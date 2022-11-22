Tuesday, November 22, 2022
ICC introduced New Format For T20 World Cup 2024 – All You Need to Know

By Sneha Ghosh
Updated:
ICC introduced major changes to format of T20 World Cup 2024
Image Source: ICC
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has introduced a new format for the T20 World Cup 2024, to be held in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA). Being the hosts, West Indies and the USA have already qualified for the international event, which is going to take place two years later.

The article on the official website of ICC read,

With more teams and a new format, the 2024 edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is certain to throw up fresh match-ups and historic moments. Qualifying as hosts alongside the West Indies, the tournament will be ground-breaking for the USA, hosting their first global event.”

Qualifying grounds for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024

The 20-team tournament, going to take place in 2024, will work in two phases before the knockouts. However, the knockouts will be in a different framework from the First Round/Super 12 format at the 2021 and 2022 editions of the T20 World Cup.

The top two teams in each of the four groups of five will enter the Super Eight phase, where the remaining teams will be divided into two groups of four. The top two teams in each group will then pave their way to the semi-finals.

The eight teams who topped the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup gained the spots for the 2024 tournament. Afghanistan and Bangladesh, the next best teams on the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings, also secured their spots.

TeamPath of Qualification
West IndiesHosts
USAHosts
Australia2022 T20WC top eight finish
England2022 T20WC top eight finish
India2022 T20WC top eight finish
Netherlands2022 T20WC top eight finish
New Zealand2022 T20WC top eight finish
Pakistan2022 T20WC top eight finish
South Africa2022 T20WC top eight finish
Sri Lanka2022 T20WC top eight finish
AfghanistanNext best on T20I rankings at Nov 14 cut-off
BangladeshNext best on T20I rankings at Nov 14 cut-off

Source: ICC

The rest eight spots will be secured through regional qualifications.

RegionQualifying Spots
AfricaTwo
AmericasOne
AsiaTwo
East Asia-PacificOne
EuropeTwo

Source: ICC 

England is the defending champions of the T20 World Cup after defeating Pakistan by five wickets in the finals at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 14th.

Top 10 World's Best Cricket Captains of All Time- KreedOnRead more | Top 10 Greatest Cricket Captains of All Time

