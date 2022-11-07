Monday, November 7, 2022
ICC announced Umpires for India v England T20 World Cup Semi-Final

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
ICC announced Umpires for India v England T20 World Cup Semi-Finals- Kreedon
Image Source- ESPN
India v England T20 World Cup Umpires: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced match officials for the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-finals. In the second semifinal which is slated to be played between India and England at the Adelaide Oval, Kumar Dharmasena and Paul Reiffel will be the on-field umpires, whereas Chris Gaffaney will be the third umpire. Rod Tucker will be the fourth umpire and David Boon will act as the match referee.

The first semi-final between New Zealand and Pakistan will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground on 9 November (Wednesday). In the second semifinal, the high voltage clash between India and England will be played on 10th November at the Adelaide Oval.

The Indian team entered the semi-finals smoothly as they topped Group 2 table while England is placed in the second spot in their group. In Group 1, New Zealand topped while Pakistan finished at the second spot in Group 2 with 6 points.

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 GROUP 2 Standings

POSTEAMPLAYEDWONLOSTN/RTIEDNET RRPOINTS
1 India54100+1.3198
2 Pakistan53200+1.0286
3 South Africa52210+0.8745
4 Netherlands52300-0.8494
5 Bangladesh52300-1.1764
6 Zimbabwe51310-1.1383

Umpires for India v England Semi-Final- T20WC

10 November – India v England (1:30 PM), Adelaide Oval:

  • Kumar Dharmasena and Paul Reiffel- on-field umpires
  • Chris Gaffaney- third umpire
  • Rod Tucker- fourth umpire
  • David Boon- match referee
