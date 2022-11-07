ICC announced Umpires for India v England T20 World Cup Semi-Final

India v England T20 World Cup Umpires: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced match officials for the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-finals. In the second semifinal which is slated to be played between India and England at the Adelaide Oval, Kumar Dharmasena and Paul Reiffel will be the on-field umpires, whereas Chris Gaffaney will be the third umpire. Rod Tucker will be the fourth umpire and David Boon will act as the match referee.
The first semi-final between New Zealand and Pakistan will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground on 9 November (Wednesday). In the second semifinal, the high voltage clash between India and England will be played on 10th November at the Adelaide Oval.
The Indian team entered the semi-finals smoothly as they topped Group 2 table while England is placed in the second spot in their group. In Group 1, New Zealand topped while Pakistan finished at the second spot in Group 2 with 6 points.
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 GROUP 2 Standings
|POS
|TEAM
|PLAYED
|WON
|LOST
|N/R
|TIED
|NET RR
|POINTS
|1
|India
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|+1.319
|8
|2
|Pakistan
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|+1.028
|6
|3
|South Africa
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|+0.874
|5
|4
|Netherlands
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|-0.849
|4
|5
|Bangladesh
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|-1.176
|4
|6
|Zimbabwe
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|-1.138
|3
Umpires for India v England Semi-Final- T20WC
10 November – India v England (1:30 PM), Adelaide Oval:
- Kumar Dharmasena and Paul Reiffel- on-field umpires
- Chris Gaffaney- third umpire
- Rod Tucker- fourth umpire
- David Boon- match referee
