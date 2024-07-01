IBM Study: Shifting Fan Engagement in Sports Unveils New Opportunities for AI and Technology Integration

- Advertisement -

As the world tunes in to a summer packed of sporting events, IBM has released a new report that shows how fans are engaging with and consuming sports content in completely different ways. This study was conducted by Morning Consult, a global brand research company which interviewed 18,000 sports enthusiasts across ten countries and revealed that technology is currently shaping the future of sports consumption with artificial intelligence (AI) taking the lead.

Younger Fans Lead the Charge in Embracing AI and Digital Platforms

According to this research, there is an emerging generational split as younger fans take up digital and AI-enabled experiences while older generations keep their faith in traditional ways of enjoying sporting events.

The figures show that younger enthusiasts for sport, especially those aged between eighteen and twenty-nine years old prefer AI-enhanced features on digital platforms. Among young people aged between 18-29 years old who consume sports content through online channels, more than half (58%) thought that having AI involved would have a greater influence over its overall progress leading to positive outcomes.

In contrast, only 40% percent of people above 55 years think so optimistically about AI’s capability. According to older generations (ages 45 plus), linear broadcasting still remains their preferred way of watching various types of sport.

“Fans worldwide are continuing to embrace platforms and solutions that allow them to feel more connected and informed on their favorite sporting events and athletes, and IBM’s new study confirms this now includes embracing technologies like AI to deliver these experiences,” said Noah Syken, Vice President, Sports and Entertainment Partnerships.

Fans Rank Personalized and Real-Time Content High

The research showed that most sport fans prefer custom made digital content which saves time since they understand the positive effects technology such as AI, could have in their sports experiences.

Real-time updates (34%) and personalized content (29%) were the top two priorities for generating fan engagement using generative AI. This is true especially for young followers who consider personalized content a high priority (36% of 18-29 years old compared with only 19% of those aged 55+).

Syken also added that “IBM’s longstanding portfolio of Sports and Entertainment partnerships aims to deliver on these expectations from fans by putting in the hands of our partners the most advanced IBM technologies from our AI and data platform watsonx.”

Fans Embracing Multiple Devices for Sporting Content

According to the study, while linear or streaming TV continues to be the most popular way of watching sports, fans are increasingly turning to multiple devices in order to keep up with sporting events.

About 31% of respondents said they preferred linear broadcast, and 28% named subscription streaming services as their first choice for viewing games; another 23% picked free streaming platforms. However, mobile devices are still seen as a significant alternative, with about one-fifth (20%) of consumers saying that it is their primary method of watching sports and just over a third (38%) using it as their second most likely option.

Fans aged between 18 to 44 years old, tend to use three or more devices when consuming sport content, often because they want real-time game information, or they multitask.

“People are depending on digital platforms more and more,” said Syken adding, “They help us feel closer to our favorite athletes and sports teams by keeping us informed.” “As per IBM’s research AI plays a vital role for providing such.”

The Rise of Summarized and Personalized Content

The research also found out that sports fans are changing the way they consume content by preferring summarized and personalized versions. For example, more than half (56%) of respondents seek added sports content via social media, another 46% use broadcast/video news, while 35% opt for news articles.

Among those accessing extra sports material, respondents ranked summarized content (33%) as their top priority. This was followed closely by personalized content (26%). This pattern is most marked among younger supporters with real-time updates being a high priority for forty percent of those aged between 18 and 29 years in contrast to only twenty-six percent amongst people over 55 years old.

‘The data confirms that fans are prioritizing more personalized and time-saving digital sports content, with the majority recognizing the positive impact technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) will have on these experiences,’ Syken said.

Embracing the Future of Sports Consumption

This IBM study provides a clear view into how technology and digital experiences have become part of sport’s consumption process. As young fans continue to embrace AI-powered features and multi-device engagement at an increasing pace, the sporting sector must adapt to meet their ever-changing expectations.

This was concluded by Syken as he said in his own words that the IBM’s newest research indicates supporters globally are still taking up platforms and solutions enabling them to feel more involved and knowledgeable about their favourite sports events and athletes. “However, this now includes embracing technologies such as AI to deliver these enhanced experiences.”

Sports organizations and their media partners can use the knowledge from this in-depth study to gain a better understanding of their audience’s needs and preferences so they can provide the personalized, real-time AI powered experiences that fans are increasingly calling for.

