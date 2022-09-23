ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022: Schedule | Venue | Fixtures | Where to Watch- All You Need to Know

The schedule and fixtures for this year’s ICC Men’s T20 World cup have been announced. The tournament is scheduled to be played in Australia from 16 October to 13 November 2022. A total of 16 teams are participating in the tournament. The ICC, in August 2020, announced that Australia would host the tournament in 2022.
Teams and Qualifications
Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Pakistan, New Zealand, and South Africa had all directly qualified for the Super 12 phase of this tournament, courtesy of their performances and their rankings (as of 15 November 2021). Netherlands, Namibia, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates, Ireland, Scotland, West Indies, and Zimbabwe teams will fight for four spots in the first round.
Men’s T20 World Cup: Venues
The host cities for the tournament are Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney. The Sydney cricket ground and Adelaide oval would host the semifinals, while Melbourne Cricket Ground will host the grand finale.
Men’s T20 World Cup Schedule & Fixture
Round 1 Qualifiers
|Match Date
|Match Centre
|Time in IST
|Stadium
|Venue
|16-Oct-2022
|Sri Lanka VS Namibia
|9:30 AM
|Kardinia Park
|Geelong
|16-Oct-2022
|UAE VS Netherlands
|1:30 PM
|Kardinia Park
|Geelong
|17-Oct-2022
|West Indies VS Scotland
|9:30 AM
|Bellerive Oval
|Hobart
|17-Oct-2022
|Zimbabwe VS Ireland
|1:30 PM
|Bellerive Oval
|Hobart
|18-Oct-2022
|Namibia VS Netherlands
|9:30 AM
|Kardinia Park
|Geelong
|18-Oct-2022
|Sri Lanka VS the UAE
|1:30 PM
|Kardinia Park
|Geelong
|19-Oct-2022
|Scotland VS Ireland
|9:30 AM
|Bellerive Oval
|Hobart
|19-Oct-2022
|West Indies VS Zimbabwe
|1:30 PM
|Bellerive Oval
|Hobart
|20-Oct-2022
|Sri Lanka VS Netherlands
|9:30 AM
|Kardinia Park
|Geelong
|20-Oct-2022
|Namibia VS the UAE
|1:30 PM
|Kardinia Park
|Geelong
|21-Oct-2022
|West Indies VS Ireland
|9:30 AM
|Bellerive Oval
|Hobart
|21-Oct-2022
|Scotland VS Zimbabwe
|1:30 PM
|Bellerive Oval
|Hobart
Super 12: Group A Fixture
|Match Date
|Match Centre
|Time in IST
|Stadium
|Venue
|22-Oct-2022
|Australia vs New Zealand
|12:30 PM
|Sydney Cricket Ground
|Sydney
|22-Oct-2022
|England vs Afghanistan
|4:30 PM
|Perth Stadium
|Burswood
|23-Oct-2022
|A1 vs B2
|9:30 AM
|Bellerive Oval
|Hobart
|25-Oct-2022
|Australia vs A1
|4:30 PM
|Perth Stadium
|Burswood
|26-Oct-2022
|England vs B2
|9:30 AM
|Melbourne Cricket Ground
|Melbourne
|26-Oct-2022
|New Zealand vs Afghanistan
|1:30 PM
|Melbourne Cricket Ground
|Melbourne
|28-Oct-2022
|Afghanistan vs B2
|9:30 AM
|Melbourne Cricket Ground
|Melbourne
|28-Oct-2022
|England vs Australia
|1:30 PM
|Melbourne Cricket Ground
|Melbourne
|29-Oct-2022
|New Zealand vs A1
|1:30 PM
|Sydney Cricket ground
|Sydney
|31-Oct-2022
|Australia vs B2
|1:30 PM
|The Gabba
|Brisbane
|1-Nov-2022
|Afghanistan vs A1
|9:30 AM
|The Gabba
|Brisbane
|1-Nov-2022
|England vs New Zealand
|1:30 PM
|The Gabba
|Brisbane
|4-Nov-2022
|New Zealand vs B2
|9:30 AM
|Adelaide Oval
|Adelaide
|4-Nov-2022
|Australia vs Afghanistan
|1:30 PM
|Adelaide Oval
|Adelaide
|5-Nov-2022
|England vs A1
|1:30 PM
|Sydney Cricket ground
|Sydney
Super 12: Group B Fixture
|Match Date
|Match Centre
|Time in IST
|Stadium
|Venue
|23-Oct-2022
|India vs Pakistan
|1:30 PM
|Melbourne Cricket Ground
|Melbourne
|24-Oct-2022
|Bangladesh vs A2
|9:30 AM
|Bellerive Oval
|Hobart
|24-Oct-2022
|South Africa vs B1
|1:30 PM
|Bellerive Oval
|Hobart
|27-Oct-2022
|South Africa vs Bangladesh
|8:30 AM
|Sydney Cricket Ground
|Sydney
|27-Oct-2022
|India vs A2
|12:30 PM
|Sydney Cricket Ground
|Sydney
|27-Oct-2022
|Pakistan vs B1
|4:30 PM
|Perth Stadium
|Perth
|30-Oct-2022
|Bangladesh vs B1
|8:30 AM
|The Gabba
|Brisbane
|30-Oct-2022
|Pakistan vs A2
|12:30 PM
|Perth Stadium
|Perth
|30-Oct-2022
|India vs South Africa
|4:30 PM
|Perth Stadium
|Perth
|2-Nov-2022
|B1 vs A2
|9:30 AM
|Adelaide Oval
|Adelaide
|2-Nov-2022
|India vs Bangladesh
|1:30 PM
|Adelaide Oval
|Adelaide
|3-Nov-2022
|Pakistan vs South Africa
|1:30 PM
|Sydney Cricket Ground
|Sydney
|6-Nov-2022
|South Africa vs A2
|5:30 AM
|Adelaide Oval
|Adelaide
|6-Nov-2022
|Pakistan vs Bangladesh
|9:30 AM
|Adelaide Oval
|Adelaide
|6-Nov-2022
|India vs B1
|1:30 PM
|Melbourne Cricket Ground
|Melbourne
Knockouts & Finals
|Match Date
|Match Centre
|Time in IST
|Stadium
|Venue
|9-Nov-2022
|Semifinal 1
|1:30 PM
|Sydney Cricket Ground
|Sydney
|10-Nov-2022
|Semifinal 2
|1:30 PM
|Adelaide Oval
|Adelaide
|13-Nov-2022
|Final
|1:30 PM
|Melbourne Cricket Ground
|Melbourne
-- Advertisement --
Where to watch T20 world cup 2022?
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will be broadcast all over the world by different broadcasters. In India, Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hoststar.
Read More | Top 10 Leading Test Run Scorers in Cricket | Read to find out who tops the list