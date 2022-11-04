- Advertisement -

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell made a bold statement about the selection of Dinesh Kartik over Rishabh Pant. Ian Chappell, while discussing the selection of Tim David in the Australia XI, also gave his suggestion that Rishabh Pant should be playing every game.

Ian Chappell told Sydney Morning Herald,

“What has Tim David done at the international level? Sometimes, selectors pick people on domestic form, and I think India is a classic example. They are picking Dinesh Karthik ahead of Rishabh Pant, ridiculous! Rishabh Pant should be playing every game. But, that’s a tendency.”

Ian Chappell added,

“I have been saying ‘Let’s wait on Tim David, let’s play him after the World Cup, get him some international matches.’ And let’s see if he can belt them around. And Not just belt the average 120kmh guys, can he belt the 150 kmh guys? Because that’s not so easy.”

Rishabh played only in one T20 World Cup match so far when Dinesh Karthik was injured, during the defeat of India to South Africa, and Pant had come in as a substitute wicketkeeper. Team India has only one match left to play in the Super 12 stage of the 2022 T20 World Cup against Zimbabwe on Sunday at the MCG. The Rohit Sharma-led team is advancing toward the semi-finals by topping the Group 2 charts.

