ICC announced Umpires for India v England T20 World Cup Semi-Final

India v England T20 World Cup Umpires: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced match officials for the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-finals. In the second semifinal which is slated to be played between India and England at the Adelaide Oval, Kumar Dharmasena and Paul Reiffel will be the on-field umpires, whereas Chris Gaffaney will be the third umpire. Rod Tucker will be the fourth umpire and David Boon will act as the match referee.

The first semi-final between New Zealand and Pakistan will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground on 9 November (Wednesday). In the second semifinal, the high voltage clash between India and England will be played on 10th November at the Adelaide Oval.

The Indian team entered the semi-finals smoothly as they topped Group 2 table while England is placed in the second spot in their group. In Group 1, New Zealand topped while Pakistan finished at the second spot in Group 2 with 6 points.

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 GROUP 2 Standings

POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED NET RR POINTS 1 India 5 4 1 0 0 +1.319 8 2 Pakistan 5 3 2 0 0 +1.028 6 3 South Africa 5 2 2 1 0 +0.874 5 4 Netherlands 5 2 3 0 0 -0.849 4 5 Bangladesh 5 2 3 0 0 -1.176 4 6 Zimbabwe 5 1 3 1 0 -1.138 3

Umpires for India v England Semi-Final- T20WC

10 November – India v England (1:30 PM), Adelaide Oval:

Kumar Dharmasena and Paul Reiffel- on-field umpires

Chris Gaffaney- third umpire

Rod Tucker- fourth umpire

David Boon- match referee

