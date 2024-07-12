Friday, July 12, 2024
‘I Think I Could Have Done Better in Tennis Than Badminton’, Says Star Player Saina Nehwal

'I Think I Could Have Done Better in Tennis Than Badminton', Says Star Player Saina Nehwal
Image Source: Getty
By Saiman Das
1 mins read
1 mins read
Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal, who has earned numerous accolades for the country, including a historic bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics, spoke openly during her visit to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The 34-year-old was seen playing a few rallies with the Honourable President of India, Shri Droupadi Murmu, before addressing an assembly at the significant venue.

Saina Nehwal mentioned that she occasionally wondered if she could have achieved even greater success had she chosen Tennis instead of Badminton.

“Sometimes I feel that it would have been good if my parents had put me in tennis,” Nehwal said. There is more money and I had more strength I think. I could have done better in tennis than badminton,” Saina Stated.

She discussed the significant progress that sporting culture in India has made since her childhood.

Saina advocated for the participation of children in sports, emphasizing the importance of young girls embracing the challenges of a career in athletics.

“When I started, I didn’t have any role models to look up to. No one to look up to and say ‘I want to be world number one or be an Olympic medallist,’ I hadn’t seen anyone do that in badminton before me,” She added.

Nehwal, known for her incredible work ethic and unwavering determination, also highlighted the diligent mindset that contributed to her success.

