduled to be played in Australia from 16 October to 13 November 2022. A total of 16 teams are participating in the tournament. The ICC, in August 2020, announced that Australia would host the tournament in 2022.

Teams and Qualifications

Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Pakistan, New Zealand, and South Africa had all directly qualified for the Super 12 phase of this tournament, courtesy of their performances and their rankings (as of 15 November 2021). Netherlands, Namibia, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates, Ireland, Scotland, West Indies, and Zimbabwe teams will fight for four spots in the first round.

Men’s T20 World Cup: Venues

The host cities for the tournament are Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney. The Sydney cricket ground and Adelaide oval would host the semifinals, while Melbourne Cricket Ground will host the grand finale.

Men’s T20 World Cup Schedule & Fixture

Round 1 Qualifiers

Match Date Match Centre Time in IST Stadium Venue 16-Oct-2022 Sri Lanka VS Namibia 9:30 AM Kardinia Park Geelong 16-Oct-2022 UAE VS Netherlands 1:30 PM Kardinia Park Geelong 17-Oct-2022 West Indies VS Scotland 9:30 AM Bellerive Oval Hobart 17-Oct-2022 Zimbabwe VS Ireland 1:30 PM Bellerive Oval Hobart 18-Oct-2022 Namibia VS Netherlands 9:30 AM Kardinia Park Geelong 18-Oct-2022 Sri Lanka VS the UAE 1:30 PM Kardinia Park Geelong 19-Oct-2022 Scotland VS Ireland 9:30 AM Bellerive Oval Hobart 19-Oct-2022 West Indies VS Zimbabwe 1:30 PM Bellerive Oval Hobart 20-Oct-2022 Sri Lanka VS Netherlands 9:30 AM Kardinia Park Geelong 20-Oct-2022 Namibia VS the UAE 1:30 PM Kardinia Park Geelong 21-Oct-2022 West Indies VS Ireland 9:30 AM Bellerive Oval Hobart 21-Oct-2022 Scotland VS Zimbabwe 1:30 PM Bellerive Oval Hobart

Super 12: Group A Fixture

Match Date Match Centre Time in IST Stadium Venue 22-Oct-2022 Australia vs New Zealand 12:30 PM Sydney Cricket Ground Sydney 22-Oct-2022 England vs Afghanistan 4:30 PM Perth Stadium Burswood 23-Oct-2022 A1 vs B2 9:30 AM Bellerive Oval Hobart 25-Oct-2022 Australia vs A1 4:30 PM Perth Stadium Burswood 26-Oct-2022 England vs B2 9:30 AM Melbourne Cricket Ground Melbourne 26-Oct-2022 New Zealand vs Afghanistan 1:30 PM Melbourne Cricket Ground Melbourne 28-Oct-2022 Afghanistan vs B2 9:30 AM Melbourne Cricket Ground Melbourne 28-Oct-2022 England vs Australia 1:30 PM Melbourne Cricket Ground Melbourne 29-Oct-2022 New Zealand vs A1 1:30 PM Sydney Cricket ground Sydney 31-Oct-2022 Australia vs B2 1:30 PM The Gabba Brisbane 1-Nov-2022 Afghanistan vs A1 9:30 AM The Gabba Brisbane 1-Nov-2022 England vs New Zealand 1:30 PM The Gabba Brisbane 4-Nov-2022 New Zealand vs B2 9:30 AM Adelaide Oval Adelaide 4-Nov-2022 Australia vs Afghanistan 1:30 PM Adelaide Oval Adelaide 5-Nov-2022 England vs A1 1:30 PM Sydney Cricket ground Sydney

Super 12: Group B Fixture

Match Date Match Centre Time in IST Stadium Venue 23-Oct-2022 India vs Pakistan 1:30 PM Melbourne Cricket Ground Melbourne 24-Oct-2022 Bangladesh vs A2 9:30 AM Bellerive Oval Hobart 24-Oct-2022 South Africa vs B1 1:30 PM Bellerive Oval Hobart 27-Oct-2022 South Africa vs Bangladesh 8:30 AM Sydney Cricket Ground Sydney 27-Oct-2022 India vs A2 12:30 PM Sydney Cricket Ground Sydney 27-Oct-2022 Pakistan vs B1 4:30 PM Perth Stadium Perth 30-Oct-2022 Bangladesh vs B1 8:30 AM The Gabba Brisbane 30-Oct-2022 Pakistan vs A2 12:30 PM Perth Stadium Perth 30-Oct-2022 India vs South Africa 4:30 PM Perth Stadium Perth 2-Nov-2022 B1 vs A2 9:30 AM Adelaide Oval Adelaide 2-Nov-2022 India vs Bangladesh 1:30 PM Adelaide Oval Adelaide 3-Nov-2022 Pakistan vs South Africa 1:30 PM Sydney Cricket Ground Sydney 6-Nov-2022 South Africa vs A2 5:30 AM Adelaide Oval Adelaide 6-Nov-2022 Pakistan vs Bangladesh 9:30 AM Adelaide Oval Adelaide 6-Nov-2022 India vs B1 1:30 PM Melbourne Cricket Ground Melbourne

Knockouts & Finals

Match Date Match Centre Time in IST Stadium Venue 9-Nov-2022 Semifinal 1 1:30 PM Sydney Cricket Ground Sydney 10-Nov-2022 Semifinal 2 1:30 PM Adelaide Oval Adelaide 13-Nov-2022 Final 1:30 PM Melbourne Cricket Ground Melbourne

Where to watch T20 world cup 2022?

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will be broadcast all over the world by different broadcasters. In India, Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hoststar.

